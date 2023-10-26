Italy vs Spain: UEFA Women's Nations League Preview, Group A4, Gameweek 3, 2023

After four weeks, the UEFA Women's Nations League is officially back.

Group A4, consisting of Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Sweden, is still all to play for.

The World Champions, Spain, currently top the group after picking up wins against Sweden (3-2) and Switzerland (5-0). On three points apiece, follows Sweden and Italy, who each have lost one game - the former ahead based on goal difference. Switzerland sits bottom of the group so far, having lost both games so far.

For gameweek three, Le Azzurre welcomes Spain to Salerno, an ancient city located in the southwest of Italy.

The sides last met back in July of 2022, in a friendly that resulted in a 1-1 draw. Since this game, both nations have had a change of personnel, and extremely differentiating performances in the subsequent international tournaments.

Martina Rosucci of Italy and Alexia Putellas Segura of Spain during the Women's International friendly match between Italy and Spain at Teofilo Patini Stadium on July 01, 2022 in Castel di Sangro , Italy. (Photo by Cinzia Camela/LiveMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Italy proceeded to disappointingly crash out of the 2022 Euros, then a year later, failed to get out of the group stage at the 2023 World Cup; seeing the dismissal of boss Milena Bertolini. Former Venezia caretaker manager Andrea Soncin filled the vacancy and has created a level of competitiveness that had previously evaded Le Azzurre.

Much of the news stemming from the Spanish women's national team has been mostly negative over the last few months - despite becoming world champions in the summer. Following the controversy around Luis Rubiales, Jorge Vilda, and the RFEF set-up, the grand achievement of the Spaniards has been widely overlooked. Spain saw off competition from some of the best nations in the world, including European Champions, England, to bag the most prestigious prize in world football.

Team News

Italy

Le Azzurre announced that due to injury, Juventus forward Sofia Cantore and Fiorentina midfielder Michela Catena were forced to leave camp early, to continue treatment at their respective clubs. Furthermore, due to a muscular issue, Roma forward Annamaria Serturini withdrew from the squad. In her place, Andrea Soncin recruited the services of AC Milan forward, Gloria Marinelli.

Spain

Jenni Hermoso graces the red and yellow colours once again after the Rubiales controversy. Her absence from the first two matches was due to boss Montse Tome seeking to "protect" the Spaniard's well-being. In addition, Laia Codina, who recently joined Arsenal in the summer, marks her return to the national team.

Jennifer Hermoso looks on during a Spain Women's training session at Ciudad del futbol de Las Rozas on October 23, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Predicted Line-Ups

Italy

Giulian​i; Bergamaschi, ​​​​​​Lenzini, Linari, Boattin; Galli, Giugliano, Caruso; Giacinti, Girelli, Bonansea.

Spain

Coll; Batlle, Aleixandri, Codina, Carmona; Bonmati, Abelleira, Putellas; Garcia, Gonzalez, Hermoso.

Key Players

Italy - Arianna Caruso

Arianna Caruso, known as Il Leone to teammates, graces the heart of Italia's field. Boasting the achievement of the youngest woman to accumulate 100 appearances in the black and white stripes of Juventus, Caruso is a thorn in the side of her opponents for club and country.

A midfielder with an eye for the attack, the 23-year-old bagged five goals and assisted another 10 for her teammates last season; her efforts led to her being named in the Serie A Femminile Team of the Season. Already this season, Caruso is Juventus' second most progressive carrier (9) and progressive passer (31), completing 82 of 88 of her short passes (between 5-15 yards) and 75 of 86 medium passes (between 15-30 yards). 14 of these have resulted in a goal-scoring opportunity - the highest ranking of the Juventus squad.

Her international stats are just as impressive. In the 2023 Women's World Cup, Caruso's role was pivotal for her country. The side's top scorer, her two goals stretched South Africa to the very end, bringing Italia a glimmer of hope after a torrid Euros in 2022. Furthermore, she is already off the mark for Italy in the Nations League, scoring her side's only goal of the competition so far - a wonderfully worked volley against Switzerland.

An engine in the centre, Il Leone will cause potentially unforeseen problems for Spain on Friday.

Arianna Caruso of Italy celebrates after scoring her team's second goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between South Africa and Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium on August 02, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Spain - Ona Batlle

Ona Batlle returned to Barcelona, the club where she progressed through the youth levels, from Manchester United during this summer's transfer window.

Many United fans were heartbroken to see her leave the north-west of England, due to the tremendous impact she had on the Red Devils during her spell in Manchester. However, United's loss was Barcelona's gain.

For the European domestic champions, Batlle has hit the ground running. A full-back, with an attacking vision, the Spaniard already has one goal and one assist in the five games she has started - the latter coming in her first game back in the Blaugrana strip. Furthermore, she has one of the highest passing accuracies in the Barcelona team (89.3%) but also has the ability to drive up the field in possession. In five games, Batlle has a progressive carrying distance of 952 yards - considerably more than any other Barca player.

Batlle also played a crucial for her World Cup-winning side in the summer. Her total progression yardage across seven games was 1078 yards, the second highest within the Spanish side. Batlle is at her very best, and arguably the best in the world in her position, when she is driving forward up the wing. She is a force in the attacking third despite her defender status and will exploit any wide space granted by the Italians.

Ona Batlle of Spain runs with the ball during the UEFA Women's Nations League match between Sweden and Spain at Gamla Ullevi on September 22, 2023 in Gothenburg, Sweden. (Photo by David Lidstrom/Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Italy will face Spain at the 37,800-seater Stadio Arechi in Salerno, home of Serie A side, U.S. Salernitana 1919.

What time is kick-off?

The action will get underway at 16:45 BST on Friday, 27 October - or 17:45 for fans watching live in Italy or Spain.

How can I watch?

The game will not be broadcast in England, however, those in Italy can watch the clash on Rai 2, or La 1 in Spain.