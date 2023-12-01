Will Chelsea retain a fifth WSL in a row?

For four years running, Chelsea have taken home the Women’s Super League (WSL) trophy under Emma Hayes.

With their impressive track record and unwavering determination, all eyes are on the blues as they dominate the top of the WSL once again. But will the 23/24 trophy be theirs?

Chelsea’s performance this season

Chelsea remain undefeated so far, winning all games bar a dramatic draw against Manchester City.

The blues stand on a strong 22 points with an impressive goal difference of 21, making it a challenge for other teams to catch them.

The title holders are not short of talent, with the likes of Lauren James, Niamh Charles and Aggie Beever-Jones being notably key players to Chelsea’s current success this season.

A potential drawback for Chelsea is the absence of captain and England defender Millie Bright, who currently receives treatment for a knee injury.

Head Coach Emma Hayes said prior to the start of the season that Chelsea should not be seen as the favourites to win.

"We're not favourites. We are just champions. If we are competing in the latter stages of every competition after Christmas, we'll play 27 games.”

Chelsea have struggled with scheduling issues after entering the round of 16 in the Champions League, yet still beating Liverpool with an impressive 5-1 result, three days after facing Real Madrid in the UWCL.

Potential title contenders

Arsenal are currently the largest threat in the title race, with a strong point to prove after last season, and having been eliminated from the Champions League after losing to Paris FC. The gunners have won their last five matches, and stand three points behind the top spot on the table.

The summer transfer window saw talent in the likes of England striker Alessia Russo and Sweden defender Amanda Ilestedt, adding quality to this Arsenal side.

Arsenal fans were also pleased to welcome Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema back onto the pitch after both suffering ACL injuries prior to the World Cup in the summer.

At the current pace of this Arsenal team, pressure is pushed onto Chelsea as both London clubs fight for the top spot. One loss from Chelsea and we could see this table drastically shift.

However, some Arsenal fans are not convinced by the quality of play from their team this season. There is considered to be a lack of consistency, playing clinical football in one half and conceding cheap goals in the other.

Gareth Taylor's Manchester City could leapfrog into first place, but after two unfortunate defeats already, it is unlikely we see City snatching the title.

However, after a Manchester derby victory and Jamaica forward Khadija Bunny Shaw scoring a hat-trick against Tottenham last weekend, City could certainly catch both Chelsea and Arsenal, under the conditions of both teams underperforming.

It is not controversial to suggest that Manchester United are out of the title race and are rather fighting for a Champions League spot instead, but it is the WSL. Anything can happen!

So will Chelsea win it?

With only 12 teams in total, the WSL is quick changing and mostly unpredictable. Every single game counts and defeats can lead to devastating table results.

The highly anticipated London derby takes place at Emirates Stadium after the international break, with record breaking crowds expected to watch the dramatic game.

A Chelsea defeat, particularly to Arsenal, will see the title race intensify greatly, bringing the Gunners onto a joint 22 points with the Blues at the top.

Another win is certainly more than likely for the Blues, which would be a successful send off to Chelsea legend Emma Hayes, who departs the club this summer to undertake her new role as the head coach of the United States Women’s National Team.

Yet, if anyone else was to be crowned league champions, it is highly possible that London rivals Arsenal will be the team to do so.