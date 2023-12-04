Arsenal vs Chelsea: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 9, 2023

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15: Kim Little of Arsenal scores the team's first goal from the penalty spot during the FA Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on January 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

With the sour taste of defeat in Chelsea's mouth, Arsenal's 3-1 Continental Cup victory at Selhurt Park was the saving grace amongst their pandemic of injuries in the 2022/23 season.

However, just eight weeks earlier, Sam Kerr's 89th minute equaliser was a more accurate picture of the close rivalry and standard between the London sides.

Arsenal will host Chelsea at an almost sold-out Emirates Stadium on Sunday in one of the most crucial fixtures of the season.

It will be Emma Hayes' last visit to the Emirates as the Chelsea manager, her penultimate London Derby proving an ample opportunity to finish her extensive tenure positively.

In the past five seasons, Chelsea have come out on top with nine wins while Arsenal have only registered three. There have also been four draws - an example being the result of the last Derby held at the Emirates at the start of the year.

Sat side by side in the WSL table, there are only three points separating the sides but, Arsenal would have to pull off an unrealistic nine goal victory to move to the top spot due to Chelsea's healthy goal difference.

Chelsea are yet to lose a game this season, having only dropped points to Manchester City early on. However, Arsenal did not start the season so smoothly and lost their opening match to Liverpool, meaning they have points to catch up on.

Team News

Arsenal forward Lina Hurtig is unavailable this weekend. Despite only featuring for 10 minutes for Sweden against Switzerland, Hurtig suffered muscular discomfort. The Swede returned to London Colney, missing the clash against Spain, days later.

Plagued by injury for a number of years, the 28-year-old has only appeared in two WSL matches this season, wracking up a mere 52 minutes.

There's positive news for Arsenal, however, as Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema have gained minutes over the international break for their respective countries, recovering from their ACL injuries.

Miedema struggled with a slight niggle on her other knee but after training with the Netherlands and playing 30 minutes against Belgium, the striker seems to be back to good fitness.

Chelsea's Sam Kerr missed out on the international break with Australia but is fully fit for Sunday's clash. The Blues will welcome the return of talented winger Guro Reiten and former German midfielder Melanie Leupolz.

However, Millie Bright, who struggled with a knee injury last spring, remains out, with a return date unspecified. To add to Chelsea's injury list, Jelena Čanković is side lined with a calf niggle.

Likely Lineups

Arsenal: Manu Zinsberger, Katie McCabe, Amanda Ilestedt, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Steph Catley, Victoria Pelova, Lia Wälti, Beth Mead, Frida Maanum, Caitlin Foord, Alessia Russo

Chelsea: Zećira Mušović, Ève Périsset, Maren Mjelde, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Sophie Ingle, Aggie Beever-Jones, Sjoeke Nüsken, Erin Cuthbert, Lauren James, Sam Kerr

Key Players

Arsenal - Beth Mead

Returning in an England shirt at Wembley last weekend, Arsenal's Beth Mead made her international comeback following her devastating ACL injury in November 2022.

Scoring in England's 6-0 win at Hampden Park against Scotland, a bitter-sweet match, Mead made her mark on the international stage once again.

Over the international break, the striker also inspired the Lionesses' comeback against the Netherlands at Wembley, coming off the bench at half time.

Back in an Arsenal shirt, Mead has exuded confidence and does not back down against physical play - something many players struggle with following an ACL injury.

Since joining Arsenal in 2017, Beth Mead has played in numerous London Derbies, both in the WSL and also the Continental Cup and FA Cup. As one of the biggest - if not the biggest - fixture in the WSL season, Mead will be fired up and keen to gain three points at home.

Chelsea - Lauren James

It will be the battle of England's strikers as young star, Lauren James, will be up front for Chelsea. In both an England and Chelsea shirt, James has excelled, particularly in the past 12 months.

Scoring twice in two minutes for England against Scotland, James demonstrated why she is one of the best players on the world stage. With six goals in seven matches for Chelsea this season, James is clearly one of the biggest attacking threats who Arsenal will want to quell.

Emma Hayes is often cautious to not run away with the excitement about James, commenting on her areas of weakness. However, there is no denying that James is one of the Blues' most valuable players.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Emirates Stadium, London

What time is kick-off?

12:30 (GMT), Sunday 10th December

How can I watch?

The match will be live on BBC Two from 12:15 (GMT)