Ipswich Town vs Cardiff City: Championship Preview, Gameweek 5, 2023

Both sides progressed to the Carabao Cup third round during the week with Cardiff City beating Birmingham City while Ipswich Town overcame League One side Reading on penalties.

The Tractor Boys have only lost one of their opening four Championship matches – their first defeat of the campaign coming in a thrilling 4-3 loss to Leeds United on Saturday.

The visiting side meanwhile only have one win on the board and sit in 17th place.

Team news

Ipswich

Goalkeeper Christian Walton is expected to be out but is ahead of schedule as he recovers from his plantar fascia tear.

Janoi Donacien suffered a groin injury in their 1-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers so will be unavailable.

George Hirst may not risked after not being involved in their midweek cup match.

Cardiff

The match will come too soon for Josh Bowler, who is on loan from Nottingham Forest.

The only other injury concern for the Bluebirds is Callum O'Dowda, who will remain on the sidelines for a few more weeks after having a problem with his tendon.

Likely lineups

Ipswich Town: Hladký; Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead; Jackson

Cardiff City: Alnwick; Ng, McGuinness, Goutas, Collins; Siopis, Ralls; Colwill, Ramsey, O'Dowda; Meite

Key players

Conor Chaplin

Conor Chaplin was instrumental in their promotion to the second tier last season.

He scored 26 goals and registered five assists in 45 League One matches, a vast improvement on his nine goals and three assists in the previous season.

The 26-year-old is a vital cog in Kieran McKenna's machine and is currently having his best spell at a club in his career.

So far this season, the ex-Portsmouth forward has started in all four of Ipswich's Championship matches and has two goals to his name.

He netted the winner in a narrow 1-0 win over QPR and scored in the dying embers of their last clash against Leeds but wasn't enough to salvage a late point.

Predominately playing in attacking midfield, the Tractor Boys have the perfect attacking blend with lethal striker Hurst, Nathan Broadhead off of the left as well as new recruit Dane Scarlett on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Aaron Ramsay

It has to be him, doesn't it? Aaron Ramsay returned to his boyhood club in the summer where he made 16 first-team appearances as a youngster.

He went on to have a glistening spell at Arsenal before joining Juventus on a free transfer in 2019, then being loaned out to Rangers in January 2022.

Ramsay spent a season at Ligue 1 side OGC Nice last season but returned to the Cardiff City Stadium in the summer to complete a fairytale story.

His first start back in blue was the opening day draw with Leeds and his first goal came with a fine strike from 25-yards out against Leicester City.

Even though he is notoriously a central midfielder, the former Wales international started on the right of a front three in the draw at Leeds.

In his last three games, he has played been an attacking midfielder but is yet to complete a full 90 minutes for his new employers.

Despite a few defeats in the opening month of the campaign, Ramsay's arrival seems to have given the Welsh side a major morale boost.

Still in his early thirties, Ramsay still has a lot to offer and will play an integral role in where the Bluebirds will finish come the end of the season.

Cardiff have finished in 18th and 21st in the last season seasons – they will be hoping that Ramsay can influence a rise in the table.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The match will take place at Ipswich Town’s stadium, Portman Road, on Saturday, September 2.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 15:00 BST.

How can I watch?

With the game taking place during the 15:00 blackout, UK viewers cannot watch this match live.