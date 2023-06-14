Chelsea host Liverpool on opening weekend as the Blues find out their 2023/24 Premier League fixtures

Last season was one to forget for Chelsea fans, with four managers and a 12th place finish, while also not qualifying for a place in any European competitions.

New Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino will start his role on 1st July but has already been working on his plans for next season behind the scenes.

The new Chelsea manager has already started his clear out of the West London team's bloated squad.

The start of the season could see a large amount of the side's 2021 Champions League winning side at other clubs, some even bidding farewell by joining rivals.

The Blues will open their 2023/24 season with a home fixture where they will face Liverpool in West London.

The match will kick off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 13 August.

Some fans will view the following five fixtures as an easier run, however, after the club's disappointing previous season, they will be hoping to prove a point with Mauricio Pochettino as their new Head Coach.

Opening the season with a match against one of the 'Big Six' will be an interesting challenge to mark the new manager's time as a 'Blue' and to introduce his vision.

West Ham (A), Luton Town (H), Nottingham Forest (H), Bournemouth (A) and Aston Villa (H) will follow as Chelsea go into September for their opening seven games - including a London Derby.

Fixtures to look out for

Their next London Derby will follow a month later, where they will not have to travel far to face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday 30th September.

The Blues' first London Derby on home turf will be Arsenal on Saturday 21st October, with Brentford following the match after on Saturday 28th October, before they will travel to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur the week after on Saturday 4th November.

The clash against the Lilywhites will be a fiery one as the rivalry intensifies following Mauricio Pochettino taking on the role of Chelsea Head Coach as a former Spurs manager.

Azpilicueta and Pochettino arguing during Chelsea and Spurs clash in 2019. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

The tough run of fixtures does not stop there, as they then host treble winners, Manchester City, the next week before making the trip to St James' Park to face Newcastle on the 25th.

Chelsea failed to register a win against all five teams last season so will hope to be back to winning ways.

However, there will be no rest for the Blues in December as they have seven Premier League fixtures and potentially cup games to add to that.

They will welcome the Christmas month with Brighton at home on 2nd before travelling to Old Trafford four days later to face Manchester United.

Chelsea will also face newly promoted Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on the 16th before a London Derby on Boxing Day as Crystal Palace travel to West London.

The Blues will start 2024 by facing Fulham at home on the 13th of January, before making their way to Anfield where they will meet Liverpool again on the 31st.

Current champions Manchester City will then host the Blues at the Etihad on the 17th.

The next match then presents another London Derby as Tottenham Hotspur come to West London on the 24th.

The following London Derby will be played at the Emirates on the 16th for a clash against Arsenal.

Chelsea will play Manchester United on 3rd April and West Ham on the 4th May to conclude their clashes against the 'Big Six' sides.

Chelsea will then close their season with Bournemouth at home on Sunday 19th May at 4.00pm BST.

Full Chelsea Calendar

August: Liverpool (H, 13th), West Ham (A, 19th), Luton Town (H, 26th).

September: Nottingham Forest (H, 2nd), Bournemouth (H, 16th), Aston Villa (H, 23rd), Fulham (A, 30th).

October: Burnley (A, 7th), Arsenal (H, 21st), Brentford (H, 28th).

November: Tottenham Hotspur (A, 4th), Manchester City (H, 11th), Newcastle (A, 25th).

December: Brighton (H, 2nd), Manchester United (A, 6th), Everton (A, 9th), Sheffield United (H, 16th), Wolves (A, 23rd), Crystal Palace (H, 26th), Luton Town (A, 30th).

January: Fulham (H, 13th), Liverpool (A, 31st).

February: Wolves (H, 3rd), Crystal Palace (A, 10th), Manchester City (A, 17th), Tottenham Hotspur (H, 24th).

March: Brentford (A, 2nd), Newcastle (H, 9th), Arsenal (A, 16th), Burnley (H, 30th).

April: Manchester United (H, 3rd), Sheffield United (A, 6th), Everton (H, 13th), Brighton (A, 20th), Aston Villa (A, 27th).

May: West Ham (H, 4th), Nottingham Forest (A, 11th), Bournemouth (H, 19th).

*All Premier League fixtures are subject to change.