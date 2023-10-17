Why Tottenham are reliant on James Maddison staying injury-free

It is so important James Maddison stays injury-free if Tottenham are to have a successful season and here’s why.

It’s safe to say the England international has hit the ground running at Tottenham. Seven goal contributions in his opening eight games are enough to tell the tale of a man who has taken quickly to life in North London.

Despite only being at the club since June he’s quickly cemented himself as a part of the furniture in N17.

In just his first month at Spurs, the player maker was named Premier League Player of the Month for September, with two assists against Brentford on the opening day of the season and the opener agaisnt Bournemouth marking an impressive debut month for Maddison.

The Englishman continued to excel in September and October, with an excellent strike against Burnley before a fantastic display against Arsenal saw him set up both goals with Maddison's most recent goal contribution coming against Luton Town where he set up Micky Van der Ven to score the only goal of the game, one that would also send Spurs top of the league as the international break dawned.

Why Maddison is vital to Postecoglou's set-up.



Ange Postecoglou sets his teams up in a 4-3-3 formation with the full-backs pushing forward, and this is why it’s so important to have players such as Yves Bissouma and Maddison to fill that gap.

The two Tottenham midfielders on the eye look press-resistant, and their style of play shows their confidence in allowing the opposition to come at them, always wriggling their way out of these tight positions to play defence-splitting passes through the field to break down their opponents.

It makes Postecoglou’s set-up function like clockwork and without the two Tottenham would look like a very different side.

For Spurs, it's vital the former Leicester City midfielder stays fit as they don’t have a player who can match his ability and what he does on the field of play. Giovani Lo Celso is a potential player that could come in to replace Maddison but injury has left him with a lack of minutes in the side despite having a promising pre-season.



Maddison’s ball-playing ability has allowed Spurs to become a new-look side. Their woes last season often came around with their shaky defence and the seeming lack of ability to link the defence to attack, whereas now they've stabilised their backline and sufficiently managed to play a more free-flowing style of football with the aid of Maddison.

Impressive display at Arsenal highlights how 'crucial' Maddison is for Spurs

Maddison's ability to find that cutting-edge pass has helped Spurs completely change the way they play this season. Just look at his performance at the Emirates last month for example.

Firstly, he played a defence-splitting pass through to Richarlison, who was able to play a simple pass to Heung-Min Son to score their first goal.

While for the second goal his pressure on Jorghino and pass through to Son ensured that Tottenham got a draw in the North London Derby.

Without that quality in the final third the game would’ve ended differently.

Injury worries...



Unfortunately and rather concerningly for Tottenham, Maddison has recently been struggling with a few injury concerns, but seems to have played it off over recent matches through managing his game time.

However, when the 26 year-old comes off Tottenham seem to struggle to replicate the same level of creativity within the side. Spurs struggled in the final third without him but you have to give credit to Spurs - Postecoglou's side have managed to make it work and score goals late on due to their persistent attitude and character.

But it’s clear with Maddison on the field they could’ve won earlier at Sheffield United, maybe won against Arsenal and put the game to bed earlier at Liverpool.

Tottenham excellent start to the season



Having said this, Tottenham sit top of the Premier League table with 20 points from 8 games level with Arsenal and two points ahead of Manchester City.

They remain one of two teams unbeaten in the league, with their North London neighbours Arsenal being the other team without a loss this season.



For Tottenham to be successful this season, it seems clear they need to push for back-up in that position in January in case of a Maddison injury, as they simply can't afford to not have that creative player going forward.

For years Tottenham have been crying out for that creative midfielder to link the midfield to the attack, and after the departure of Cristian Eriksen the club never seemed to replace him - despite the obvious need for that creative player.

Fast forward 5 years since the Dane’s departure Maddison has finally filled that void and he’s done it well.

What's next for Tottenham?



It’s an exciting time for Spurs fans at the moment and if they can stay relatively injury-free there is no reason as to why they can’t compete around the top.

Their aim should be to secure Champions League football at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season and there seems to be no reason at this point in time as to why they wouldn’t be able to do so.