With Lewis Hall set to sign, have Newcastle United got enough to fight on all fronts this season?

Newcastle United’s opening weekend 5-1 win over hotly-tipped Aston Villa had many pundits already reassessing how far the Magpies could go this season, with even Pep Guardiola indicating that they could be contenders if they can handle the congested schedule that comes with Champions League football.

Eddie Howe stated he wanted two starting XIs of similar quality and, with Lewis Hall set to become Newcastle’s fifth signing of the summer, the North East club look to have added real depth this window to key areas to potentially deal with the extra pressure of midweek European games.

A sensible transfer for all parties

On the face of it, the signing looks a great deal for all parties, with Hall set to join Newcastle on a reported season’s loan, followed by an agreed fee of £28m, plus £7m of add-ons. For Chelsea, this will represent pure profit on a youth team player who has played 12 games for the club.

For the player, there is a chance for more first-team football at a club competing in Europe’s elite competition. Having been left out of the Chelsea squad for their opening game against Liverpool, Hall seemed to have started the season as fourth choice Chelsea left back. 18-year-old Hall looked to be behind England international Ben Chilwell, £55m summer 2022 signing Marc Cucarella and arguably 21-year-old Dutchman Ian Maatsen, who impressed in Chelsea’s pre-season and last season on loan with Championship-winning Burnley.

For Newcastle, they have brought in another young talent in a position identified as needing strengthening. Very few left backs of his age have experience playing for top teams, and although Chelsea had a poor campaign by their standards last season, the young Englishman impressed when he was given chances.

Hall will provide an attacking threat that none of the other left backs at the club offer, having created five big chances in nine games in 2023-2024. He is a player happy with the ball at his feet and has the versatility to play in a number of different positions.

As well as left back, Hall has played left-wing - including in the away fixture last year against Newcastle - and has played defensive midfield in Premier League 2. Like Newcastle’s other signings this summer who are aged between 17 and 23, Hall clearly has the potential to get even better. Lewis Hall himself is a boyhood Newcastle United fan, his father being from the area, and there is no better way to endear yourself to the fans than by being one of them.

Eddie Howe seemed delighted about the deal in his press conference on Friday. The usually tight-lipped manager when it comes to incomings, highlighted the potential as well as the versatility that the youngster possesses.

The effectiveness of a loan

The loan-to-buy deal also gives Newcastle United some wriggle room if they wish to make one more signing this window. Newcastle United will presumably be in the market for a centre back in the coming weeks.

One look at the squad points to this being now their area of weakness as far as depth is concerned and, when Jamaal Lascelles turns 30 in November, Sven Botman will become the only senior centre back under 30 at the club. If the club can manage their Financial Fair Play headroom to acquire a right-sided centre-back, the depth of the team would look even healthier.

At full-back, Newcastle look to have future-proofed the side with the acquisitions of Hall and Tino Livramento, 18 and 20 years old respectively. When playing against lower opposition sides in the cups last season, the players drafted in to replace Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn looked nowhere near up to scratch, and Hall and Livramento can potentially add competition straight away, rather than simply being players for the future.

The two 30+ year-old full-backs both had long seasons in the last campaign, playing a cumulative total of 90 games last season. Having added quality depth in this area, this will alleviate the burden on the two stalwarts of Howe’s team last season.

The Magpies have also added a Champions League semi-finalist and Scudetto winner to the team in midfield, in Sandro Tonali, who announced himself with a goal in the first 10 minutes of his debut. The Magpies could well continue to start Joelinton, Bruno Guimarães and Tonali in the middle of Howe’s preferred 4-3-3 formation, with Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Elliot Anderson and promising youngster Lewis Miley providing good depth in that area.

On the wings, they have added Harvey Barnes, a player who already looks to fit the system like a glove and whose goal and assist numbers were highly impressive last season in a relegated Leicester team.

This adds to the likes of Miguel Almiron, who himself scored ten plus goals last season, a revitalised Anthony Gordon, fresh from being player of the tournament at the Under-21 European Championships, and a player in Jacob Murphy, who looks a completely different footballer to the one who looked bereft of confidence under both Steve Bruce and Rafa Benitez.

With Callum Wilson having scored 18 goals in the Premier League last season, and Alexander Isak seeming to get better with every game he plays in England, Newcastle arguably have two of the top five Premier League strikers to choose from both capable of scoring 15+ goals.

Entering the transfer window, the case could be made that this Newcastle team might struggle to deal with the copious demands of the extra games that the Champions League brings, particularly if they progress past the group stages.

Eddie Howe however will accept nothing else but full focus on every game that comes. Their squad may be stretched this season with the added games, but the club have recruited well and their squad on paper looks far better than last season.

The Tynesiders boasted the joint meanest defence last season and have added depth to this position. In terms of statistics, Newcastle had pretty much equal expected points and expected goals to Arsenal last season, so clearly goals were needed. A fully fit Alexander Isak for the whole season, high expectations for Anthony Gordon, together with the signing of Harvey Barnes, will surely boost the side’s chances of breaking down teams in the lower part of the league, many who resorted to sitting behind the ball last season.

After their fourth-place finish last season and a shrewd transfer window, Newcastle look set for another European push this campaign and Toon Army fans are daring to dream.