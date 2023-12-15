Klopp urges Liverpool to ignore ‘noise’ and ‘go for’ Man Utd

Jurgen Klopp believes the negativity surrounding Manchester United only makes them a more dangerous opponent and has urged his Liverpool team to go for Erik ten Hag’s side when they meet at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool lead the Premier League, having won all 11 games at home this season, and are expected to deepen United’s latest woes this weekend. Klopp’s team recorded the biggest victory in 211 meetings between the clubs in the corresponding fixture last term, with the 7-0 triumph equalling the heaviest defeat in United’s history.

The Manchester club have not won at Anfield since January 2016 and go into this latest encounter with fragile confidence after being eliminated from the Champions League — and European competition altogether — in midweek after the insipid 1-0 defeat at home to Bayern Munich.

They have now lost more matches (12) than they have won (11) in all competitions this season. However, Klopp believes his side risk tripping up if they listen to the noise and take victory over United for granted.

“Yes, [it is still Manchester United],” he said. “I do not like all this talk around it. It is always like this. The more bad things people say about them, the stronger they will show up. That is always the case. I don’t like that.

“I don’t know about the situation there. I am interested in our situation. It is a home game and we have to show up. We are in our own stadium, we have to create an atmosphere and go for them and not think about anything else.

“The 7-0 we knew on the day was a freakish result that happens once in life, pretty much. And if it helps anybody for the next game, it’s the team who lost 7-0 and not the team who won 7-0, that’s another thing.

“If you take it all out of consideration then we just play a football game against the rival, the historical rival, of Liverpool, at home at Anfield. That itself must make it a special game and that’s what I want to see from us: a special game. Really understand the situation and give your all — that’s all I need.”

Klopp took the opportunity to rest a number of players including Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold for Thursday’s Europa League defeat by Union Saint-Gilloise having already secured top spot in the group with focus clearly on the weekend.

Liverpool have lost only once in the league — the controversial defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in September — and lead the standings by a point from Arsenal, who visit Anfield on December 23. Klopp is aware that standards must improve for this pivotal week having seen his side rescue a 2-1 win away at Crystal Palace last weekend after a largely disjointed display.

“We can make a story of it that we do not start games completely well, but in intense periods in December it is always about getting through,” Klopp said. “I don’t know anyone who plays their five best games in December. Get through it and get results, head up and go from there.

“It [United] is a home game. It is for the people. We know what it means. No-one would expect us not to care. We care a lot. We cannot go nuts before the game already. We have to start the game properly. There is space to improve in our football. From now on they are all finals. That is how it is.”

Ten Hag not fearing another humiliation

Meanwhile, Ten Hag does not fear losing his job even if his United side suffer another humiliation at the hands of their fiercest foes. United are sixth in the table with pressure mounting on the Dutch manager.

When asked if he was worried that another heavy defeat would cost him his job, Ten Hag said: “I am not concerned about that. I want to win and progress the team.

Getty: James Baylis

“I feel that [I have the backing of club’s hierarchy] and they have told me that. But actually that is fine and that is OK but I am focusing on the process, to make this team play better, make the individuals better and that is my concern.

“Last season we were going in the right direction. This season we have not matched the standards we expect, but the future for Manchester United is very good if you see how many good players and how many good young players that we have.

“These players have the high potential to play at top levels worldwide but we have to develop. I am sure that when the injured players are back, this team will perform better.”

The United manager will be without Harry Maguire with a pulled groin and captain Bruno Fernandes who is suspended after collecting five bookings. However, Marcus Rashford has recovered from illness and Luke Shaw’s hamstring injury is not as bad as first feared so both could be set to feature.