Four things we learnt from Tottenham's dramatic late victory against Sheffield United

Postecoglou celebrates with the Tottenham supporters after the 2-1 victory against Sheffield United. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Ange Postecoglou prolonged his unbeaten start to life in the Premier League, as his Tottenham Hotspur side came from behind in dramatic fashion to secure a victory against newly-promoted Sheffield United.

The Blades executed their game plan to perfection for over one hundred minutes of the contest, frustrating Tottenham with their narrow and deep defensive shape and time wasting antics.

Peter Bankes awarded twelve yellow cards and a red card to Oli McBurnie for a second-bookable offence in what was a feisty game. The home crowd were also frustrated by the referee.

It took two late stoppage time goals for the hosts to pick up the three points. Here are four things we learnt from today's game.

Tottenham have that 'never say die' mentality.

Today felt like one of those days for Tottenham. In the past, we've seen them struggle against low blocks and then concede late on, consequently losing the game. Today, however, was different.

Gustavo Hamer gave the visitors the lead with just under twenty minutes to go, Tottenham picked themselves up and dusted themselves off as they looked to fight back. Pushing for the winner, the Lilywhites threw the kitchen sink at it, bringing off central defender Micky van de Ven and making attacking substitutions, and they were rewarded for the bravery.

Richarlison rose highest from an Ivan Perisic corner to smash a header into the back of the net, giving Spurs fans the hope of securing a memorable comeback. Twelve minutes were added on, and in the eighth additional minute,

Dejan Kulusevski was the hero. Richarlison involved again, he found the Swede inside the box, who blazed a right-footed effort past Wes Foderingham and into the back of the net to send the 58,000+ Tottenham supporters into delirium.

Dejan Kulusevski's winner (99:53) was the latest match-winning goal in a Premier League match since records began in 2006/07. The victory was the latest ever winning comeback in Premier League history.

Sheffield United are struggling

After a tough summer for the Blades, who lost their captain Billy Sharp, star man Illiman Ndiaye and Sander Berge, no-one expected their return to the Premier League to be smooth-sailing. However, after five games they are winless and Paul Heckingbottom's role is now in jeopardy.

Having conceded nine goals in just under four hundred minutes of football, they find themselves just above the relegation zone, with only two teams conceding more - Luton Town (10) and Burnley (11).

Despite their poor form, they've still managed to average one goal per game, but these goals aren't coming from their forwards. Gustavo Hamer (2) is their top scorer, with Jayden Bogle, Cameron Archer and 'own goal' all with one goal to their name. They had seven shots on target in the first half at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but couldn't find the back of the net.

If they are to turn around their attacking woes, they're going to need more involvement from the likes of Oli McBurnie, who will now be suspended for the visit of Newcastle United to Bramall Lane next weekend after being sent off in the fourteenth minute of injury time.

Heung-Min Son cannot play as a number nine against the low block

Before the international break, Richarlison was dropped and replaced up front by Heung-Min Son, who hit a hat-trick in Tottenham's 5-2 win at Burnley, creating a huge selection headache for Australian head coach Ange Postecoglou ahead of this matchup at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Tottenham and South Korea captain is at his brilliant best when running at and in behind the opposition defence, something that wouldn't be possible against Sheffield United due to the defensive style of play that they deploy.

Despite this, Postecoglou, who has recently been nominated for the prestigious Best FIFA Men's Coach award, opted to start 'Sonny' up front for this fixture.

Up against a towering back three of Basham, Ahmedhozic and Robinson, it was expected that he'd struggle and he did - Son was subsequently substituted off after the visitors took the lead in the 73rd minute - being replaced by Richarlison who offered more of a physical presence up top and made a crucial impact.

Spurs' squad depth is more than good enough

After losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in the summer, many fans worried that they hadn't done enough to replace their former talisman, despite spending over £200m in the summer transfer window. On Saturday, those doubts were put to bed.

It was the substitutes who won Tottenham the game. Brennan Johnson looked dangerous and had a goal disallowed for offside on his debut, before fellow subs Perisic and Richarlison linked up for the equaliser. A passing sequence of Udogie-Hojbjerg-Perisic-Richarlison-Kulusevski saw three of the five substitutes involved in the winning goal.

The starting XI has been regenerated since Postecoglou arrived from Celtic in the summer, with the average age of the squad being reduced and captain Son now being the only regular starter over the age of 26.

The backline poses the quality of the likes of new signing Micky van de Ven, vice captain Cristian Romero, the highly-rated Destiny Udogie and attacking full back Pedro Porro, whilst the midfield is just as strong.

Signed from Leicester City on the cheap in the summer, James Maddison is proving to be the signing of the summer, and on the topic of summer signings, the classy performances of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr means that they've felt like two new additions to the three-man midfield.

On the bench, the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and the currently injured Giovani Lo Celso, who are both regular starters for their national teams, shows that they have the necessary depth to compete.

Up front, Israeli international Manor Solomon and Dejan Kulusevski supported Heung-Min Son in the win over the Blades, but options on the bench included the versatile Croatian veteran Ivan Perisic, Brazil's first choice striker Richarlison and £45m summer signing Brennan Johnson - not to mention that summer signing Alejo Véliz is yet to feature in a matchday squad after suffering with an injury in his early days at Hotspur Way.