John Barnes gives bumper Liverpool-Manchester United preview

Ahead of one of the biggest fixtures and fiercest rivalries in English football, Liverpool legend John Barnes, spoke to bonusbets.com to provide his preview to the game.

No Mac Allister, No Problem

The former Liverpool winger does not think that the Reds will face any problems without their World Cup winner in midfield because of their abundance of cover.

“Well, I mean, we have Curtis Jones; we’ve got other players who can play in that position. We’ve still got Szobozslai, who can play anywhere. We have Endo, and Harvey Elliott can come into the midfield. So, yeah, it’s obviously a loss for us, but I think we have enough to cope with it. It’s not gonna be an issue.”

Liverpool must force United to play without confidence

Barnes states that the game will really depend on whether or not Manchester United turn up to play; he stresses that Liverpool must impose themselves on the game, show United who the superior side are, and force the Red Devils to play with a lack of conviction.

“The real issue is which Manchester United turns up because, on their day, they’re fantastic. They can play well, but as we’ve seen, when they don’t play well, they can be disastrous. So we really don’t know which Manchester United will show up, which is dangerous for Liverpool. But we know which Liverpool is going to turn up.

“So hopefully we’ll be able to start off well and make them play with no confidence because of what they’ve been going through. Man United are a good team, and as I said, on their day, they can turn up and play really well. Hopefully not this Sunday.”

Increased crowd, same special atmosphere

Anfield is set to house its largest crowd in over half a century on Sunday, as supporters will be welcomed into the upper section of the Anfield Road Stand for the first time. However, Barnes does not think that this will change much in terms of the game.

“I don’t necessarily think that the atmosphere is going to be that much better because you’ve got another five thousand. Anfield is fantastic regardless of, you know, whether there’s an extra five or not. So I don’t think that’s gonna have any bearing at all.”

Form does not mean a thing!

In the last meeting between the two sides, Liverpool came out on top, putting seven past their rivals.



In recent years, Liverpool have been the far superior side, as the team from Merseyside are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League home matches against Manchester United. However, the former England international does not believe that this will play a part in the result on Sunday.

“As I said, you don’t know which Man United are gonna turn up now because they have great individual players that can win games. I think form goes out the window because inconsistency means sometimes you bring in and sometimes you’re not, and we’re just hoping that this time they’re not gonna be brilliant. We really don’t know how they’re gonna play.

Barnes talks about United having players that can win games; however, unfortunately for United, they are without their captain and top provider, Bruno Fernandes.

“You don’t play for Man United if you’re not a good player. But with the lack of confidence, hopefully from our point of view, they will still be lacking confidence and not have that assuredness.”