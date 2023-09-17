Hull City vs Leeds United: Championship Preview, Gameweek 7, 2023

With six Yorkshire sides competing in the EFL Championship this year, few would've predicted Hull City to be the best of the bunch after half a dozen games.

Currently sitting in fifth place, a hard fought 1-1 draw against Coventry saw The Tigers extend their unbeaten run to five games. Their first midweek fixture of the campaign sees Hull take on Leeds United in what will be a serious test for Liam Rosenior's men.

Leeds have had a slow start to life back in the Championship, taking until their fourth league outing to register a win and currently finding themselves tenth in the table. Still not to be underestimated, a convincing 3-0 win against Millwall last weekend has shown that when The White's are at their best, they can blow away and side in the division.

A win for Leeds on Wednesday would see them leapfrog their opponents whilst a Hull victory would cement them as legitimate contenders for promotion.

Team news

Hull City

After missing the last two games, Ozan Tufan finally looks ready to return to action on Wednesday night. A thigh injury had kept the midfielder on the sidelines but Liam Rosenior has hinted at his inclusion against Leeds, telling reporters:

"He's desperate to get back, he's had an unbelievable start to the season but I want him for the full season, so that's a decision we'll make. If he's fit enough, he'll be part of the team and a part of the squad for Wednesday."

As for other injuries, Greg Docherty and Dogukan Sinik are still a long way off being back to full fitness. James Furlong, who arrived from Brighton on deadline day, is now available for selection and could have a role to play on Wednesday night.

Leeds United

Whilst there were few negatives to pick out from The Whites' victory over Millwall, the injury picked up by Ethan Ampadu will be of concern to Daniel Farke. The Leeds boss could not confirm whether the Welshman would start on Wednesday he said:

“[Ampadu] took a knock but he's also a fighter, so I hope it's not too bad. I hope it's just a bruise and he will be available. Now obviously is a quick turnaround.”

Playing on Sunday last week, Leeds have not been afforded the same rest as their opponents and may see some heavy rotation going into the game. Jaidon Anthony, Dan James and Ilia Gruev could all be in for some minutes on Wednesday after coming off the bench at The Den.

Regarding existing injuries, Farke confirmed that Djed Spence, Junior Firpo, Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford will all still be unavailable for the trip to East Yorkshire.

Predicted lineups

Hull City

Ingram; Vinagre, Greaves, Jones, Coyle; Seri, Slater, Twine, Philogene; Delap, Connolly.

Leeds United

Meslier; Byram, Struijk, Rodon, Ayling; Gray, Gruev; Gnonto, Piroe, James, Rutter.

Key players

Jaden Philogene

Arriving on deadline day, fans had to wait until after the international break to see their £5million signing make his debut in black and amber. Thankfully for patient Hull supporters, Jaden Philogene did not disappoint when he started last week against Coventry.

Playing the full 90 minutes, the winger was a constant threat. Cutting inside and isolating his man, the 21-year-old led the game for both successful dribbles and chances created.

His likely assignment on Wednesday night will be veteran fullback, Luke Ayling. A dangerous mix of pace and skill, Philogene will have a field day against a slower defender and Hull will look to get the winger on the ball at every opportunity.

Joel Piroe

It was always inevitable that Joel Piroe would leave Swansea after scoring 41 goals over the last two seasons. Leeds won the race for the striker this summer and he has endeared himself to fans after three goals in his first three games.

A brace against Millwall last weekend has shown that the Dutchman has not lost his scoring touch since leaving South Wales. Forging a strong partnership with Georginio Rutter, the pair have been the catalyst for Leeds' resurgence after a disappointing start to the campaign.

Up against a Hull side yet to keep a clean sheet at home, the MKM Stadium will prove fertile ground for the 24-year-old who will certainly be looking to add to his tally on Wednesday night.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

Hull are the hosts for this fixture with the match taking place at the MKM Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

This game is scheduled to get underway at 19:45 BST on Wednesday, September 20.

How can I watch?

This fixture is available to watch in the UK on Sky Sports Football red button.