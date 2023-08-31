A month to forget: Reflecting on the first month of Oldham's National League campaign

August has not concluded in the way everyone expected at Boundary Park. Just one win from the opening six fixtures in the Vanarama National League leaves the Latics on 5 points and 9 points behind Solihull Moors who are setting the pace at the top of the table.

Southend United ( August 5th)

With the pre-season anticipation following 660 Oldham Athletic supporters down to the seaside town east of the capital. However, in true Latics fashion, the bubble burst just 9 minutes in when The Shrimpers took the lead following a scramble in the box. The mood in the away end worsened when a defensive performance resulted in a stale game.

In the 57th minute, things got worse when Will Sutton received a dubious straight red card after a sliding challenge just inside the Oldham half. Not much happened until the 84th minute when Southend's second beat Magnus Norman and all the wheels fell off with the 3rd and 4th swiftly following.

The set-up tactically from the beginning was far too negative and was too complimentary to the home side. It allowed them to pressure the defence from the off and control the tempo of the game. Setting off on the front foot would have seriously helped turn the tide.

(Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images)

Aldershot Town ( August 12th)

If the previous fixture was anything to go by, combined with The Shots' opening-day win the end result in this one seemed clear. However, the boys in blue looked rejuvenated and came out looking energised, attack-minded backed up by a fast and dynamic opening half an hour. In the 32nd minute home debutant James Norwood struck inside the box to make the score 1-0. 5 minutes later another man making his home debut Brennan Dickenson, struck a 35-yard strike that rocketed into the top corner.

Ben Tollit made it 3 with a difficult strike just before halftime to settle those opening-day nerves in emphatic fashion. Following the break the game settled with both teams getting chances in and around the area but the away side pulled one back with some help from Latics defender Mark Kitching. Around 10 minutes later Kwame Thomas received a swift second yellow, and not long after James Norwood secured his brace with a composed finish. 2 minutes until the end of the 90 Brennan Dickenson also secured his brace with a looping lob over the stranded goalkeeper.

Looking back at this game brings a feeling of seriousness about what could and can still be. Setting off with intent and a clear goal in mind boosted the squad. The supporters got to see what their team was capable of and everyone in attendance expected the team to kick on from there.

(Photo by Eddie Garvey/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Halifax Town ( August 15th)

Apprehension and hope were seriously high following the 5 five-star performance on the Saturday beforehand and a crowd of 7 and a half thousand turned out on a Tuesday night to watch on. It definitely didn't start as the home side would have hoped as Halifax came at them from the off. Eventually, the away team were rewarded for their hard work when Harker struck past Norman from outside the area.

The crowd willed Oldham on and just 7 minutes later Mark Shelton received the ball in front of goal and managed to hit the back of the net. Approaching half time the game levelled out with both sides attempting to gain control. Following the break The Shaymen regained control and in the 66th minute took the lead again through Adam Senior. Towards the end of the game, Tylor Golden seemed to elbow Mike Fondop in the area nothing was given and the game finished 2-1 with Latics receiving an apology later on from the Board of Referees.

The only solution imaginable that would have changed the outcome of this game would have been emulating the tempo of the game prior. It is difficult to see why the same intensity was not carried forward.

(Photo by Eddie Garvey/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Chesterfield FC (August 19th)

A reaction was needed heading into the most anticipated fixture of the early season calendar and the setback on Tuesday did not stop an almost sell-out away following heading to The SMH Group Stadium. Two very different starts to the season for the pre-season promotion favourites with the home side maintaining a perfect record. The contrast in confidence shone through in the opening exchanges with Oldham Athletic's seemingly attacking line-up turning out to be completely defensive with the hope of an opportunity through a counterattack.

When the ball landed at James Norwood's feet everyone expected the net to bulge, however, the striker attempted a chip that did not quite come off. In the 61st minute Chesterfield's Ash Palmer headed in from a corner and the Spireites had the lead. Latics soaked up more pressure until the 96th minute when Dan Gardner had a shot and the 'keeper palmed out to talismanic forward James Norwood who sparked pandemonium in the away end.

Oldham could possibly have gotten more out of this game if the approach from the off was more tilted towards winning the game in contrast to the not-lose strategy. The same issues with the tactical approach keep cropping up in each game where The Latics drop points.

Boreham Wood ( August 26th)

Following disappointing results the hope that the Aldershot game produced, despite this the faithful supporters still travelled in great numbers to watch a difficult game. A slow start from both sides set the game up as a stale affair between two teams trying to stop the other from making the breakthrough. Despite hitting the bar, a change in tactical approach seemed to be required although David Unsworth did not really make any clear attempts to change direction.

Reaching the full-time whistle it became clear that neither team had much intent to go on and win the game, which meant it died out with a whimper. This game could have been won if once again the coaching staff changed from their regimented approach and decided to attack teams.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote via Getty Images)

Solihull Moors ( August 28th)

A drop in attendance had to be expected after a string of really poor results and that is exactly what happened when Solihull Moors came to Boundary Park. Inside the first 30 seconds, Mike Fondop picked up a yellow card and from that point, it looked like The Blues would not finish the game with 11 men. Sure enough, in the 37th minute, Fondop committed a controversial challenge near the halfway line and the referee pulled the yellow card out for the second time and the striker was given his marching orders.

Even with ten men, Oldham had a few key opportunities and one fell to former Solihull forward Alex Reid who volleyed over the bar. After half-time Solihull started to take control and in the 57th minute, Mark Beck gave the visitors the lead. Following that Oldham tried to equalise and in the 94th minute were hit on the break when Josh Kelly ran through and slotted around Matthew Hudson.

The red card midway through the first half certainly did not help as with 11 men on the pitch Oldham would have felt they could have won that game, having the better chances despite the disadvantage.