Forest Green Rovers vs Salford City: League Two Preview, Gameweek 1, 2023

After Forest Green Rovers faced relegation last season, they now find themselves back in the fourth tier of English football. With a new manager and a few fresh faces, Rovers are hoping this season takes a better turn.

Rovers have not lost a single opening game in the last six seasons, a run they will be looking to continue this weekend.

Salford City had the opportunity to be promoted last year but lost in the play-off semi-finals against Stockport County on penalties.

The Ammies ended the season in seventh place, with 22 wins in their 46 league games, and if it wasn't for their penalty shootout heartbreak, they may well have been in League One.

Both sides last met in March 2022 where they played out a 1-1 draw.

Predicted lineups

Forest Green Rovers

Daniels; Bernard, Moore-Taylor, Inniss, Robson; McCann, Jones, Jenks, McAllister; Stevens, Omotoye

Salford City

Cairns; Sheppard, Leak, Tilt, Garbutt; Watt, Mallan; Bolton, McAleny, McLennan; Hendry

Team news

Forest Green Rovers

After a disappointing end to the season, Rovers appointed a new manager, David Horseman, in the hope that he can help them kick on this campaign.

He replaced Hannah Dingley who was brought in as caretaker manger after the departure of Duncan Ferguson. Dingley subsequently became the first female manager to take charge of a professional men's side.

Horseman has only had two pre-season games in charge, but his latest was a victory against a youthful West Bromwich Albion side.

A familiar face returns to The New Lawn as it was announced that Matty Taylor had rejoined the club after a nine year absence.

Due to a minor injury in pre-season, Jordan Garrick is expected to miss out.

Salford City

Salford manager Neil Wood starts off the season with a fully fit squad. Having no reported injuries, he is left with plenty of options to chose from.

In each of their four seasons in League Two, The Ammies finished in the top half of the table and this season they will hope to continue to push for promotion.

Recent signings include goalkeeper Alex Cairns, who was on loan for the club last season and obviously left a good impression during his spell.

Connor McLennan also joins from Aberdeen, and will be getting his first taste of English football. The 23-year-old was also a Scottish Youth International.

Key players

Matty Stevens - Forest Green

Although last season was a lacklustre one to say the least, Stevens will be hoping to get back to his goalscoring form in the 2021/22 season.

In the title winning campaign, the forward netted 23 goals in 37 appearances and was a major factor to their success.

Elliot Watt - Salford

As Salford enter their fifth season playing in League Two, one player to watch is midfielder Elliot Watt, who last season contributed 16 assists in 46 appearances for The Ammies.

The 23-year-old even made a feature in the League Two Team Of The Season, and is, like new teammate Connor McLennan, a former Scotland Youth International.

During the last campaign he provided the joint most assists in the league alongside Carlisle United's Owen Moxon.

Previous meetings

The two sides have only faced off six times, and it's fairly even across the board.

Both Forest Green and Salford have two wins apiece, with the other two fixtures resulting in draws.

Both of Salford's victories have come away from home, so they could benefit nicely from the game being in Rovers territory.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at The New Lawn Stadium, home of Forest Green Rovers.

What time is kick off?

The game is scheduled to be underway at 15:00 PM BST on Saturday, August 5.

Where to watch?

Unfortunately, Saturdays game is not available to watch via live stream. However, match updates will be provided from each team's social media pages.