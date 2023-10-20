Ange Postecoglou brands football as a 'form of escapism' amid ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict

LUTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 7: Ange Postecoglou of Tottenham Hotspur before the Premier League match between Luton Town and Tottenham Hotspur at Kenilworth Road on October 7, 2023 in Luton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has suggested football 'is a form of escapism' for fans as the world continues to deal with the impact of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Several footballers have released statements in recent days, including Mohamed Salah, who called for humanitarian aid to be immediately delivered to Gaza.

The Premier League has staged a minute silence at every match this weekend, whilst Postecoglou wants to give fans joy despite the concerning current climate.

In fact, the Australian summed up his thoughts with the scenario fans go through during a last-minute winner.

"When you score a winning goal and you hug the guy or girl next to you, you're not really thinking about them and what their upbringing is, where they've come from, what they believe in, what they did last night, what they're doing tomorrow or who they voted for. You're just hugging them because they're wearing the same shirt and follow the same football team," he said.

Football 'is a form of escapism'

The ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict has brought the world to its knees in recent weeks, as years of war and tension have spilt over after a terrorist attack by Hamas.

The FA refused to light up the Wembley arch in Israeli colours, whilst the Premier League held a minute silence at every match this weekend.

It's a controversial topic, but Postecoglou believes football is a form of escapism for fans and it is not his place to take a stance.

He said: "My role is [that] I'm not the custodian of any football club. Like everyone else, I'm a human being and we struggle with these things. We understand that other people will struggle with them. My life experience has told me not to judge or come to any strong conclusions. I let the people affected by it be the guide with these things.

"It's very easy for others to cast judgement, with all these things, we're guided by the people directly affected. All I can do as a football manager is provide support, advice and guidance in the best way I can. I've always felt football's greatest role - it sounds trivial at times - but it is a form of escapism. It's 90 minutes where you can take people who are struggling wherever they are in life and go away from it.

"For that period of time, they're united around supporting their football club. Within that context, we can provide some small solace of comfort, maybe even some joy. That's where I don't try to interject into those things because I do know things about them from my own upbringing. I know what it feels like to be an immigrant, but my family has never been involved in a war, so it's not for me to cast judgment."

The Australian was later asked to expand on his idea, suggesting he will always provide support to his players and staff, but he will never 'overstep that mark'.

"We all know in our lives that sometimes we need different things from different people. I certainly don't try and overstep that mark. What I do try and do is where players here feel comfortable. If they come in, it's a space where whatever they need they can find. If that's advice, guidance or just a shoulder, that's fine. I care for all my players and all my staff.

"I make sure to say hello to every one of them every day. If there's something they need to express to me, hopefully, I give them an environment to do so. It's about being guided by the people themselves instead of trying to interject," he added.

'I'm not going to go around telling people how to feel'

Tottenham have a historically large Jewish section within the fanbase and have often been on the receiving end of anti-Semitic hate from other fans.

It means several fans have been deeply affected by the ongoing crisis, but Postecoglou admitted he is not going to tell people how to think.

He said: "I've got to be careful about what I say. People spend lifetimes at these clubs, so I'm not going to go around telling people how to feel and what to think. The greatest role football clubs can play in this scenario is to provide what they've always provided - a place where people can come to escape.

"The club will be guided by their response to these things because they talk to a lot more people and have a better understanding of these things.

"It's not business as usual because that's not how we see our role. Our role is to provide our supporters with something they want to see in their football team. When we go out there on Monday night there'll be 60,000 who just want to see their football team play some exciting football and win a game.

"When you score in the last minute, you don't care who's next to you. You don't where they come from or what they believe. You're united as one in that moment. That's what football provides. It's always been our role, irrespective of the current climate. Football is a form of escapism for a lot of people for those moments and feeling like you're part of something bigger."

The former Celtic manager was later asked for a previous experience similar to the ongoing crisis, where he looked back on Australia's 2-2 draw with Thailand whilst he was in charge in 2016.

"I was national manager when we played Thailand and the King had died. You'd never seen a stadium full of people mourning like it. The feeling in the stadium that night was surreal. They came there to watch their team and it lifted the nation," he stated.

'I made the substitutions because I wanted to win the game'

Heung-Min Son has been hampered by minor injuries all season, despite winning Player of the Month last month. The South Korean was rested for his country's first friendly, before featuring and scoring in their second friendly against Vietnam.

In the final question of the press conference, Postecoglou suggested his priority is Son's performance and not his well-being, stating he's never afraid to substitute him.

"As long as he's still scoring goals I couldn't care, mate. He's scored six goals and scored for South Korea at the weekend. Son has got to where he is because of the person he is. I'm not going to change his part of that because you take all of these things in context.

"If anything, you can learn from people like that. That's the beauty of the position I'm in [as] you come across different people every time you go along this journey and you learn from all of them. In terms of his physical well-being, he's well looked after and he knows his body," he said.

"I made the substitutions [against Arsenal and Liverpool] because I wanted to win the game, mate. I'm not trying to look after players; I'm trying to win games. If I think making substitutions will help us do that, I don't care who it is. It doesn't matter if that is Son, James Maddison or anybody else.

"In the games we've had so far, we've just needed different things, and - depending on who you've got available to come on - you make those decisions. If their maximum is 70 minutes in a game, then that's fine. I'm more than happy with that," he added.