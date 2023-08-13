Edwards hoarse, Trollope reflective: Hatters management staff look to learn after Brighton defeat

Rob Edwards was both an audio and visual metaphor for Luton Town's opening defeat away at Brighton. His face bereft and his voice gone - he was still proud of his team despite the three-goal deficit.

On their return to top-flight football after 31 years away, a fairy tale Luton win just wasn't to be. Solly March's header opened the scoring, whilst an old Watford foe in João Pedro converted from the spot in the second half.

Carlton Morris coolly grabbed the Hatters' first-ever Premier League goal with his own penalty. Yet, it would prove to be one of few bright spots in a dismal display in East Sussex, as Simon Adingra and Evan Ferguson cemented a harsh final scoreline late on.

Passion from the dugout had Edwards hoarse, but his message is loud and clear

In his immediate thoughts post-Brighton, a somewhat shrill Rob Edwards still offered some valuable positives for Luton's fans. Whilst this perhaps was a game to forget from a goal difference point of view, lessons could definitely be learnt.

"Bizarre one, (my voice) just went in the first half, so excuse how I sound," he said.

"There were plenty of positives but let's have it right though. We don't want to lose, we don't like losing. We accept it's going to happen and we know Brighton are a top team but I thought there were positives.

"At 1-0, we were in the game. At 2-1 we were right in the game, and then we shot ourselves in the foot so there's opportunities to learn, and learn quickly."

Although, as Jonathan Pearce poked fun at the Luton coaches' voice - Edwards laughed it off. He made one final remark before assistant Paul Trollope took the reigns speaking to the club's media:

"They've probably already given me loads in the changing room but it's important I think, especially after a loss, to follow up and do the interviews."

Assistant Trollope praises fans amidst a result to "take on the chin"

3,000 away supporters made the nearly-100 mile trip south on Saturday. Paul Trollope underlined their more-than-notable presence at the AMEX amidst his analysis.

“It’s not the result we wanted. We’ve come away having learned a lot of lessons. I think there were a lot of positives we can take from the game, but we’re not good losers and we don’t want to lose games of football, so we’ll take it on the chin.

“We thought the players’ application, and from a tactical point of view, the gameplan was good and we knew we were coming up against a quality team who have been strong, especially at home over the last couple of years.

“In the warm-up you could see the passion and the drive (the fans) brought to the team, and right through the game."

Trollope made it clear that Luton's Premier League campaign didn't withhold unrealistic expectations as he explained the club-wide stance.

“I’d like to reiterate that as well. We aren’t going to pat ourselves on the back having got beaten," he said

"That’s not what we are about. When we first came in we said about being ambitious and taking the club forward, and we are no different in the Premier League. We respect people, but we certainly don’t fear. We showed that at times today.

"They are a good side, but we were bold at times. We took risks and probably on another occasion we may have got a goal or two in that first half that maybe would have changed the game.”

In their next Premier League challenge, Luton travel to Chelsea on Friday the 25th of August, with their ground refurbishments still ongoing. On the other hand, Brighton make the trip to Molineux to face Wolves on Saturday the 19th.