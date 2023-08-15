Spain 2-1 Sweden: Chaotic final minutes see Spain secure place in World Cup Final

It was celebration for Spain who booked their place in the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup following a 2-1 victory over Sweden.

Less a game of two halves, more an 80/10 split, the Spanish team set the game alight having finally managed to penetrate a resilient Swedish defence in the 81st minute.

Substitute, Salma Paralluelo, injected a pace into La Roja's attack that Sweden struggled to deal with. It was the 19-year-old who pounced first in the box to fire Spain ahead and ignite the spark of what had been a turgid encounter.

The goal awoke urgency among Sweden as, just seven minutes later, Rebecka Blomqvist levelled for Blagult with a powerful half-volley past the outstretched arm of Cata Coll.

It was an equaliser Sweden could not consolidate. Winning a corner at the other end of the pitch, Spain capitalised on rare Swedish complacency to find space for Olga Carmona to curl in the winner from the edge of the box.

It was a winner scored with a customary Spanish style and it was a winner that confirmed the fate of the two sides. Glory for Spain as they progress to a World Cup final, heartbreak for Sweden.

Story of the match:

Alexia Putellas, named in the starting line-up for Spain, captured all the attention in the build-up to the match. As 'La Reina' continues her recovery from an ACL injury, she has spent much of the tournament watching her team kick-off from the bench.

The Ballon D'Or winner replaced Esther Gonzalez in the starting XI after Spain's victory over the Netherlands. Elsewhere Olga Carmona was named in place of the suspended Oihane Hernandez for La Roja.

On the opposing side of the tie, Sweden named an unchanged XI from that which had beaten Japan 2-1 in their quarter-final.

The opening exchanges of the match were conservative with neither side able to produce a clear-cut chance in the first 10 minutes to gain an early advantage.

Spain were, unsurprisingly, the first to provide a substantial test to the Sweden defence. Carmona was able to cross from the left to find Alba Redondo at the far post. Redondo nodded a dangerous ball back across goal but could not pick out a teammate.

It was Spain who continued to have the better share of the chances with Aitana Bonmati continuing her customary torturing of defences, threatening Elin Rubensson's ankles as well as the goal.

Putellas looked like she could have created the breakthrough for Spain having beaten Filipa Angeldahl to the right of the box with a nutmeg. Her cross flew across the goal but once more La Roja were unable to connect with the ball.

Whilst Spain dominated the share of possession, Sweden never really looked unsettled and maintained a strong defensive set-up. They had faith in their own tactical approach and rarely looked uncomfortable with Spain's supposed dominance.

The Scandinavian side had their first real chance of the game on 41 minutes and it dropped to exactly the player they would have hoped, Fridolina Rolfo.

Nathalie Bjorn fired in from the right finding an unmarked Rolfo at the back post. The Barcelona forward managed to get the shot away but could not convert the chance from a tight angle.

From here, it was to be Spain who were faced to weather the storm until the break as Sweden won a flurry of corners. La Roja dealt with the Swedish aerial threat on this occasion but they got their warning of Blagult's ability to create chances against the run of play.

Second half:

It was Sweden who opened the second half with the better share of chances but were unable to offer the clinical edge to make anything of them.

Substitute, Paralluelo, nearly made an instant impact in the 60th minute having been released down the left-hand side. Her first touch was slightly over hit and Sweden were able to recover well enough to quash the danger on this occasion.

Whilst Spain continued to dominate possession, it was much the tale of the first-half. Sweden maintained their composure defensively and chances remained few and far between for both sides.

That was until the 70th minute when Jenni Hermoso managed to get in behind the Swedish defence on the left. Her cross found Redondo in the centre of the box whose first shot was wide but retrieved by Paralleulo. The substitute's cutback fell once more to Redondo who had clear aim at the goal but could only sweep into the side-netting.

Once more it was a tale of astute Swedish defending quelling chances in the match and restricting opportunities for both sides. By the 81st minute, substitute Paralluelo was an ask too far for the Swedish defence. An unconvincing clearance from Jonna Andersson skewed back into the centre of the box and it was the Spanish youngster who was first to pounce. Paralluelo beat three Swedish defenders to connect well with the ball and fire the ball with pinpoint accuracy into the bottom right corner. Advantage Spain. Nine minutes to go and the spark had been lit. Substitutes were to be the decisive factor in the match-up. Having shown little threat in the rest of the match, Sweden had awoken. Lina Hurtig found herself on the end of a looping ball into the box and was able to head down into the path of the oncoming Rebecka Blomqvist. Taking the ball in her stride on the half volley, Blomqvist powered home across the goal to level the scores and restore the Swedish belief. Spain were not perturbed. A corner at the other end just moments later saw La Roja run an unconventional routine, passing to Carmona just outside the box. The Spanish captain was completely unmarked and with Spain's second attempt on target curled her shot towards goal. Tipped by the glove of Zecira Musovic, it ricocheted off the bar and down into the net. With just a minute on the clock, a rare lapse of concentration from the Swedish defence had cost them a spot in the World Cup Final. Last-minute chaos saw Sweden pay for their lacking attacking potency. Spain, however, overcame a stubborn Swedish defence to confirm their place in the World Cup Final.

Player of the match: Salma Paralleulo

Her introduction in the 57th minute injected urgency into the Spanish attack that Sweden struggled to deal with.

She offered pace and energy upfront that ultimately brought about her goal to open the match up in Spain's favour.

The first to meet a wayward clearance in the box, Paralluelo broke the deadlock in an encounter that had been lacking attacking potency. Her finish was despatched with accuracy and demonstrated a composure many would not expect from a 19-year-old.

She was a threat that even the astute defensive pairing of Magdalena Eriksson and Amanda Ilestedt could not deal with and ultimately gave life to a game that had, until her entry, threatened to run its course as a 0-0 draw.