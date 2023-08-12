Chelsea vs Liverpool: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 1, 2023

Liverpool will face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon in both sides’ first game of the new Premier League season.

The two giants of English football will lock horns in a bid to put aside their disappointing top-flight campaigns from last season and eye up a return back to Champions League football.

A fixture that already needs no introduction, seems to have a little more riding on it, thanks to the crazy transfer saga regarding both clubs and Moises Caicedo in recent days.

Their intriguing battle off the pitch will carry onto it, with both Liverpool and Chelsea eyeing up a strong start to the new campaign.

The Anfield side’s visit to the capital on Sunday will be Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochetinno’s, first competitive game in charge of the Blues.

Team News

Chelsea

For the second consecutive summer, Chelsea have been active in the transfer window, albeit with more of a different approach this time around, with plenty of outgoings too.

The Blues could hand debuts to forward Nicolas Jackson and Axel Disasi in Sunday’s blockbuster meeting.

However, Chelsea’s marquee signing of the summer, Christopher Nkunku, could remain sidelined until January with a knee injury sustained on their US preseason tour.

Christopher Nkunku after suffering a knee injury against Borussia Dortmund (Photo: Matthew Ashton/Getty Images)

Defensive duo Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile are both out with their respective injuries.

Despite the arrival of Robert Sanchez, Pochettino has indicated that Kepa Arrizabalaga will keep his place in goal against Liverpool.

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp is set to give debuts to summer recruits too, with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai both expected to start at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Liverpool's two summer recruits Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai (Photo: John Powell/Getty Images)

There is no hiding from the huge concerns regarding Liverpool’s holding midfielder situation, with the Reds yet to replace Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, but Klopp has been handed a boost with Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic both returning after recent injuries.

Predicted Lineups

Chelsea

Arrizabalaga, James, Silva, Colwill, Chilwell, Fernandez, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Mudryk, Sterling, Jackson.

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Salah.

Key Players

Chelsea - Nicolas Jackson

Nicolas Jackson in action during Chelsea's USA preseason tour (Photo: Darren Walsh/Getty Images)

Since his £32m switch from Villarreal to Chelsea, Jackson has caught the eye of many football fans with his performances in preseason.

A huge gap at Chelsea in recent years has been their lack of a prolific striker, but the 22-year-old has demonstrated that his electrifying pace and ability to find the back of the net will cause many defenders problems this season.

The Senegalese forward recorded two goals and three assists in just his first 119 minutes of football as a Chelsea player.

With Liverpool’s tendency to play such a high defensive line, Jackson will be looking to exploit the spaces behind van Dijk et al.

Liverpool – Mo Salah

Mo Salah in action against Karlsruher (Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

A new season is here, but you can almost guarantee the same prolific Salah will be here too. Tipped to have another immense season on the goal front, Liverpool will be looking to their Egyptian King to spearhead the Reds back into the top four.

A new role may be asked of Salah this season though, with Liverpool flexing a new-look right hand side.

With Alexander-Arnold now occupying a more inverted role and Szoboszlai the most likely candidate to take up Henderson’s role, Salah may be asked to play significantly wider in possession.

Regardless of the role, one thing you can always expect with the winger is an ever-present goal threat.

Match Details

Where will the match be played?

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge, which has a capacity of 40,341.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea vs Liverpool is scheduled to kick-off at 16:00 BST on Sunday 13th August.

How can I watch?

The game will be broadcasted on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League.