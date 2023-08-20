Four things we learnt as Chelsea are hammered by Ward-Prowse's prowess

West Ham welcomed Chelsea for their first home fixture since winning the Europa Conference League, with both sides having picked up a point from their opening weekend fixtures.

The game had everything; penalties given and not given, a sending off and four goals, making for a feisty affair at the London Stadium. Drama surrounded West Ham's Lucas Paqueta ahead of kick-off as it emerged that he faced a potential charge for breaching of betting rules, and the spotlight followed him around the pitch too.

Here's four things we learnt as West Ham punished Chelsea and inflicted an opening away day defeat against their west London rivals.

Ward-Prowse's Prowess

Having only signed for West Ham this week, England international James Ward-Prowse was instantly shown the trust of manager David Moyes by being given a place in the starting line-up.

The midfielder, who created 43 scoring chances for former side Southampton during the last campaign, despite their relegation, quickly registering his first assist for his new club in only the 7th-minute, when Nayef Aguerd converted his corner kick.

The recent £30 million pound signing from the south-coast had a 96% pass success rate over the course of the game and also provided the pass for Michail Antonio’s goal in the second half, to top off a fantastic debut as he registered two assists.

He, alongside Edson Alvarez have been brought in as Moyes tries to fill the void left by former captain Declan Rice, with the latter making a late appearance when the Hammers were down to ten men.

Caiceido’s Cameo

Another debutant, Ecuadorian Moises Caicedo, was brought on to replace Ben Chilwell on the hour mark, Chelsea’s captain on the day in the absence of Reece James. Caicedo's arrival marked the first time any two players transferred for fees in excess of £100 million pounds each have played for the same club, as he joined Enzo Fernandez in midfield.

Caicedo struggled to match the physicality of his opponents upon his introduction to the encounter, which quickly followed Antonio's goal, with Chelsea chasing the game. He, like many of his team-mates, got drawn into tussles with Lucas Paqueta, on and off the ball, who antagonised Chelsea's players throughout and ultimately got the last laugh over Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

In the 94th-minute, Caicedo brought down former Chelsea full-back Emerson to concede a penalty, which was then converted by Paqueta.

Chelsea’s Consolations:

It wasn’t all bad for Chelsea, despite the scoreline and their current points tally of just one point from their opening two games that leaves them 14th in the Premier League table.

Carney Chukwuemeka put in a bright display during the first half, taking his first goal in professional football well after making space for himself inside the box. His close control to curl the ball past Alphonse Areola to bring Chelsea level, looked to have shifted the momentum.

Unfortunately, the young England Under-21 international, who has started both games for Chelsea so far this season, had to be substituted moments before half-time having sustained an injury to his knee. With England manager Gareth Southgate watching from the stands, it will have provided an added disappointment for the player to be withdrawn. Pochettino will also have concerns about a growing injury list, a familiar set-back for Chelsea's squads in recent years.

But, back to the positives...another stand out performer for Chelsea, who also may have gained the attention of Southgate was Raheem Sterling, in his second season with the Stamford Bridge based club and playing on the right side of the front three. Sterling ran West Ham ragged at times and was pivotal in ensuring that Chelsea remained in the game as long as they did. He won the penalty which could have given the West London side a 2-1 lead, but Enzo Fernandez saw his spot kick saved by Areola and Chelsea’s momentum curtailed with it. Losing just their second opening away day fixture in the last eight years.

One Chelsea player who may have come away smiling was 20 year old Mason Burstow, a promising forward who came on for his Premier League debut after impressing his new manager in pre-season.

Finishing Finesse:

West Ham picked up three points having drawn their opening day fixture with Bournemouth, moving themselves up to sixth in the second week’s league table.

Despite the sending off of Aguerd, the Hammers put in a solid performance, with their new signings integrating well into the team. They also managed to score three goals, win with ten men and did so having only had 24.4% possession of the ball. Even once they were reduced to ten men, they continued to shut Chelsea down, often having to defend relentlessly. Malo Gusto, starting in place of Reece James, who sustained a hamstring injury in training, showed his potential going forward, putting in several crosses to the box as Chelsea bombarded West Ham in the second-half.

At the other end of the pitch, Chelsea's defence were often exposed and Axel Disasi, a summer signing from Monaco, appeared to struggle with the pace and physicality of the game.

West Ham were more clinical than their London rivals with 50% of their 12 attempts troubling Robert Sanchez in only his second Chelsea start. Their determination to not see standards slip despite playing almost half an hour of football with a one man deficit, will have made Moyes a very happy Hammer.

Pochettino's Chelsea remain winless; despite their 17 shots only four hit the target and are likely to use the last weeks of the transfer window to look for more goal-scoring firepower. French forward Christopher Nkunku, who is yet to make a competitive appearance, is expected to be out of action until the new year and Armando Broja is also not yet fit. They continue to seek a buyer for Romelu Lukaku, who there is no way back for at Stamford Bridge and is not in their plans for the future.