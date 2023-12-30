Barnet 1-0 Southend United: Late Oluwo header stings the Shrimpers

A header from Ade Oluwo five minutes from full-time sealed an important win for Barnet against a high-spirited Southend United side.

Following last week's announcement that contracts had been exchanged for the new ownership of Southend, 1,795 fans travelled to London to cheer their side on at the Hive.

A slow start to the game saw neither side take advantage from dangerous positions, with the only prominent highlight being one of the linesmen escorted out in a wheelchair after sustaining an ankle injury.

The Shrimpers were fast off the blocks in the second half but were denied on multiple instances by Laurie Walker between the sticks for the Bees.

However, Barnet finally broke the deadlock in the 84th minute, with Ade Oluwo rising to meet Jordan Cropper's long throw, and the 24-year-old nodding it past Collin Andeng-Ndi for the winner.

The Bees next travel up north to face Altrincham, who have recently mounted a playoff charge and have climbed up to 6th. As for Southend, they welcome Halifax Town to Roots Hall, and it will be another big opportunity to return to winning ways in front of a large home crowd.

Story of the game:

Barnet boss Dean Brennan made three switches since the Boxing Day win against the Shrimpers. Finley Potter replaced Danny Collinge at the back, Ben Coker slotted in for Idris Kanu and Jerome Okimo replaced Connor Stevens.

Despite announcing one new signing in James Morton after the transfer embargo was lifted on Thursday, Kevin Maher named an unchanged side with former Bees Mauro Vilhete, Harry Taylor and Wesley Fonguck all starting.

Having conceded in less than four minutes at Roots Hall, the Shrimpers were relieved that Barnet didn't start as well, with neither side posing a threat within the first ten minutes.

The first real chance came for the hosts on the quarter of the hour, with Zak Brunt sliding in Finley Potter. The Sheffield United loanee took a few touches and tried to fire past Andeng-Ndi, but the 20-year-old did well to deny the centre-back from opening the scoring.

Zak Brunt and Noor Husin (pictured) during the match between Barnet FC and Southend United at the Hive London. (Photo Credit: @BarnetFC/ Kieran Falcon).

It was a tight midfield battle between Hartigan and Gorman against Fonguck and Husin where the ball was being won and lost frequently. Neither side could get the ball to their respective centre-forwards, meaning that the goalkeepers were given little to do throughout the first half.

Arguably the best moment of the first half came when the linesman pulled up with an ankle injury. A wheelchair was brought out from the tunnel, and both sides gave the linesman a comedic send-off as he was wheeled back down to the changing rooms.

The hosts threatened and were rewarded with a few set-piece opportunities with Andeng-Ndi struggling to play the ball out under the Bees' press. However, the Shrimpers' defensive contingent remained composed and denied Barnet an opener.

The visitors stepped up the tempo entering the second half, with Henry Sandat immediately latching onto a poor pass from Zak Brunt. The academy product tried to play through to Jack Bridge but it was cleared for a corner-kick.

Kevin Maher made a double substitution ten minutes into the second half, bringing on Brooklyn Kabongolo and James Morton. The latter is the first permanent signing that Southend have been able to make since they were placed under restrictions.

Laurie Walker was called into action when Fonguck's cross was creeping towards goal, and the 34-year-old bravely parried the ball away from danger. It didn't stop the away fans from increasing the volume, roaring their team on as they attacked that end.

The Shrimpers had their first chance of the second half when Sandat played through Kabongolo one-on-one. The impromptu forward aimed an effort on goal but Walker made a vital diving stop to deny the former Billericay Town defender.

With the Bees not enjoying as much of the ball as they did in the first half, the visitors started to ramp up the pressure as the rain lashed down on the pitch.

Substitute Jack Wood received a golden chance having only been on the field for two minutes, but the 28-year-old couldn't keep his effort from flying into the away stand. A poor goal-kick from Walker was then taken advantage of by Noor Husin moments later, but the former Dartford man slashed his shot agonisingly wide.

As both sides entered the last ten minutes throwing everything at it, the game became an enthralling end-to-end affair. However, a trademark Jordan Cropper long throw turned out to be the difference.

The 23-year-old fired a throw into the box and Oluwo was first to it, giving it the all-important touch to divert it into the far post. Oluwo now has three goals for Barnet, having made the step up from Chelmsford City in the summer.

Ade Oluwo and Jordan Cropper celebrating the goal as Barnet won 1-0 against Southend United at the Hive London. (Photo Credit: @BarnetFC/ Kieran Falcon)

However, the Shrimpers were still causing a huge threat down the other end of the pitch. With only one minute of regular time remaining, Wood found a way through the Bees' backline but was denied by Walker. What followed can only be described as a goalmouth scramble, with Walker making another save and Okimo denying the third follow-up off the line.

The resulting corner sparked even more controversy when Ollie Kensdale was brought down in the penalty area, but referee Sam Mulhall wasn't convinced enough to point to the spot.

Idris Kanu should've sealed the game for Barnet in the 91st minute after being slid through by Jordan Maguire-Drew, but his effort was tame and saved by Andeng-Ndi.

A late free-kick and corner-kick were launched in by Bridge as the game entered the 96th minute, but no Southend player could provide the magic moment to send the travelling support away with a point.

The result means the Bees stay three points behind Andy Woodman's Bromley but have a game in hand on the Ravens. Southend sit in 16th but can potentially move up to 13th with a win against Halifax Town.

Player of the Match - Laurie Walker (Barnet)

Barnet FC goalkeeper Laurie Walker taking a goal kick during their match against Southend United at the Hive London. (Photo Credit: @BarnetFC/ Kieran Falcon)

The Bees' number one has been criticised for some recent performances, but his display against Southend was simply outstanding.

Southend could've tied the game or taken the lead on many instances, but Walker saved his team with some magnificent moments, denying Kabongolo, Wood and Bridge.

It is a testament to his hard work and communication with the backline that they have kept three successive clean sheets in the National League.