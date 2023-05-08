Brighton 1-5 Everton: McNeil and Doucouré doubles lift terrific Toffees out of relegation zone

Braces from Aboulaye Doucouré and Dwight McNeil, either side of an own goal from Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Jason Steele, propelled Everton out of the Premier League bottom three in sensational fashion at the American Express Community Stadium.

Sean Dyche’s side came into this match against the in-form Seagulls in 19th place in the table, but they had lifted themselves into 16th come the final whistle.



That saw them leapfrog Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Leicester City, who lost 5-3 at Fulham earlier in the day.

This felt a notable, and thoroughly surprising, blow for Brighton – who have been so good in recent weeks and months – as they continue to chase European football.

Currently seventh, the result saw them miss the chance to move above sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who remain two points ahead of them on 57.



Roberto De Zerbi’s team do, however, still have two games in hand on the North Londoners.

It was evident almost immediately that this was going to be an interesting evening, as Doucouré gave the visitors the lead after just 34 seconds.

The 30-year-old then doubled his and the Toffees’ tally in the 29th minute with an excellent volley that came at the end of one of several dangerous counter-attacks. The third arrived six minutes later, when Steele inadvertently diverted McNeil’s cross into the net.

A quartet of half-time substitutions cued an improved second-half showing from the hosts, which brought several big saves out of Jordan Pickford, but McNeil coolly made it 4-0 after 75 minutes, shortly before Alexis Mac Allister got one back.

McNeil then rounded off the scoring deep into added time as a stunning left-footed drive completed Everton’s final counter-attack in appropriate fashion.

Their fight against relegation is certainly far from over but, lifting themselves onto 32 points – two clear of the bottom three – with three matches to go, significantly improves the picture for Dyche and co.

The brilliant manner in which they did so ought to help them further, especially given it is leaders Manchester City who are next up for them on Sunday at Goodison Park.

Story of the match

Abdoulaye Doucouré of Everton scores his side's second goal in their 5-1 Premier League victory over Brighton and Hove Albion (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Brighton made two changes to the team that started Thursday’s late 1-0 home victory over Manchester United, as Billy Gilmour and Julio Enciso made way for Pascal Groß and Deniz Undav.

There were also a couple of alterations for Everton from their 2-2 draw at fellow strugglers Leicester City last Monday.

Yerry Mina – making his first appearance under Dyche – and Nathan Patterson came in to the back four in place of Michael Keane and club captain Séamus Coleman, who suffered knee ligament damage in that match at the King Power Stadium.

The visitors could hardly have envisaged a better start. After the Seagulls worked the ball to their left flank from kick-off, Kaoru Mitoma saw a pass intercepted by Patterson.

Alex Iwobi then slid the ball into the feet of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who spun stylishly beyond the committed Lewis Dunk and delivered a precise low cross that Doucouré sidefooted home from close-range.

The travelling supporters behind that goal erupted with joy – a sight that would become a familiar one.

Predictably, the Seagulls began to enjoy the vast majority of possession. They created little in the way of genuine chances, however.

A 14th-minute Alexis Mac Allister shot that was well blocked by Idrissa Gueye in the box, following good work from Mitoma down the left, was about as close as De Zerbi’s team came in the first half.

As the game crept towards the half-hour mark, the Toffees’ threat level began to rise again.

McNeil took a Doucouré cut-back cleverly in his stride but saw his 12-yard effort superbly blocked by Adam Webster.

In the 29th minute, though, those two linked up again to double Everton’s lead.

After again springing from their compact shape with devilish speed, McNeil burst into space down the left and picked out the unmarked Doucouré at the far-post with a superbly flighted cross.

The Malian midfielder still had plenty to do but he made a challenging finish look easy as he guided a sublime first-time volley neatly inside the right-hand post.

Five minutes later, a brilliant sliding interception from James Tarkowski prevented Mitoma’s volley from setting up a teammate in the box and the value of that intervention was enhanced moments later when the visitors’ lead was extended further.

It came from another electric break, although this time had a dash of calamity about it as McNeil neatly worked his way towards the six-yard box from the left and saw his delivery deflected into his own net by Steele, who seemingly attempted to anticipate a pulled-back cross from the former Burnley player.

More delirium followed at that end of the ground.

And it probably should have been 4-0 just before the interval as the latest Everton advance ended with James Garner seeing a close-range effort superbly kept out by Steele.

There were, somewhat unsurprisingly, four changes from De Zerbi at the break as Webster, Danny Welbeck, Facundo Buonanotte and Undav came off for Levi Colwill, Enciso, Solly March and Evan Ferguson.

The Seagulls instantly looked more purposeful and incisive, with March at the heart of much of their good work as they pinned their opponents back for the first 30 minutes of the second half.

He saw a first-time effort palmed away well by Pickford three minutes after the restart and the Everton stopper went from strength to strength from there.

A Ferguson header was brilliantly palmed onto the post by the 29-year-old shortly before the hour and a powerful left-footed attempt by the young forward was tipped onto the bar soon after.

In between those, there was a superb headed block by Mina which kept out a seemingly goalbound March drive, while Mac Allister thumped the bar with one header and saw another kept out impressively by Pickford’s latest stop.

A goal felt like it had to come, but it was Everton who delivered a sucker-punch in the 76th minute.

Another counter-attack ended with the ball in the net as Iwobi’s sublime pass put McNeil through and the 23-year-old displayed admirable composure to evade Dunk, round Steele and role the ball into the empty net.

Mac Allister did finally get one back for Brighton three minutes later after Mitoma’s volley from Groß’ cross struck the post and then found the net via the Argentine as he lay on the turf.

That fourth from McNeil ensured the hosts’ first – and ultimately only – goal of the evening came with a relatively small sense of jeopardy, though.

In the time that remained, Mitoma saw an effort diverted off-target by Colwill and a Ferguson volley brought yet another good save out of Pickford, but it was McNeil who, appropriately, had the final say.

In the sixth minute of stoppage time, one last Everton break brought the contest’s final – and perhaps most emphatic – goal as McNeil latched onto a nicely weighted pass from substitute Amadou Onana.

After advancing into the box, he smashed a wonderful left-footed finish in at the near-post.

What a goal. What a win. A result and scoreline that so few would have seen coming and that could well be viewed as a defining moment if the Toffees are to avoid the drop.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: DWIGHT McNEIL

Dwight McNeil of Everton scores his side's fourth goal during their 5-1 Premier League win over Brighton and Hove Albion (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

This was some display from Everton's top scorer. He looks to have gone from strength to strength under the familiar tutelage of Dyche, his former boss at Burnley, in recent weeks.

He and Iwobi led several breaks from their respective flanks and offered consistent, and crucial, support to their full-backs.

Involved in four of the five goals, the range of qualities he displayed to tee up Doucouré’s second, force Steele’s own-goal and score the fourth and fifth spoke volumes.

If he continues on this trajectory, he looks set to offer the Merseysiders an awful lot in these crucial final weeks of the season and, potentially, beyond.