Kevin Maher expects Kidderminster Harriers to be 'tough opponents'

Maher’s miracle men ran out as 2-0 winners over Eastleigh on Friday night at Roots Hall before a 2-1 Bank Holiday Monday defeat at Bromley.

Goals from Louis Dennis and Michael Cheek gave the Ravens a two-goal lead, before Noor Husin halved the deficit for the Shrimpers.

Reflecting on the Bank Holiday results

Maher looks back on on the two results over the Bank Holiday weekend, speaking to Southend United's YouTube channel.

“It was disappointing on Monday to lose the game because we felt a lot of it was our own doing at times”, admited the Blues manager.

He continued: "To give a team the start and the goals that we did was disappointing, the positive thing was the response in the second half, that goal back and we kept pushing and pushing.

“We ultimately could have got a point out of it, but it wasn’t meant to be.

“Three points (out of six available from the Bank Holiday fixtures) is not too bad – we wanted more but we take it into the weekend.”

Off-field problems

The on-going behind-the-scenes troubles in South-East Essex are well-documented.

They were given a ten-point deduction by the National League for failing to pay a tax bill and were recently handed another adjournment until 4th October for debt owed to HMRC (His Majesty's Revenue & Customs).

Protests are continuing against controversial chairman Ron Martin which saw Shrimpers supporters throw tennis balls onto the Roots Hall turf in Friday’s win over Eastleigh.

Despite the numerous setbacks he and his squad have faced, Maher is remaining positive.

“We had a big response on Friday in terms of how we performed and the energy levels," he said.

“Whether there was a little drop-off on Monday maybe, we don’t use that as an excuse though.

I can only deal with the players that we have got in the building and they have been brilliant," Maher insists.

“They always train properly and sometimes we will get performances that aren’t to the level that we want them to be but we have got to be consistent enough in games that we hit as high a level as possible.”

The visiting side to Roots Hall

Newly-promoted Kidderminster make the trip to Roots Hall on Saturday. They only have one win on the board and currently occupy 18th place.

Despite a tricky start to the the campaign, the former Tottenham Hotspur youth player is not expecting an easy game.

“They will be tough opponents,” Maher admits.

“They kept a lot of their squad from last season and it looks like they will be a tough opponent to break down.

Maher also reflects on their recent results.

“They got a decent point at home on Monday (to Maidenhead United), I watched them on Saturday and that was a difficult one having a man sent off.

“I am sure they will look to come to us and cause us problems.”

Light at the end of the tunnel?

Turning attentions to the off-field situation, Maher was asked about the prospective new owner, Josh Rees, who was in attendance for the trip to Bromley.

He hopes the Australian businessman can purchase the club to finally bring light at the end of a very dark tunnel.

“Hopefully, it is a sign of things to come and hopefully it will get done sooner rather than later for everybody’s sake.

“Fingers crossed that develops as well as we want it to.”

Addressing the errors leading to goals

A number of errors have led to goals in recent games, including in the recent defeat to Bromley as well as the 3-2 home defeat to Hartlepool United.

Maher is keen to address the lapses in concentration.

“People will make mistakes, what I don’t want them to do is to go into their shell because of that," Maher believes.

“We talk about Harry (Cardwell) from the way he has been outstanding this season. He recovered and played ever so well in the second half.

“As a team, we have got to eradicate those little bits and pieces and be more consistent. I looked at the goals that we conceded and a lot of them were avoidable.”





