Hull City Transfer Review

After not exactly pulling up any trees last campaign, Hull City looked to bolster their squad during the transfer window.

Over the course of the summer, a hatful of new signings have touched down in East Yorkshire as The Tigers attempted to improve upon a disappointing 15th placed finish last season

Making way for this influx of fresh faces, a number of key players from last season have struck deals to exit the MKM Stadium, leaving big shoes to fill for those putting pen to paper this summer.

With the dust settled on what has been a busy deadline day, here is an overview of Hull City's business during the summer transfer window.

Notable arrivals

Due to the unpredictable and often chaotic nature of the transfer window, every clubs dream is to get deals done quickly and as early as possible.

Hull City looked to avoid any deadline day panic by announcing a number of transfers in the early passages of the window, starting with the loan signing of Liam Delap from Manchester City.

Joining on a season long loan, Delap was hoping it would be third time lucky for EFL loans following lacklustre spells with both Preston North End and Stoke City last campaign. With two goals and an assist in his opening five appearances, the 20-year-old looks to be a shrewd signing for The Tigers.

Once again dipping into the loan market, Hull announced deals to bring both Scott Twine and Ruben Vinagre to the MKM Stadium. Joining from Burnley and Sporting Lisbon respectively, both players have previously won the EFL Championship and will look to bring this winning pedigree to Hull City.

Aaron Connolly, who had been on loan with The Tigers last season, made a permanent switch to return to East Yorkshire. Joining for just over £1million, the Irishman already has three goals to his name this campaign and will look to continue this good form for the rest of the season.

Jason Lokilo and Ryan Allsop also made permanent moves, both bringing a wealth of EFL experience to Hull City.

Whilst managing to get deals done early into the window, Hull could not resist the temptation of deadline day signings. Tyler Morton and Bora Aydinlik arrived on loan and James Furlong agreed a permanent move away from Brighton the during the last day of the window.

The marquee signing of Hull's deadline day was the arrival of Jaden Philogene from Aston Villa. A deal in the works for a number of weeks, the England youth international joined on a three-year deal for a £5million fee.

Notable departures

Boasting one of the highest wage bills in the division, an important mission for this window was to offload some of the players surplus to requirements at Hull City.

Tobias Figueredo, Callum Elder and Tyler Smith were all released by The Tigers. Smith and Elder both decided upon moves further down the EFL with Bradford City and Derby County whilst Figueredo opted for a move to Brazil, joining Fortaleza.

With a slew of attacking talent joining The Tigers over the summer, it was clear that departures in this area would be inevitable. Benjamin Tetteh, who only joined last season, was the first to leave, joining FC Metz for an agreed €1.8million fee.

Whilst Tetteh going was to be expected, the decision to let Oscar Estupinan leave was a shock to much of the Hull fanbase. Joining his former teammate at Metz, Hull's top scorer last season agreed a loan deal with the French side with a €5million option to make it permanent next summer.

Hull also managed to agree loan deals for a number of players out of favour at the MKM Stadium. Ryan Woods joined Bristol Rovers for a season whilst Ryan Longman chose to remain in the Championship and moved to Millwall on deadline day.

Other loan departures included Xavier Simons, Brandon Fleming and Harvey Cartwright who joined Fleetwood, Shrewsbury and Grimsby Town respectively.

Summary

Overall, this window can be considered a success for Hull City. The Tigers managed to bring in a number of proven EFL talents on loan as well as agreeing permanent deals for Premier League youngsters with huge potential.

Getting a number of surplus players off the wage bill was another priority for Hull and something they were able to do before the window closed. Whilst the impact of Estupinan's departure is yet to be determined, the starts enjoyed by both Connolly and Delap suggests there is little to worry about in this area of the pitch.

Currently sitting in the play-off places after five games, Hull City will hope to keep up this form for the remainder of the season and with a strong transfer window, promotion is definitely not outside of the realms of possibility for The Tigers.