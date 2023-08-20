Spain 1-0 England: Olga's strike sees Lionesses' World Cup end in heartbreak

Spain claimed World Cup glory in Sydney, beating England 1-0 through a first-half strike from Olga. The Lionesses had continued to inspire the country all tournament, but under the highest pressure, they failed to threaten Catalina Coll in goal.

Spain started the match on top, showing composure and fluidity in possession. Soon their dominance paid off, as they opened the scoring through captain Olga; La Roja took advantage of space left behind from Lucy Bronze, before a precise finish into the bottom corner from the left-back. As the half-time whistle blew, the southern European country were 45 minutes away from World Cup glory.

England's life nearly worsened, as Jennifer Hermoso had the opportunity to extend Spain's lead from the spot. However, the midfielder struck a tame penalty to Mary Earps' left which was strongly saved by the 30-year-old. England had hope.

Yet that hope never materialised, and despite 13 minutes of added time, the Lionesses were unable to find the golden equaliser. Their World Cup journey ended in heartbreak, as the jubilant Spanish players celebrated at full-time.

Story of the match

England named an unchanged lineup from their 3-1 win against Australia. Despite Lauren James' ban being uplifted, the Chelsea star started from the bench.

In comparison, Spain made one change from their semi-final victory. Salma Paralluelo replaced former Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas in attack.

Jorge Vilda's team started the brighter, controlling possession through Aitana Bonmati in the opening ten minutes. But as soon as the Lionesses dispossessed Spain, they looked direct, immediately searching for either Alessia Russo or Lauren Hemp on the counter. It was all foreshadowing an enticing clash in Sydney.

Despite Bonmati continuing to pull the strings, England came closest to scoring early on. The Lionesses moved the ball intricately from flank to flank, before it fell to Hemp on the edge of the box. The Manchester City winger curled one towards the top left corner, but it crashed off the bar.

As the match ebbed and flowed, Spain showcased their threat in the final third. The ball fizzed across the face of goal, eventually landing to Alba Redondo's feet. The 26-year-old struck it cleanly, yet was denied by a sensational save from Mary Earps.

With 29 minutes on the clock, Spain broke the deadlock, as Bronze's eagerness with a driving run into midfield ended in disaster. The Barcelona defender was dispossessed in the middle of the park, allowing Spain to utilise the space left by her. Through a flowing move, the ball found its way to Olga, who made no mistake with a piercing finish into the bottom corner. On the biggest stage, La Roja struck the first blow.

England had a history of coming from 1-0 down in this tournament, previously beating Colombia 2-1 in the quarter-finals after a shaky start. In a similar fashion, the Lionesses looked to fight back immediately. Ella Toone came close to levelling the scores, but her outstretched leg narrowly missed Russo's fizzing low ball.

As the half-time whistle blew, England needed to utilise the fight of Lionnesses in previous years, just like the women who fought to end the ban in 1971.

Sarina Wiegman, known for being conservative with tactical changes, brought on James and Chloe Kelly at half-time, replacing Russo and Rachel Daly; it saw England revert to a traditional back-four system.

Despite the changes, La Roja came close to doubling their lead at the start of the second half. Mariona Caldentey cut inside and struck a curling right-footed shot towards the bottom corner, but was denied by a fingertip save from Earps.

Soon England finally clicked into gear; Kelly picked the ball up on the right flank and whipped a stunning cross into the danger area. Hemp was there on the receiving end, yet her effort fizzed wide of the goal. Kelly continued to be at the heart of England's frontline, as she played her part in another attack, ending agonisingly with Jessica Carter failing to direct the ball towards the goal.

Yet as England pressed for an equaliser, Spain threatened at the other end. Caldentary and Paralluelo combined, with the latter's shot firing high over the goal. However, in the buildup, a handball by Keira Walsh provided La Roja with a second chance from the spot.

Hermoso stepped up, but the 33-year-old's tame penalty was comfortably saved by Earps. In the biggest moment of her career, the Manchester United goalkeeper provided England with a lifeline in the closing stages, yet they still needed a goal.

Constant stoppages, including a head injury to Alex Greenwood, disrupted the rhythm of England's fightback. As the clock ticked away, Lionesses' hope started to drain.

With 13 minutes of stoppage time added on, England threw everything forward, but in doing so, they left themselves open at the back. Ona Batlle raced in on goal late on, but was denied by a strong save from Earps.

England had a corner in the dying seconds, as Earps ran forward for it, but the set-piece fell directly into Coll's hands. As the full-time whistle blew, Spain had conquered the world as the Lionesses collapsed to the ground. They had done everything they could.

Player of the match - Aitana Bonmati

After winning the women's Champions League in June, it would have been hard to top her season. But today, on the biggest stage, Bonmati showed why she is one of the world's best midfielders.

The 25-year-old controlled the tempo of the match, pulling the strings of Georgia Stanway and Walsh in the middle of the park. Her work alongside Teresa Abelleira in midfield helped frustrate England's efforts.

Bonmati's performance under the biggest pressure will only enhance calls for her to win the Ballon d'Or in the coming months.