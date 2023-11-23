Brian Sørensen provides injury update and transfer hint ahead of Aston Villa tie

Everton Women's manager, Brian Sørensen confirmed Elise Stenevik and Lucy Hope will miss Sunday's clash with Aston Villa.

Midfielder, Aurora Galli is in contention to be named in the squad to travel to the West Midlands after sustaining a knock in training.

Sørensen said: "We still have Elise Stenevik out and Lucy Hope. Elise is back on the pitch so hopefully not as long, Lucy is still months away from being ready. Aurora Galli got a knock yesterday in training that we have to assess today but we will have to see if she is ready for the weekend. Otherwise, it is just smaller things but they should be ready for Sunday."

Nicoline Sorensen's retirement plans

Nicoline Sorensen in Everton colours (Photo by Emma Simpson/Everton FC via Getty Images)

It was announced on Sunday that Nicoline Sorensen will be retiring from professional football aged 26 after The Toffees clash with Manchester City on December 17th.

One of the first names on the teamsheet, she will need to be replaced, with the Dane saying: "we will probably recruit this January window to replace Nico. We need more options because the league is so hard and tough, we have been unlucky upfront in terms of injuries.

"At the end of the day I just look at training and I look at the performance in the games and Nico has been deserving to start. Unless she doesn’t perform in training then another one (player) can take her spot for games, and if she continues doing well then she will continue starting."

The 26-year-old has been integral to the Blues' success since joining from Brondby in her native Denmark in 2020.

A member of the squad who came so close to lifting the FA WSL Cup, the Denmark international will be missed on Merseyside.

Her club coach added: "Yeah I was surprised, I have known it for a while now; it was just the right time to say it. Nico is a very smart girl, she is a thinker so of course it is something she has been thinking about for a while and of course, it sticks out because not many people make that choice but as I said she is a very smart girl and she reflects our things.

"That big injury she had, she was out for 15 months, that changed something in her. She has been trying, because football has been such a big thing in her life, to find the motivation to get back, but ultimately she couldn’t. Everyday here she gives everything she has because she is professional, and I am also starting the games with her because she is doing good still.

"She made her decision and we are sad that she is leaving, but it is her life and her choice, and at the end of the day we can only back that up; we don’t think it is a good thing for us of course, but we will respect her and we wish her all the best. We have four games here that we need to finish, and Nico is 100% on board for the sake of the team."

Tough start to the season

Everton sit tenth in the Women's Super League, having picked up five points from their opening seven league fixtures.

Last week presented a golden opportunity to secure their first home win of the campaign, but Sorensen's side were denied by a late equaliser as bottom-placed Bristol City departed L4 with a point.

On his side's start, the 43-year-old commented: "I said to the girls last year after eight games we had nine points, (if) we win on Sunday we have eight points. We had a really good season last year so there is no panic, we knew that many of the games we have been playing we deserve more if you look at what we are creating and so on.

"Just looking at expected goals and what we should have scored, we should be up in sixth in the table, but it is the real table that counts, we know that and we know Sunday is really important and we need to get a win so we can move in to the last international break on a high. Then we have two important games after that. Last year we had 12 points when we went to Christmas it is still a possibility for us to do that and that is what we are focusing on."