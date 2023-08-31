Five FA Cup games to look out for this weekend

The FA Cup has already kickstarted this season, and whilst the arch of Wembley seems like a dream over reality, key ties are already taking place in the qualifying stages.

The early qualifying rounds bring in some much-needed income for teams up and down the footballing pyramid, so here at Vavel, we have taken a look at five ties that could intrigue readers this weekend.

AFC Totton vs Sholing FC

A South Coast Derby between two sides that are located just seven miles apart has all the hallmarks of an FA Cup classic, as these local rivals lock horns once more.

Sholing took both league wins in the 2022/23 season by a goal to nil, but The Stags had the last laugh when they won the Southampton Senior Cup, defeating their opponents 3-1.

This will be the third time that these sides have faced each other in the FA Cup, with Sholing winning the previous two.

Expect fireworks, expect drama, and expect a crowd deep into the late hundreds at Snows Stadium.

Alvechurch vs Basford

Alvechurch took the early rounds of the FA Cup by storm last season on their way to the second round proper, eventually losing out to then-League One outfit, Forest Green Rovers.

Basford, who were moved from the Southern Premier League (Central Division) to the Northern Premier League find themselves at the foot of the table.

However, the two sides faced each other in the league last season, each coming out on top in their home fixture. Can Alvechurch continue their FA Cup romance or can Basford turn their fortunes around and progress into the second qualifying round?

A fascinating tie where Vavel believe all form will go out of the window, with the home side not having it their own way.

Didcot vs AFC Portchester

Step 5 AFC Portchester travel to Oxfordshire to face a well-established Didcot side who are at the upper echelons of the Non-League pyramid, playing in the Southern Premier League.

The visitors have been making waves in the past couple of seasons thanks to the investment that has been forthcoming & the notable addition to last season's squad of former EFL forward Brett Pitman. Although Pitman has moved on from the club, they still boast a talented & experienced squad at a higher level.

Portchester notched eight goals in the last round and will be calling on their goalscoring prowess again this weekend.

Didcot Town are currently winless this season, gaining just one point last time out and if The Railwaymen think this FA Cup tie will be a foregone conclusion, they are very much mistaken. Didcot will need to be at their best to suppress the attacking threat of the Step 5 side.

A fixture that encapsulates the essence of the competition, and one that could certainly be seen as a prospect for a 'giant-killing'.

Morpeth Town vs Radcliffe

With both clubs competing in the Northern Premier League, you may be wondering why this fixture has been highlighted in this article. Well, both Morpeth Town & Radcliffe can be considered 'heavy hitters' at the stage of the competition and both will have ambitions of making it to the latter qualifying rounds.

Radcliffe are currently sitting top of the tree at Step 3 and boast a 100% record after six games, scoring a sensational 24 goals. A run in this season's competition will not only increase their exposure but will allow them to financially build should promotion be a possibility at the end of the season.

In a recent 'X' post, Radcliffe joint manager, Anthony Johnson praised forward Jude Oyobi, therefore they are definitely one to watch in this cup tie.

Morpeth will be hoping to put a stop to their opponent's charge and build on a fantastic 4-2 victory in front of 501 supporters on Bank Holiday Monday.

This fixture is sure to bring in the crowd and we could well see figures into the late hundreds to witness a closely fought contest between two sides hoping to go far this season.

Swindon Supermarine vs Cribbs

Another favourable chance for a 'cupset' comes at Webbs Wood Stadium, as Southern Premier League Swindon Supermarine host Cribbs FC - newly promoted to Step 4 & looking for further success.

The hosts currently sit rock bottom of their division with six losses from six and will subsequently be looking for a positive result in order to kick their league form into gear.

Cribbs however will smell fear and look to capitalise on their host's extremely poor form.

The Bristol-based side have won three on the bounce - including a 5-1 victory over Virginia Water in the last round - and will be full of confidence going into this cup fixture against a side somewhat struggling to get a hold on the season.

Cribbs narrowly lost to eventual FA Vase winners Ascot United last season in a hotly contested fixture under the lights at the Racecourse ground, so will be looking to patch the wounds of last season's exit.

Vavel see this fixture as one that has the strongest chance of an upset in the first qualifying round.

A whole host of FA Cup fixtures up and down the land this weekend in which we will no doubt see many goals, much drama, and some sizeable crowds as supporters flock to cheer on their local football club to FA Cup victory.