Newcastle United 2023/24 Season Preview

↵Expectations around Newcastle United could be said to have shifted since that first season under the new ownership. The club has transformed from being expected to do no better than a mid-table league finish, to now being one of the pedigree sides within the division.

With signings such as Sandro Tonali, there is a new paradigm and reality to confront. With these new dynamics what can and should be expected for Newcastle has moved beyond those rather pedestrian former aspirations.

So how do we assess where Newcastle should be in nine months? Well, let us take a look and try and ascertain what is reasonable for the season going forward.

How did they do last season?

Well, as already stated, the team found itself in the surprising position of having qualified for this year's Champions League group stage. This was far above what many had predicted before the opening of last season.

Many figured that, at best, Newcastle may have been able to scrape Conference League last year. This ended up being far below the reality and ability of this side. To go alongside this, Newcastle United also found itself in their first domestic cup final in over twenty years.

Needless to say that cup final did not go the way of the Magpies, but what it did do was help to get the fans dreaming again. Never in any fan's wildest imagination did "a nice cup run" equate to actually getting to a final. But, there they were, at Wembley, playing against the traditional big boys.

Newcastle often played free-flowing and attacking football, whilst also keeping any opposition at bay. The side ended the Premier League season with the sixth most goals scored (68) and the joint-best defence alongside Man City, with only 33 goals conceded over the 38 league games.

Standout stars like Miguel Almiron (11 league goals) and Callum Wilson (18 league goals) kept Newcastle sharp in attack. Whereas the now well-recognised back four of Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Dan Burn provided a steely defence.

To add to this, the midfield engine, powered most importantly by Bruno Guimaraes, helped Newcastle control numerous games last season, and allowed them to play how they wanted with little pushback from many Premier League clubs.

All-in-all, despite cup heartbreak, the Magpies' 22/23 season could be defined as nothing less than remarkable. Eddie Howe received a nod for manager of the season, and there was little argument to be had against such recognition for a man whose pedigree has only grown in the last 18 months.

Incomings and Outgoings

Heading into the new season Newcastle have both gained new arrivals to help them in contending with a busier calendar than they have had in previous years, and have also lost some veteran faces of the club. Players who have either been deemed surplus to requirements, or lost due to the Club's need to work within FFP (Financial Fair Play) guidelines.

The club have bolstered themselves with the additions of Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Yankuba Minteh (currently on loan at Feyenoord) and the soon-to-be-announced Tino Livramento. However, they have lost Karl Darlow, Ciaran Clark, Chris Wood, Matty Longstaff and most notably Allan Saint-Maximin.

There is no doubt that what the club have brought in is quality, if not quantity. Barnes' 13 league goals for Leicester last season surpassed even Almiron's impressive haul, and it practically dwarfs any season ASM has had with the club. Tonali provides yet another creative option to add to Howe's midfield pack. Livramento should help provide some much needed respite for Trippier in the months to come.

The stalwart Newcastle captain played nearly every minute he could last season, and with more games coming than ever before, the opportunity to rest here and there will be more than appreciated.

Overall, it would be fair to say that the squad is in a stronger state than it was at the beginning of the window. But, the question that rests on everyone's lips is: Will it be enough to carry Newcastle through, what expects to be one of the most competitive league seasons in years, as well as help them to progress as far as possible in the Champions League?

Eddie Howe's Headache: Picking his eleven

Going into the new season Howe has found himself in a rather difficult position. All throughout pre-season, the manager has found himself trying out various combinations of players in various formations in an attempt to understand what his best eleven is.

VAVEL have attempted to predict the line-up for the evening kick-off against Aston Villa next weekend. Yet Howe has found himself in the privileged position of being relatively spoiled for choice, especially in his midfield and attacking areas. Who he goes for and why is anyone's guess right now.

It is safe to say at the very least, that Howe is likely to stick to his tried and trusted 4-3-3 formation going into the new season. This allows him to keep the defensive familiarity that led to so much success last season, and allow him to embed in the new players he has acquired with little fuss or headache. In the backline, we are likely to see the recognisable back four of Trippier, Schar, Botman and Burn helping to protect Nick Pope's net.

Though do not be surprised if Howe opts to go for the more offensive Matt Targett at LB next weekend. In the midfield, it is hard to see either Joelinton or Guimaraes getting dropped, so after those two Brazilian brothers, the choice is really up to Howe on who he wants to bring in to bolster that already flourishing partnership.

One imagines in the fullness of time that Tonali will take that third spot, but for next weekend it could just as likely be Sean Longstaff, or even Elliot Anderson who will fill in at this role. As for attacking options, both Almiron and Isak, who have both had strong pre-seasons, are likely to slot straight in at RW and CF respectively. Whereas at left wing, Howe must choose between Euro U-21's champion Anthony Gordon, or recently acquired Barnes, who scored two goals against Villarreal in a pre-season friendly this last weekend.

The trouble with Champions League and a bold Prediction

Champions League football brings a whole new dimension to Newcastle United. Whilst it brings both prestige to the club, experience to the players and entertainment to the fans, it also brings that thing that all managers dread most: fatigue.

This is why in making any determination in where Newcastle United will finish next season, we must try to wholly understand what impact these extra games will have on a squad which, beyond the first eleven, especially defensively, is almost inarguably lacking. A crucial injury to Botman or Schar, and that could spell disaster for the Magpies.

Success is built on a solid defence, and with only the beloved, yet, unreliable second-choice options of Jamaal Lascelles and Paul Dummett available at centre-back, things could go south for Newcastle very quickly. Despite a mammoth rise since the takeover, the squad depth is not there yet for Newcastle to make both concerted efforts in the Premier League and Champions League this season.

VAVEL predicts: Newcastle will undeniably have yet another entertaining and enjoyable season. Progression out of the group stages and maintenance of a Champions League spot will be crucial in defining success for the club going forward.

The team will make it out of the group stage in the Champions League, falling out of the competition at the Round of 16 stage. Whereas in the Premier League, a resurgent Liverpool and Chelsea will hamper the Toon's efforts in holding a top 4 position. Thus, the club will finish 6th. But it is not all doom and gloom, as VAVEL predicts the 68-year wait for a trophy will finally end, with the Magpies picking up the Carabao Cup for the very first time.