Mauricio Pochettino: Great players take time - just look at Zinedine Zidane

Much has been said about Chelsea recently, with a whole array of different viewpoints attempting to rationalise the situation they find themselves in, as life under Mauricio Pochettino has proven to be more difficult than many first thought.

The pressure on the 51-year-old has been ramped up considerably by the transfer fees spent on several young, admittedly promising, but no doubt inexperienced players, many of whom have yet to truly kick into gear yet.

Some, like Enzo Fernandez, have been far more successful at integrating into the team than others, with names such as Mykhailo Mudryk and Moises Caicedo coming to mind, albeit with the caveat of the extremely recent arrival of the latter.

Nevertheless, the Blues' head coach has backed individuals to improve, and used a particularly high-profile example in order to illustrate his point, when asked about the apparent impatience surrounding some members of the squad by outsiders.

"Because at Chelsea always the expectation is massive," said Pochettino. "When you arrive at Chelsea, a player or coaching staff, what do people expect? To win, to lift a trophy, to perform, and to score.

"Of course now we have a squad that is really young, some players that are a big investment for the club. It’s not fair to say ‘ok, one game, two games, three games, he’s not performing’.

​ Mykhailo Mudryk with Mauricio Pochettino (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"I use the same example: Real Madrid paid 70, 80, 100 million - I don’t know - for one player. The name was Zinedine Zidane. He was an amazing player, and after six months you can ask the fans of Real Madrid and they say ‘what have we bought?’.

"And he started to perform after seven, eight months. Zinedine Zidane was 26, 27 years old - when you bring a player [that is] 18, 19, 20, 21 - be careful. They are not machines, they need to settle with all the circumstances that have happened in the last few months."

Though results have not been perfect under the Argentine's leadership during the first month of the season, there does still remain a sense of optimism around the training ground, with players evidently happy playing in his system.

In fact, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager believes his side have been hard done by in their games so far, pointing out that narratives could easily be very different had a couple of matches gone their way.

"We are happy in the process and the way that the team is showing the way we are wanting to play," he claimed, "because we were better than Liverpool, better than West Ham. In five games, I think we deserved [wins]."

"If today we are talking about 12 points and we are qualified for the next round of the Carabao Cup, you say ‘oh fantastic, what a job’. Maybe we are hiding something: one thing is the bad feeling because of the results, another is the process [and] that I think we are in a good way."

Sterling 'working really, really hard'

When Gareth Southgate announced his England squad for the September internationals, there were a few eyebrows raised at the exclusion of Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling, especially considering he looked to have enjoyed a successful start to the season himself.

The previous campaign, even despite his struggles, still saw the winger finish as the club's top scorer in all competitions, but Southgate opted not to pick the winger, who now has not received a call-up since the 2022 World Cup.

Despite this setback, Pochettino noted the 28-year-old's professionalism during the break: "We are happy because he is a player with experience that can help young guys to evolve.

"I am so happy about his performances and I am so happy in the way that he behaved [over] the last two weeks. He was working really, really hard."

He continued: "He’s motivated here, to perform here and to help Chelsea. And of course, like all the top players after that he also wants to play for the national team.

"We were talking the other day and we said ‘we are going to help you earn your way back into the national team again - you need to train, to keep going, play well for your club and for sure the coach is going to see and you have more possibility to join the national team’.”

It has not been an easy ride for Sterling over the past twelve months; at times it has felt as though fans have not been impressed with his performances, even going as far as booing him when the Blues last travelled to Bournemouth back in May.

And so, ahead of their meeting with the Cherries, Pochettino had a simple response when asked about that treatment.

"Maybe Sunday, he’ll change these boos for (claps)."