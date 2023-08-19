Gateshead 4-1 Ebbsfleet United: Wearne nets a hat-trick as Heed cap-off impressive week

GATESHEAD, ENGLAND - JULY 15: A general view ahead of the pre season friendly between Gateshead FC and Newcastle United at Gateshead International Stadium on July 15, 2023 in Gateshead, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Gateshead have recorded back-to-back wins in the Vanarama National League after defeating Ebbsfleet United 4-1 at the International Stadium this afternoon.

Defender Kenton Richardson thumped home the opener from 20 yards for Gateshead after six minutes before prolific forward Dominic Poleon levelled matters from close range at the other end.

The hosts had chances to regain their lead later in the first half but Ebbsfleet United keeper Mark Cousins came up with some important saves.

Marcus Dinanga saw a shot thump off the crossbar early in the second half before Stephen Wearne robbed Cousins of the ball and netted Gateshead's second goal.

Wearne then made it 3-1 from the penalty spot after being fouled by Cousins in the box before completing his hat-trick in second half stoppage time with a simple finish.

Poleon could have reduced the arrears at the death but he failed to convert a penalty kick as the game ended 4-1 in the hosts' favour.

Story of the match

Fresh from scoring four goals against Dagenham & Redbridge in midweek, Gateshead looked hungry for more and they took the lead with their first effort on goal. Defender Richardson took aim from 20 yards and his effort deflected into the back of the net.

Ebbsfleet United grew into the game and they soon found themselves level when Poleon fired home after his initial effort had been saved by Gateshead keeper Archie Mair.

The home side should have regained the lead almost immediately but Dinanga saw his shot saved by Cousins before the Ebbsfleet United keeper got lucky after mis-judging a back-pass.

Gateshead again went close just before the break but Cousins managed to push a deflected Luke Hannant shot over the bar as the first period ended 1-1.

The Tynesiders were presented with a good opportunity to score early in the second half when Dinanga was given a sight of goal. He saw his shot cannon off the crossbar before Wearne made a real hash of the rebound.

Both sides were playing dangerous games passing across their back-lines and the game's third goal came from an error. Ebbsfleet United keeper Cousins didn't deal with a back-pass and Wearne closed him down before placing the ball into an empty net.

Cousins' afternoon got worse eight minutes later when he hauled down Wearne in the box. The Gateshead midfielder picked himself up and slotted away the resulting penalty to make it 3-1 to the hosts.

Gateshead substitute Billy Chadwick then curled an effort against the crossbar before Wearne completed his hat-trick in second half stoppage time, calmly beating Cousins from 12 yards.

Ebbsfleet United had the opportunity to have the final say when they were awarded a penalty but Poleon thumped his effort off the crossbar.

Both teams have a full week to prepare for next weekend's action which is a Vanarama National League double-header as a result of the August Bank Holiday.

Gateshead will again be on home soil next Saturday as they welcome Woking to the International Stadium. The Heed will then travel to The Shay to face FC Halifax Town on Bank Holiday Monday.

As for Ebbsfleet United, they face last season's Vanarama National League North play-off winners Kidderminster Harriers at home next Saturday before making the short trip to The Hive to take on Barnet on Bank Holiday Monday.

Man of the match - Stephen Wearne (Gateshead)

Gateshead midfielder Wearne enjoyed a fruitful afternoon supporting the attacking line. The player was a constant threat with his darting runs forward and he capped-off his performance with an impressive hat-trick.

Wearne threatened to do some damage to Ebbsfleet United in the first half but he was maybe guilty of being a little hesitant to shoot. In the second half, the player certainly brought his scoring boots and all three goals were down to his hard work and willingness to break Ebbsfleet United's defensive line.

Gateshead agreed a two-year contract extension with the player in the summer after he impressed for the club at the end of last season. Based on this afternoon's performance, it's very good business from Gateshead.