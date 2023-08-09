Can the Premier League's newest side compete at the top level? - Luton Town Season Preview 2023/24

When Luton Town face Brighton next weekend at the Amex Stadium, they will become the 51st team to feature in the Premier League. It has been a long time coming for the Hatters, who have not played in the English top flight since 1992 – which incidentally was the year that the Premier League was formed.

Ever since this May’s penalty shoot-out victory over Coventry City at Wembley in the Championship play-off final, Luton fans have been dreaming of welcoming the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal to Kenilworth Road. Well, they will not have to wait too much longer.

Luton are certainly likely to be one of the most fascinating teams to follow in the upcoming season, so without further ado, let’s delve into their season preview and try to figure out what we can expect from Rob Edwards’ side.

How they did last season

The Hatters exceeded all expectations last season, with a memorable run that culminated on a magical afternoon at the end of May.

Nathan Jones was the man at the helm for the start of the 2022/23 Championship season. The first month of the campaign saw Luton only pick up two points from their opening four matches, as they came unstuck against Preston North End and Bristol City. Goals by Allan Campbell and Carlton Morris earned Luton their first win of the season against Swansea.

An inconsistent start soon began to look more positive, with back-to-back wins against Queens Park Rangers and Norwich, taking the Bedfordshire side into fourth position. But then, at the beginning of November, boss Nathan Jones was snapped up by Southampton and the Premier League dream suddenly looked a long way off.

Rob Edwards replaced him, but due to the World Cup in Qatar, the Welshman had to wait a few weeks before his first match in charge. His first game was a 2-1 defeat away to Middlesbrough, before three wins on the bounce against Norwich, QPR and Huddersfield saw Luton into the new year, in some style.

From that point on, they never left the play-off positions in the Championship. Impressively, they went 14 matches in a row without losing towards the end of the campaign to firmly put themselves in the promotion reckoning. They ended up finishing third in the table, which set up an intriguing play-off semi-final against Sunderland.

They took the lead in the 11th minute of the play-off semi-final through Elijah Adebayo, before Sunderland turned the tie on its head. Amad Diallo and Trai Hume struck to give the North East side a 2-1 advantage heading into the second leg.

Gabriel Osho and Tom Lockyer scored the goals at Kenilworth Road to give Luton a 3-2 aggregate win and set up a date at Wembley with Coventry.

Jordan Clark scored after 23 minutes to give Luton a play-off final lead, but Gus Hamer equalised for Coventry on the hour mark. The match was marred by a horrific incident involving captain Tom Lockyer, where he collapsed on the pitch, before being taken to hospital. The game went all the way to penalties, where Coventry’s Fankaty Dabo was the unlucky man to miss. And with it, he had sent Luton to the promised land of the Premier League.

Incomings/Outgoings

With under a month to go until the transfer window closes, you feel there is still some work to do, if they are to give themselves the best possible chance of Premier League survival.

They have strengthened in the defensive positions by signing left-back Ryan Giles from Wolves, centre-back Mads Anderson from Barnsley and right-back Issa Kabore, who is on loan from Manchester City. Marvelous Nakamba, who was on loan at the club last season, has made his move from Aston Villa a permanent one, after his successful spell at the club. Goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has also been added to the ranks, and he has been brought in from Blackburn.

Perhaps the most exciting signings for Luton fans are Tahith Chong, who has been brought in from Birmingham City, and Ross Barkley who has joined on a free transfer. Chong is still only 23 years of age and he will be looking to fulfil the potential, that was seen in him from an early age. Chiedozie Ogbene will provide width for the Hatters, and he has come in from Rotherham.

Defender Sonny Bradley and goalkeeper Harry Isted have departed the club on free transfers, while winger Carlos Mendes has left to join Bolton.

After being sacked by Watford after just 11 matches, Rob Edwards has turned around the feeling towards him, in next to no time. He has won an impressive 50% of his matches since joining Luton and is one of the most exciting British coaches in the game.

Known for his front-foot style of football, the Welshman usually favours a back-three with wing-backs. He wants his team to press high up the pitch and it has worked well during his managerial career so far, apart from at Watford – although, not too many managers work out well there.

Strongest line-up

Expect Luton to start the season with the formation that worked so well in the Championship.

New signing Kaminski will likely start between the sticks with a back five in front of him. Kabore and Giles are expected to line up as the wing-backs, while Anderson, Amari’i Bell and Lockyer should be the three centre-halves.

An industrious looking midfield of Nakamba, Clark and Campbell will aim to provide the front two of Adebayo and Morris enough service to get them opportunities in front of goal.

The likes of Chong and Ogbene should offer Rob Edwards the chance to change systems, if he wants to implement a front three.

(5-3-2) Kaminski; Kabore, Anderson, Lockyer, Bell, Giles; Campbell, Nakamba, Clark; Adebayo, Morris.

Talking points

Challenging start?

Luton do not host a Premier League game until the 1st September, due to Kenilworth Road still having to undergo ground improvements to satisfy the needs of the league.

They start off their campaign away to Brighton, before travelling to Chelsea towards the end of August. A home match against Burnley was supposed to be sandwiched in between those two fixtures, but it had to be postponed.

The lack of home fixture in the opening few weeks of the season means a slow start is likely. Expect a raucous atmosphere, if they are able to host the game against West Ham, at the beginning of next month.

Are the signings good enough?

Another question mark going into the new season, is whether Luton have done enough in the transfer market to make a real stab at survival. All incomings have been for relatively small fees, and a lot of the names on the Luton team sheet will not be familiar for a lot of people, unless they follow the Championship on a regular basis.

That being said, a lot of the players at the club were there during the historic promotion last season, so there will not be many who need time to bed in. That could work in their advantage, as other teams near the bottom of the division might not be as well set as Luton in that regard.

Will it be too much of a step up?

In recent years, newly-promoted sides have claimed some big scalps early on in their Premier League journey. Think back to Brentford famously beating Arsenal 2-0 on the opening night of the 2021-22 season, or Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth winning against Liverpool last season.

Rob Edwards’ side have all the capabilities to compete at this level, but the question is will they?

Expected finish – 19th

With just days remaining until the start of the season, it is difficult to realistically choose three teams who will finish below the newly-promoted side.

They may surprise us all and be a comfortable mid-table side, but unfortunately it does not look like they have got the squad to survive, at this moment in time.