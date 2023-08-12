Manchester United vs Wolves: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 1, 2023

Antony with Toti Gomes in last seasons game which ended 2-0 to United. (Photo credit: Simon

Coming into their opening game of the season, these two sides could not be more opposite in terms of hope for the season and preparation.

Manchester United have signed three quality players in Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund with one month left to go in the window - a solid start for the Reds.

On the other hand, Wolves have lost big players for them in Nathan Collins, Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez and have only signed Tom King, Leo Lopes and re-signed Matt Doherty - who they sold three years ago.

To compound Wolves' misery they have also lost their manager Julien Lopetegui, who joined last season when the club was bottom of the league and managed to keep them up.

New manager Gary O'Neil is an unknown, he did a good job last season at Bournemouth but has had very little time with his new side.

He finished last season with Bournemouth safely in 15th place, his sacking came as a shock after he saved the side that were tipped for relegation at the start of the season from dropping into the Championship.

Team News

Manchester United

Amad Diallo has an ankle injury with an expected return of late December 2023.

Dean Henderson is doubtful with a thigh injury.

Kobbie Mainoo has an ankle injury with with an expected return of early January 2024.

Rasmus Hojlund has a back injury with an expected return f late August 2023.

Tom Heaton is injured with an expected return of early September 2023.

Tyrell Malacia is doubtful for the game.

Debutants Onana and Mount have featured heavily in pre season so it is expected that they will feature from the start.

Wolves

Matheus Cunha is the only doubt after he missed a couple of days training, but new manager O’Neil is hopeful to have player available.

Likely Lineups

Manchester United

Onana, Dalot, Martinez, Varane, Shaw, Casemiro, Mount, Fernandes, Garnacho, Anthony, Rashford.

Wolves

Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno, Nunes, Gomes, Lemina, Hwang Hee-Chan, Chuna, Neto.

Key Players

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Following the injury to new big money signing Hojlund, Rashford may be forced to play through the middle despite him preferring coming in from the left hand side.

Rashford found great form last season as he finished the league as United's top goal scorer on 30 goals for the season - which is 16 ahead of second placed Fernandes in all competitions.

His assists may also be overlooked as he finished the season as United’s third top assister on nine, only one behind Christian Eriksen and three behind first placed Bruno Fernandes.

United may rely on his goal scoring consistency until their new striker comes back or they sign another player to allow Rashford to play on the left but for the start of the season he will be crucial.

Max Kilman (Wolves)

After losing both top scorers from last season in this transfer window, their next top scorer was Hwang with four goals.

To get any points in this game they will have to rely on their defence having a good game as they score so little.



Due to this, the 26 year old centre half will have to be switched on for what will most likely be a very defensive game for the away side.

Wolves were the lowest scorers in the league last year with 31 and after the loss of so many attacking players will heavily rely on a good defence.

The defender has also been made the club’s permanent captain for the season - taking over from Ruben Neves after his move to Al-Hilal.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Manchester United are the home team for their opening game of the season at Old Trafford.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 20:00 GMT on Monday, 14th August.

How to watch?

The game is shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.