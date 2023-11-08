Everton vs Chelsea Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 6, 2023

KINGSTON UPON THAMES, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Erin Cuthbert of Chelsea celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's seventh goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Everton FC at Kingsmeadow on May 07, 2023 in Kingston upon Thames, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images,)

Women's Super League action returns to Walton Hall Park for the first time since Everton's 5-0 defeat to Manchester United two games ago.

The Toffees come into this game having picked up a brilliant, battling point on the road at Tottenham Hotspur. Having fallen behind to Grace Clinton's header, heroics from Courtney Brosnan in the Everton goal kept them in the game to allow Aurora Galli to snatch a point back for the Merseysiders in the 85th minute.

Chelsea come into this clash following a dominant 6-0 win over Aston Villa which heralded six different scorers, the perfect way to start the remaining season send off for Emma Hayes, who will depart The Blues at the end of the campaign.

Millie Bright opened the scoring on her 250th Chelsea appearance, followed by goals from Fran Kirby, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, a first for Chelsea for Ashley Lawerence, Aggie Beever-Jones and Niamh Charles putting the final touch on a vintage Chelsea display.

Team News:

Everton:

Everton manager, Brian Sorensen will be hoping his team can come through Thursday night's Conti Cup game injury free against Manchester United, but the status' of Nathalie Bjorn and Nicoline Sorensen set to be key for The Toffee's, with the pair absent from the match day squad from the draw with Spurs.

The aforementioned Bjorn may well miss out on the clash with Chelsea with Brian Sorensen stating that "she could be out for a couple of weeks" prior to the Spurs clash, with fellow defenders Elise Stenevik and Sara Holmgaard also out, the Toffee's defensive injury crisis is mounting up.

Chelsea:

Emma Hayes' Blues don't appear to have any new injury concerns for the upcoming clash.

Lauren James was pictured back with the squad on Wednesday which will come as a huge boost for The Blues. who haven't been able to utilise the services of their star youngster since picking up an injury on international duty with England last month.

Sam Kerr didn't make it off the bench against Villa, but has already contributed a goal and two assists in her first three appearances this season.

With her quality unquestionable and the recent news about Emma Hayes' impending departure, much speculation has been raised about wheter Kerr will be at Chelsea beyond the end of the campaign, with the Matilda's star set to give Blues fans many more memorable moments between now and season's end.

Predicted Line ups:

Everton:

Brosnan (GK), Vanhaevermaet, Finnigan, Veje, Payne, Olesen, Galli, Wheeler, Bennison, Bissell, Duggan. (3-4-1-2).

Chelsea:

Katrin-Berger, Perisset, Bright, Carter, Rytting-Kaneryd, Cuthbert, Nusken, Charles, Kirby, Fishel, Kerr. (3-4-1-2).

Key players:

Everton - Courtney Brosnan.

American born stopper Courtney Brosnan had the game of her life on Sunday in the draw with Spurs, keeping The Toffee's in the game right up until the 85th minute, when Aurora Galli snatched the point back for the Evertonians.

Brosnan made ten saves from Spurs' eleven shots on target with the most stunning coming in the second half, Martha Thomas, the woman in form and the WSL's top scorer got her head to a free kick and the header arrowed towards the bottom corner but the Republic of Ireland Number 1 got down superbly who pawed her effort away superbly.

It was part of the reason as to why Everton got a point at the weekend, taking home their Player of the Match award and will have to be at the top of her game again as the reigning champions visit Walton Hall Park.

Chelsea - Fran Kirby

Since Fran Kirby's hero's return in the oening game of this campaign against Spurs, seeing her back in blue has been nothing short of a delight for the adoring Chelsea faithful.

She scored her first goal since her return to injury which kept her out of action for eight months. It was a knee injury that had been haggling at her for her whole career.

She let out a huge outpouring of joy after doubling Chelsea's lead on Saturday, she also completed 75% of her passes too, with her attacking performance leaving pundits and Chelsea fans purring. She came off just shy of the hour mark, potentially preserving her for the Everton clash. The Chelsea legend looks to be back to her best in this, her returning campaign.

Her recent documentary on the Chelsea Youtube Channel, showcased the impact of her injury on her mental state and how far she has come, whilst also wanting to raise awareness and help the future generation of female footballers.

Match details:

Where is the game being played?

Everton host Chelsea at Walton Hall Park on Sunday 12th November 2023.

How can I watch?

For UK viewers, this game will be available to watch on The FA Player.

What time is kick off?

This game will get underway at 1pm GMT.