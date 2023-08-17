Uncharted Waters: What to expect as England take on Spain in the Women’s World Cup Final

Thirty-two teams have now been whittled down to just two ahead of Sunday’s showpiece spectacular in Sydney. Those two teams just happen to be first-time finalists in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, unfamiliar with the pressure posed by a fixture of this significance on the global stage.

Both sides have overcome incredible adversity to seal their participation at Stadium Australia on August 20 - albeit for vastly different reasons, ranging from the widely-covered difficulties within the Spanish camp to England’s concerning pre-tournament goal drought.

Of course, these two sides famously met last summer. England fought hard to secure a 2-1 win over la Roja in the quarterfinals of the European Championships, with Ella Toone scoring an equaliser in the 84th minute to take the match into extra time following Esther González’s opener at the start of the second half. Merely six minutes into the additional half-hour, Georgia Stanway lit her name in lights - guiding the Lionesses into the semifinals.

While neither of these two women’s teams have participated in the final match of the World Cup before, their male counterparts have. England infamously laid their hands on the trophy in 1966, but have failed to reach the final since. Spain also lifted the elusive trophy in their only final appearance, though that came much more recently in 2010.

Backstabbing and betrayal

This Spanish side simply oozes class. It’s hard to find a weak spot in Jorge Vilda’s starting eleven - and at first glance, it would be unfathomable to think that twelve of the nation’s finest players are watching the action from the comfort of their own homes on the Iberian Peninsula.

Following Spain’s quarterfinal elimination to England in the European Championships last summer, fifteen players informed the Spanish federation - the Real Federación Española de Fútbol - that they would not be available for national team selection for the foreseeable future.

That decision came after months of alleged mistreatment by Jorge Vilda, whose very tenure as the Head Coach has long been questioned given his coincidental friendship with the Chief Executive of the RFEF - Luis Rubiales.

Twelve of those players made themselves available for selection again ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and three were named by Jorge Vilda in his final 23-player squad: Mariona Caldentey, Ona Batlle and Aitana Bonmatí.

Ahead of this showpiece final, it is imperative that fans across the globe do not forget the three superstars - Sandra Paños, Patri Guijarro and Mapi León - who refused to return to the Spanish side, consequently sacrificing their World Cup hopes as they continue to fight the good fight and protest against Jorge Vilda’s leadership.

Spain is a nation evidently divided by these very issues. Rightly or wrongly, there is a feeling that the three returning players - and to an extent, those who made themselves available for selection - have betrayed Paños, Guijarro and León by invalidating their concerns.

Lauren James deserve to start? Doesdeserve to start?

Sarina Wiegman has squad problems of her own, albeit of a rather different nature. Lauren James was shown a straight red card for her stamp on Michelle Alozie during England’s round-of-sixteen win against Nigeria, and the ban was subsequently upgraded to a two-match spell on the sidelines.

That suspension has seen the Chelsea starlet miss out on the Lionesses’ quarterfinal win against Colombia - and the semifinal victory against Australia.

Before being dismissed for serious foul play, Lauren James had seemingly cemented her place in Sarina Wiegman’s starting eleven. Against China alone, she scored twice and registered a further three assists - with her own hat-trick of goals denied by a harsh offside call against Lucy Bronze.

Yet when Ella Toone has been ever so influential since stepping in to replace her former Manchester United teammate, it would seem incredibly harsh if Wiegman opts to drop her trusty #10.

Proving her worth in major games once again, Toone found the opener against Australia in thunderous fashion - walloping a simply superb strike into the top-right corner and leaving Mackenzie Arnold rooted to the spot in the process.

Of course, it’s also worth mentioning that Toone scored the all-important equalising goal with just six minutes of regulation time remaining when these two sides met last summer - and that’s without discussing her opening goal against Germany in the final.

Lauren James was clearly Sarina Wiegman’s preferred option as the Lionesses headed down under, and her starting berth looked almost unquestionable after a star-studded performance against China - but Ella Toone has well and truly stepped up to the plate in her absence. Dropping the Mancunian now looks out of the question, and it will be fascinating to see who makes the cut on Sunday.

The crowning of la nueva reina

Alexia Putellas Segura has long been recognised as the greatest woman to ever grace a football pitch. Her mesmerising footwork, coupled with a cracking eye for goal and her immense ability to read the game, make her simply unplayable at times. Now heralded as a two-time Ballon d’Or winner, Putellas’ status as the greatest of all time is undoubtable - and she’s now referred to as la reina as a result.

Yet on the eve of last summer’s European Championships, Putellas suffered an agonising anterior cruciate ligament injury - ensuring she’d spend a lengthy period in the recovery rooms. Despite openly admitting that she was considering retirement throughout the early stages of her rehabilitation, the midfielder returned to action towards the tail end of last season.

Named in Jorge Vilda’s 23-player squad for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Putellas has only started three of Spain’s six games thus far - though she is expected to add a fourth start against England on Sunday.

But there is now a new force in Spain’s midfield, and it’s one that Alexia Putellas knows very well. Aitana Bonmatí Conca also plies her trade for Barça Femení domestically and has thrived throughout Putellas’ injury-enforced absence in the 2022/23 season.

Already seen as the likely recipient of the 2023 Ballon d’Or, victory on Sunday would all but confirm that Bonmatí will be lifting the prestigious award come October 30. At just 25 years old, the midfielder is still yet to hit her prime - but her numbers for club and country show that she can truly be considered on par with Putellas.

From midfield, the Catalan midfielder has netted three goals and registered two assists so far in Australia and New Zealand. Add that to nineteen goal contributions in eighteen Liga F starts last term, and it’s easy to see why she is heralded by some as la nueva reina.

A new name on the trophy

Regardless of Sunday’s result, there will be a new name etched onto the FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy. England will certainly fancy their chances, given their success at the European Championships just twelve months ago - and the Lionesses beat la Roja on their path to glory.

It says a lot about the continual improvement of women’s football across the globe that these are the two sides competing in the final. The United States failed to progress past the round-of-sixteen, while Japan crashed out against Sweden in the quarterfinals.

Historic minnows have pulled off sensational upsets of remarkable magnitudes - and you mustn’t forget that Spain themselves had never won a knockout match at the FIFA Women’s World Cup ahead of the 2023 tournament.

The Lionesses are already national heroes

A concerning goal drought in the buildup to the tournament looked to spell danger for the Lionesses, especially when coupled with a severe injury to Leah Williamson.

Millie Bright has stepped up and taken the reins though - and England have conquered every challenge they’ve been presented with. They are the only undefeated side in the tournament, and they’ll take confidence from that fact ahead of Sunday’s decider.

But at the core of England’s success is a Dutchwoman. Sarina Wiegman is a manager of the highest pedigree - and that’s further evidenced by the recent news that the FA would consider her as a potential replacement for Gareth Southgate.

Since taking charge of the Lionesses in 2021, Sarina Wiegman has shaped the future of women’s football in England. While I may sound like a broken record, last summer’s European Championships win inspired a generation of young boys and girls.

The FA have confirmed that Brent Council have awarded planning permission for a statue honouring the manager and her team at Wembley Stadium. Despite women’s football having been banned for fifty years in England, the Lionesses will now take centre stage at the national stadium - likely situated next to Sir Bobby Moore’s memorial statue.

The entire nation will tune in for Sunday’s final, with kickoff at Stadium Australia scheduled for 11 am BST. For those watching in sunny Spain, that means the match will get underway at midday.