A second Pep Guardiola masterpiece is nearing completion

It was on the pitch at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico in May 2009 when Pep Guardiola probably thought it could not get any better than this. Fourteen years later in Istanbul, the Spanish manager may have to reappraise his thoughts.

Of course, that late spring evening in the Italian capital will always be close to Guardiola’s heart. It was the first time he won the Champions League as a manager — in his inaugural campaign as a head coach. That triumph over Manchester United capped off a perfect season and a Treble with his beloved Barcelona.

That side which Guardiola guided for four seasons is often sighted as the best of the modern era. They collected a haul of trophies: 3 La Ligas, 2 Champions Leagues, 2 Copa del Reys, 3 Spanish Super Cups, 1 Uefa Super Cup and 2 Fifa Club World Cups.

However, it was how Barcelona won those honours that truly captivated the watching world. Redefining the way football was played, making 4-3-3 the formation and developing some of the best players of that generation into a team who could take on any opponents with panache.

Guardiola has not stopped since then. His three years at Bayern Munich were equally successful, searching for and getting close to perfection once more — albeit no European title. His early days at Manchester City were smooth enough as he oversaw a transition in which club legends Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany, Yaya Toure and David Silva departed.

But now, seven seasons into the City project, his team have grown stronger and are now as close as any other team in recent memory to rival that great Barcelona side. Come June 10, Guardiola could have gone full circle and yet remained at the top.

Guardiola knows his second Treble is close

These next few weeks could be an era-defining moment for City. The pressure on Guardiola as he attempted to make history with his boyhood club took its toll — that’s why he could only manage four campaigns and then needed a sabbatical — but now there’s a zeal to his demeanour.

There is a freshness too, for City also — this is new territory for them. At times during his City tenure there have been times when Guardiola has appeared tired, bored even, but not now; he is as alive as he has ever been.

Seizing the moment and the chance to become only the second English team, after United in 1999, to claim a Treble is seemingly raising both Guardiola and his players’ level.

City will clinch a fifth Premier League title in six seasons if they defeat Chelsea on Sunday — assuming Arsenal do not hand over the honours first by losing at Nottingham Forest the day before — and also face United in the FA Cup final next month. Then, a week later, comes that final against Inter Milan.

“We are there now and the players can think about it, visualise it,” Guardiola said of their Treble quest. “We are three games away. One in each competition. We can do it.

“We need to win one more game in the Premier League, then we have our neighbours in the cup and a Champions League final against an Italian side. The pleasure of being there and playing against Inter Milan is incalculable and we are going to enjoy the occasion.”

Since the Abu Dhabi owners arrived 15 years ago, European glory was the aim. The way they have stormed the great and good of the European aristocracy highlights their time has come. If you thought the 3-0 home thrashing of Bayern in the quarter-finals was remarkable, then Wednesday’s 4-0 semi-final masterclass against Real Madrid was something else entirely.

Guardiola said the display ranked as “the highest” in his managerial career, which was some statement, but it was worthy given the opponent (14-time European Cup winners and a four-time Champions League winning manager) and the stage of the competition. It was arguably the best by an English team in European competition.

If Barcelona in their prime were poetry in motion, then this City team are a machine in motion. Since the turn of the year, they have reached a new plane, steamrolling any team in front of them and are now 22 games unbeaten. Against Real, they showcased all their current virtues and the fruits of Guardiola’s work.

Rodri anchored midfield. John Stones played his new hybrid role perfectly, striding 50 yards through midfield. Bernardo Silva pressed the ball, and almost the life, out of Real defenders and scored twice with a powerful strike and delicate header. The first came via a defence-splitting pass delivered by Kevin De Bruyne.

Erling Haaland made the opposition goalkeeper’s evening a tough one despite not finding the net this time. Jack Grealish tormented Dani Carvajal and had a field day on the left flank. Ilkay Gündogan led as captain and operated so effectively in tight spaces.

Further back, Ederson was ready when required, tipping David Alaba’s free-kick over the crossbar. Ruben Dias marked the current Ballon D’Or winner out of the game. Manuel Akanji brought about City’s third goal with a near post run and Kyle Walker was always too quick for Vinicius Junior.

This is a team at one with itself. There is no need for overthinking or extreme tactical shifts now. This unstoppable blend of intelligence and power is enough. A Guardiola team raised the bar back in 2009 and another is doing so again now. A second Guardiola masterpiece is nearing completion.