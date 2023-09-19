Eddie Howe looking for success in Milan as Newcastle United return to Champions League

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 18: Newcastle United Head Coach Eddie Howe speaks to media during the UEFA Champions League Press Conference at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 18, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Newcastle United return to the Champions League for the first time in just over two decades and it provides the perfect setting for boss Eddie Howe and the Magpies.

It's also the perfect setting for midfielder Sandro Tonali who will receive a homecoming back to his native Milan and the maestro was praised by the gaffer for the way he's transitioned to another country.

It will be quite a surreal occasion for the St James' Park boss who is usually used to the hustle and bustle of preparation for football league grounds rather than the bright lights of the Champions League, but it will be a special occasion nonetheless and an exciting one too.

With their flight delayed and subsequently, the press conference, Howe was in a good mood prior to this evening's encounter.

He said: "I've never attended a UCL game - I've also been too busy working! It will be a proud moment for everyone after so long away. We have to be at our best.

"Sandro is really committed to Newcastle. Living there, the language and everything we wanted him to do. It's very difficult to transfer from another country.

"I really like him as a person, he is serious towards his game, which I like. He's a leader and I'm really excited for what he can be for us - both now and in the future.

"We want to do as well as we can. We want to be very competitive. We want to show our style of play. First and foremost the competitive nature of our game has to be there.

"It's a different competition and different day, we have to start the game well with the atmosphere. The start will be key, the preparation hasn't been great but that's part and parcel of the game and it's something we have handled very well."

Homecoming for Tonali

For midfielder Tonali, he broke his silence on his decision to leave AC Milan after he moved to Tyneside for a fee of £55 million in the summer.

Tonali also exclusively spoke about being in Wetherspoons and admitted he was overwhelmed when Newcastle made an approach.

He said: "I remember the transfer happened while the U21 Euros were on. Everything happened so quick. I was overwhelmed because I was playing for Italy.

"I have found a wonderful team and a wonderful staff. They are ready to welcome anyone and I realised that Newcastle people love what they do. In these two months, I've seen the whole team working non-stop. 24/7 at the training ground and football is like that. You have to accept new challenges.

"I don't know who my father will support. I don't want to be in his head but I think he will take care of me! I hope he will support me but it's very difficult to change a supporter's mind about their team.

"I think he will support Milan and support me. Maybe he will want a draw and that would probably be good for all parties!

"It's very difficult for a player to ask for a transfer to a specific team. A player is limited in what he wants to do. It's difficult to decide where to go.

"From the moment I received the offer I was happy because I did my best with AC Milan. I worked with people who loved me and will still love me.

"I have talked a lot with people who love AC Milan. It didn't happen overnight.

"After the Aston Villa game, I asked about restaurants or bars or clubs and I didn't receive the answer I was expecting! It was fun too.

"I spent the night in a pub with my family. It was a special night."

Reaction Needed

Meanwhile, AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli refused to apologise to supporters following their 5-1 defeat to rivals Inter at the weekend.

He's backed his side to return back to winning ways this evening against Newcastle.

"Do you think we lost 5-1 to Inter on purpose and lose the derby? We are disappointed, just as the fans are," he said.

"You should only apologise when you do something wrong on purpose.

"You turn around and look at what you want. We lost five derbies and will try to do better."

“I don’t know if we can compare them to any Italian teams because I do think they’re the classic English team with a lot of intensity, a high tempo in the way they press, Newcastle will be a physical side.

“Newcastle are a team with five players who are six-foot-plus, they’re very good from set-pieces and they’ve got a lot of quality so we know how dangerous the game will be for us."