Emma Hayes shares her view on 'systemic misogyny'

In recent days the discussion of Women in Football has flared up again following bold claims from figures in the media.

A never ending debate about the 'place' of women in the game and their validity. This week has seen the argument fuelled by Joey Barton, with him making full use of taking to social media with strong opinions about the topic.

Emma Hayes spoke on her view and personal experiences as a key figure in the women's game.

Broader Issues with Privilege

Hayes spoke about looking at the larger problem rather than the current issue being looked at on social media being sparked by one individual.

“There are broader issues that need to be addressed. I am not going to pollute or dilute that conversation [sexism in football] by making it about personality or individuals."

"The realities are that male privilege has been something that has always been at the centre of football in this country."

"Women were banned from playing football up until the 70s so I don’t expect any individual personality to understand their privilege." Hayes continued as she pointed out the fact of how recent the changes in football have been to allow women into the sport.

Routinely Used To Bullying

The Chelsea manager has been subject to a large amount of sexist abuse and bullying despite being, arguably, one of the best in the business. She pointed out that, despite the amount of inclusivity in the game now, the abuse towards women is still normalised in many ways.

"You only have to see scores of women across the internet or in the business whether they are presenting, a coach or a player to realise that we are routinely used to dealing with systemic misogyny, bullying and behaviour that has been pretty normal for a large part of the football public."

Emma Hayes managing Chelsea FC as they face Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

"The realities of it are that I find the debate interesting, and we should have the debate without being personal about it"

Evolution Theory

The 47 year old was not afraid to go into detail into the deep rooted problems surrounding misogyny towards females in roles in football.

"So naturally if I go all Darwinism on us and speak evolutionary theory on us, the realities are that when there is an existential threat, you either evolve or you die."

"It is one or the other and I think when it comes to the sport of football, in this case, we have to remember that society is not always as well represented across the media or the game - in coaching or players, etc."

An Unimaginable Experience

It is no doubt that almost every single women in football has been doubted, shunned and belittled as they tried to find their place in the sport that is largely male dominated - it is a universal experience for the gender.

"If you haven’t experienced systemic misogyny, like lots of us have, you can not for one moment understand how detrimental some of these conversations are knowing that anything anyone says enables an absolute pile on, particularly on social media, which let me be clear does not take a lot for people to pile on women."

Hayes spoke from personal experience with the point that individuals adding fuel to the fire with sexist views can not imagine the consequences of their single minded opinions.

"It is pretty normal for a lot of people who support football which is sad."

Accentuate the Positives

Emma Hayes is one of the most looked upon individuals in women's football with a high amount of respect on her name and the role she has played. In 2016, she was awarded a MBE by the queen and was later appointed an OBE in 2022 for her services in football.

Emma Hayes poses with OBE medal in June 2022. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP) (Photo by VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"We should have a conversation about the broader issue of it."

"I want to accentuate the positive, I want to accentuate the positive contribution that many of us, including myself have added to the game of football." Hayes highlights the importance of looking at the achievements and progress that has been made in football.

Different to Other Professions

The Chelsea manager presented her view of how individuals are treated as commentators and other roles are scrutinised and treated in ways that are not even thought about in other professions.

The expectations for women in football are at a much higher level to be taken seriously or viewed as having an opinion worth listening to.

Emma Hayes with Jill Ellis at FIFA Women's Football Convention in August. (Photo by Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

"Unlike other professions, and I have to say this because I am fascinated with it - rarely do we go into a hospital and see a female physician who is carrying out a surgical procedure on someone's kidney and turn around to that surgeon and say ‘I hope she was a good patient once because being a good patient means that you are going to be a good doctor’. We know that is not to be true."

"It is the same about being a good banker, does that mean you had to be a frugal spender to be a good banker? Much in the same way, do you have to be a well travelled passenger to be a good pilot?"

Existential Threat

Hayes rounded up with her conclusion about the process behind outbursts from individuals and their misogynistic fuelled views. While she is not opposed to the debate, she presents there are 'better' ways to go about the topic.

"I think we become so unaware when there is an existential threat, the things we do to stay relevant, create a lot of noise around a very, very interesting topic but perhaps we could do it better in another way.”

Bravo, Emma Hayes.