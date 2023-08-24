Luton boss has "total belief" in players despite being "second favourites": Rob Edwards' Pre-Chelsea thoughts

After nearly two weeks to take in Luton Town's first top-flight appearance for 32 years, manager Rob Edwards approached the press positively before his side's Friday night trip to West London.

"Belief" was the word of note ahead of facing Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea. Edwards - who's voice was gone after the Brighton curtain raiser - projected clear optimistic tones. He addressed the healthy break, his changing squad, and the Hatters' belated first home game set for the coming weeks.

First on the agenda though, was Friday evening's opponents Chelsea and Edwards' admirable touchline adversary.

Embracing the challenge: Edwards hoping to reap Stamford Bridge rewards

Anticipation was rife in the media room as the journalists and their gear awaited Luton's boss. Yet, one can only imagine the anticipation of a near-fortnight break. Entering on typical jovial and easy going terms, Rob Edwards was an image of excitement for what lay ahead. In the same breath though, the boss was keen not to get lost in the spectacle.

"I'm really looking forward to the game, this is what we’ve all worked so so hard for. Nights like this, Friday night football as Stamford Bridge. It's a big reward for all the hard work that everyone at this football club has put in for a long time. That being said, we want to enjoy the occasion by putting on a really good performance."

Boosting the belief of that aforementioned performance, Edwards had clearly done his homework on the Blues and alluded to their dangerous strengths amidst a mixed start to the season.

“They’ve dominated both games in large periods of time. They had a lot of the ball against Liverpool. I think after Salah’s goal, that got ruled out, they really grew into it and looked very good. I’ve been at both games live. Again, they dominated large spells against West Ham. You know, they’ll be frustrated that they’ve not taken something from the game but I can see a lot of good stuff from them."

"People think of results, first and foremost, but in terms of performances and individual players’ performances; there’s a lot of good things there. So, we’re well aware that it’s a difficult game for us.”

Much like most people working in football in any capacity, Edwards had both a clear cut professional side, as well as that of a fan. While talking about Chelsea's new manager Mauricio Pochettino, it seemed that both come to the fore.

"Well he’s a world class manager isn’t he? It’ll be great to be alongside him on the touchline but again, we want to give a really good account of ourselves and be competitive in the game.”

Two weeks off to "get up to speed": Luton looking to come back better

With the iconic Kenilworth Road moving through the final stages of redevelopment, and after a clash against Burnley was rescheduled, the Hatters had time off. For Edwards this was vital - as new faces settled in and old ones adapted.

“I feel really positive, we had a really good couple of weeks. We took a lot from that game (Brighton). If I’m speaking really open and honestly, you can watch as much Premier League football as you want but until you’re actually in it - nothing quite prepares you."

"I did see a lot of good things but there were areas we had to improve on very very quickly because what’s really evident now is that there’s a lot of killers in this league. They’ll see space, they’ll take it and they can find that pass. So you can’t leave those gaps."

"The 12, 13 days has helped to get everyone up to speed and really gel the group, so I think the break has been really good for us to reflect and learn quickly."

As new players came in the experienced forms of Ross Barkley and Tim Krul - and as the Bedfordshire outfit were bolstered by the return of Reece Burke - this time of learning has positive hallmarks.

"Reece is back in which is really good for us - he gives us more depth in that area. We’ve been a little bit stretched with some of the injuries we’ve had on the back line recently so it’s great to have him back in training these last ten days or so."

(On Krul and Barkley) "Clearly they give us the experience at this level which we haven’t had loads of that. Everyone that we try to bring in, we try to make sure they’re the right person, the right type of player for what we need to be able to play our way. They both help with that, but it certainly helps that we’ll have a lot of Premier League experience because there will be tough moments."

"We can lean on their experience, I can lean on their experience as well, you know. They’ll be key throughout this season, great people. Hungry and ambitious - they want to have an impact. If they didn’t, I wouldn’t have brought them to the football club.”

Motivated by being "second favourite" and looking forward to a highly anticipated homecoming

If by now, you still haven't watched Luton, it should be known that the club is enraptured in a self-sufficient cycle. Within, there's a unity and self-belief that only grows stronger with every relegation prediction or cutting remark about "going through someone's house" to get to the stands.

Boiling Friday's proceedings down to a raw 11 vs 11 basis, Edwards knew what role his team were playing. It was a role not isolated to this fixture, but also the league as a whole.

“We know what we’re going into this year and we know that we’ll be written off by a lot of people. We’ll be second favourites in a lot of the games we’re going in to. That’s nothing to be taken personally, it’s just understandable. We’ll get our heads round that."

"I’ve got to be honest, I think it helps us. It probably helped us last year as well. We have our own standards, our own beliefs. I know what these players are capable of. I’ve got total belief and faith in them."

"I’m not saying we’re going to go and win every game, but we’ve got to learn that we can’t give gifts away. We won’t let opposition teams have it easy. The other teams are going to be favourites, that’s fine. I think it puts more pressure on them."

Speaking of pressure, this could be lessened as Luton prepare for a fresh return to Kenilworth Road. This too, comes amidst a near-cup tie feel to every game. Edwards could only emphasise the importance of the affectionately labelled 'Kenny'.

"Brighton away and Chelsea away - they’re a difficult start! Straight in at the deep end, so we are looking forward to playing at home, I think everyone will agree. I agree that we’ve got to try and make the Kenny a real fortress this year."

"It’s been brilliant over the years and we want to make it difficult for people to come, for teams to come. But look, these games that are away from home are ones to really enjoy. But that doesn’t mean we’re not looking to take points from them. It doesn’t mean we just write them off. We’ve got to focus on tomorrow night, first and foremost."

"It’s an opportunity to get three points. That’s all I can think about right now."