Hull City 1-1 Sunderland: Tufan denies Black Cats improbable victory

Ozan Tufan salvaged a point for Hull City inside of the final ten minutes as the Tigers salvaged a 1-1 draw against Sunderland after Ross Stewart had given the Black Cats a second-half lead.

The visitors withstood a red card to Elliot Embleton, a missed penalty by Oscar Estupinan and injury concerns as Hull's dreadful home form continued.

Tufan equalized with eight minutes left, heading home the goal that ended a run of four straight defeats on their own patch.

In what was a feisty encounter, Sunderland defender Danny Batth was forced off through injury early in the game and his replacement Dan Ballard gave away a penalty early in the second half after fouling Regan Slater.

Estupinan dragged the penalty wide, but they were soon up a man as Embleton was dismissed following a high boot and was stretchered off injured after making the challenge.

Stewart latched on to Patrick Roberts' lovely pass to slot home his sixth goal of the season, but Tufan was on hand to divert Ryan Woods' cross past Anthony Patterson.

The result leaves Sunderland just three points shy of the EFL Championship play-off places, while Hull remain two points above the bottom three.

Story of the match

Hull boss Liam Rosenior made two changes to his starting XI from the goalless draw against Watford as captain Lewie Coyle and Estupiñán returned in place of Alfie Jones and the injured Dimitrios Pelkas.

Tony Mowbray made one change following Monday’s defeat to West Bromwich Albion as Jack Clarke replaced Alex Pritchard.

The Tigers started the brughter of the two sides and they forced Sunderland goalkeeper Patterson to hook away a bouncing cross by Jean Michael Seri before Estupinan could get to it.

Keeping the ball well, the hosts looked well and were well and truly on top, but on 19 minutes, they allowed Lyndon Gooch into the area, forcing Sean McLoughlin into a key block.

It was the Black Cats who fashioned the best chance of the opening 45 minutes, Ellis Simms got on the end of a through ball, but he could only scoop the ball wide of the left post from inside the box.

Three minutes into the second half, Hull were awarded a penalty as Ballard brought down Slater in the area, but Estupinan rolled a weak shot wide.

Referee Gavin Ward was called into action a few minutes later, dismissing Embleton following a reckless challenge on Woods that saw the midfielder stretchered off.

The Tigers looked to make their numerical advantage count as Slater and Estupinan went close.

However, their defense was cut open by a long ball over the top from Roberts, allowing Stewart to roll his finish past Matt Ingram to give Sunderland a surprise lead.

Hull fought back and in the 82nd minute, Tufan escaped his marker and hooked Woods' cross past Patterson to ensure the spoils were shared.

Player of the match: Lewie Coyle

Had some good moments going forward in the first half, sent in an inviting cross in the first half and put in a solid overall performance.