"It's easier to play in the Premier League at times!": Didi Hamann on his time in the EFL

Following talk of Manchester City, Liverpool's big signings, and making the Bundesliga-EPL switch - direction changes in this second part of Didi Hamann's interview.

Taking a further inward, reflective route, this section kicked off as I asked: just what makes the ideal midfielder from the German's experience?

A fabled "understanding" - the universal key for any midfield

Now, considering the players that Hamann occupied the middle of the park with - I (perhaps dimly) assumed some heavy name-dropping would follow.

However, what I received was a thoughtful team-centric response that - in itself - provided much more weight. The first port of call was the German's beloved Reds, where experience and compatibility looks to be integral.

"I don't think there's a 'perfect midfielder'. I think what's very important, especially in Liverpool's case, is that there's a bit of risk because they've got rid of pretty much all their senior midfielders. Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Milner - they've all left. You know, Fabinho and Henderson as well now.

"Depending on whether you play with two or three midfielders, it's very important to complement each other. You don't want players who are too similar. They might go for the same balls. They might occupy the same spaces."

"I always feel that when you play with two in midfield you need one who’s more that holding midfielder. You have the more defensive minded player and one who likes to bomb forward. This is why it worked really well when I played with Steven Gerrard. I didn’t want to go past the halfway line and he didn’t want to go backwards past the halfway line!" He laughs.

Hamann continued, drawing comparison again to Jurgen Klopp's current situation.

"As I said you've got to complement each other and this is a challenge Liverpool have got now with new players.

"Midfield is the place where games are won and lost. This is the engine room, the most important part of the whole field. They might have 3 players in midfield when the season starts in a few week’s time who haven’t played for the club before. So you’ve got four defenders, you’ve got three forwards and to link play up and give them stability - this is what midfield is for."

"To form an understanding is not an easy thing to do and this is why I think the start of this period with a new midfield might be a bit tricky."

A glowing review of the English Football League

After an outstanding career that saw an initial five years at Bayern Munich develop and wander through Tyneside, Liverpool and Manchester - an experienced Hamann found himself in the Football League in 2010.

Taking up a player-coach role under Karl Robinson, Hamann made 12 league appearances for Milton Keynes Dons. Although a contrast to the glamour of the Premier League, this seems a time that the former defensive midfielder looks back on fondly.

"My time in the Football League was good. Obviously in the cup competitions we played against lower league teams. It's a very physical game and there are some tremendous players down there."

Building on this, Hamann then echoed a sentiment that has been presented by many a Football League regular.

"What people don't realise is that if you can't make an impact in League One - you can't play in the Championship or Premier League. In the Premier League it can be physical, yes. But it's not as physical or as hard as in the lower leagues."

"If you’re a technically gifted player, there could be a situation where it’s actually easier playing in the Premier League because you play with better players than playing lower down.

"Sometimes that's the mistake that clubs make when young players go on loan to League One or League Two sides. They can’t cut it there, they send them back and say 'oh he’s not hard enough'.

"It was a great bunch of players (at MK Dons), Karl Robinson was the manager who gave me the opportunity. I learned a lot and it was just great because you know, this is back to the roots. Lower league football, obviously there’s a lot of traveling but I did enjoy it. I had a great time there."

From one advert of the EFL to another... how will Luton fare in the Premier League?

With Hamann's understanding of the Premier League, as well as his stint in the lower divisions (he managed at Stockport County after his stint at MK) - it felt relevant to ask about Luton's success story.

With their recent fairy tale ascent to English football's summit, their story has many eyes fixed to Kenilworth Road. Hamann presented a mix of hope and reality whilst talking about whether the Hatters will survive their first season in the Premier League.

"I think it depends how much they spend. I think the record in the first season’s not that bad for promoted teams. Very often, the second season’s the one - but that said there’s still a lot of established teams. You look at Brentford, you look at Bournemouth - teams that came up where you thought “oh they won’t last long” but they’re there now though. The longer you’re in the league, the easier it makes it.

"With Luton, it’s a great story. I played there in the FA Cup one season where Xabi Alonso scored that goal from his own half and then also when I was at Stockport, when I was manager. Gary Brabin was manager at Luton and they were favourites to go up. I played them in Non-League which is what, 10, 11 years ago?"

"To see them in the Premier League will be fantastic but it will be hard. They have to get a few players in. They have to spend. But even so, they may still be up against it next season."

The atmosphere of Kenilworth Road: an important tool in Luton's potential PL survival

One big and often refreshing aspect for Luton Town is Kenilworth Road itself. A throwback ground that can be homely and nostalgic, whilst also being intimidating and, well, a bit rough - 'The Kenny' as it's fondly called could be a useful tool for Town when Premier League giants pay a visit. This was a topic which I just managed to squeeze in before our time ran out and Hamann moved on to his next interview. Still, it came as a welcome one.

"Kenilworth Road... great! Obviously we see a lot of bigger clubs in the Premier League - they build new stadiums or extend them. This probably now is still as it was 10 years ago.

"They might have done a few things but I remember going to Bradford, The Dell at Southampton - when you go to these places, with small changing rooms it can be intimidating because it’s not what the big clubs are used to."

"Playing at Kenilworth Road with a great atmosphere and a tight pitch... this will definitely be a big help for Luton."

Credit for this interview goes to Lord Ping, visit the website here: https://www.lordping.co.uk/