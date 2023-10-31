Aitana Bonmatí: La nueva reina del Barcelona

In Catalonia, football isn’t comparable to life. It is greater.

But for Aitana Bonmatí, destiny outweighed the crash and burn nature of expectation. From the start, she was a culé, a proud wearer of La Blaugrana.

Now, she is La Reina of a footballing dynasty in Barça Femení.

Her unmissably Spanish tiki-taka subtlety at the heart of midfield helped her club reach their second European high point and dictated her nation’s coronation as La Rojas won their first-ever World Cup.

She is the living and breathing embodiment of everything her club and her city stand for.

When Women’s football needed a heroine, the world turned to Catalonia.

When Catalonia needed its own paladin, though, it turned to Aitana Bonmatí.

This, though, is just the start.

Yet, it is poetry, too, that football in the Catalonian jewel and it’s two incarnations adjoined in Paris last night in cyclical romance.

Lionel Messi, an eighth time winner of the Ballon d’Or, left Barça in 2021 to the setting of one last triumphant sun.

Stood side by side, the two Barça greats met again last night for seemingly what was one last hoorah.

But football, larger than life in those parts, always prevails eternal.

Now, it bears a rebirth.

Its monarch welcomes the crowning of Barcelona Feminí’s aeon as one great figurehead departs for its heirs.

From Johan Cruyff and Lionel Messi, to Alexia Putellas, and now Aitana Bonmati:

Una bandera los une en hermandad y ahora en solidaridad, sentado en el inmortalizada trono de futbol.