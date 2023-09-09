Barnet 3-0 Altrincham: Collinge, Brunt and Kabamba sting the Robins as the Bees remain top

Barnet continue to pose a real title threat as they secured their sixth win of the season at home to Altrincham.

The sides last met on a cold night in February where the away side were victorious, however the Bees stood their ground this time on a very warm Saturday afternoon at the Hive.

An early header from Danny Collinge opened the scoring for the hosts in under ten minutes, making it four goals in six games for the former England U18 defender.

Summer signing Zak Brunt added to his tally with a wonderfully worked team goal in the 67th minute, slotting the ball past Ethan Ross having been played through by Collinge.

The Bees' top scorer, Nicke Kabamba, sealed the deal for Barnet in injury time. Idris Kanu's delivery off a short corner caught out the Altrincham defence and Kabamba was there to guide the ball home for extra reassurance.

The Robins have now lost two on the run and travel back down south to London next week to face Wealdstone, who are fresh off beating a high-flying Ebbsfleet United side.

Meanwhile, the Bees will travel to Manchester to face one of Altrincham's rivals, Rochdale, who drew 1-1 with newly promoted Kidderminster Harriers.

Story of the game:

Barnet boss Dean Brennan named an unchanged side to the team that beat Boreham Wood at Meadow Park last weekend. It meant that there was no starting role for Idris Kanu, who Brennan later stated that 'he was nursing some bone bruising' before he is fully match-fit.

The visitors made one switch to the side that lost to Bromley, with Phil Parkinson opting for Jake Cooper as a replacement for James Jones in the backline.

The hosts started on the front foot, bringing the heat from some well-worked set pieces. Ben Coker almost found the opening on the seven-minute mark, forcing Ross into a great save mid-air to deny the former Solihull Moors man.

Barnet didn't have to wait much longer to break the deadlock. The first short corner routine caught Alty out, with Dale Gorman picking out Collinge in the box to head into the back of the net.

The Robins did try and bite back through their new acquisition Ollie Crankshaw, who cut in from the left and drove a shot to Laurie Walker's near side, but it was parried away from danger by the Barnet number one.

However, the Bees continued to threaten with fast free-flowing football, and Zak Brunt was slipped through by Kabamba only to be denied by Ethan Ross' outstretched foot.

With temperatures soaring as high as 33 degrees, the first scheduled water break at the Hive presented an opportunity for an impromptu team talk for both sides to evaluate the first 25 minutes.

Phil Parkinson's words seemed to have had an impact, with Crankshaw immediately put through on goal, only for Collinge to deny the 25-year-old with some superb last-man defending to prevent a leveller.

Barnet were given a chance to double the deficit after the half-hour; Brunt's lofted pass towards the path of Kabamba struck the hand of an Altrincham defender forcing the referee to point to the spot.

Harry Pritchard stepped up but saw his effort saved by Ross and the following header flew over. The 30-year-old pitched in with 13 goals last season, but is yet to open his account this season.

Crankshaw's second game in Alty colours came to a halt before the interval, being carried off after taking an awkward fall. Having already lost goal threat Regan Linney with a minor injury, the former Stockport man is another huge loss to Parkinson's side.

The Bees could've easily had three or four before half time, with chances for Kabamba and Gorman both coming very close, with the latter striking the crossbar.

Former Bee Justin Amaluzor had his effort denied after the interval, forcing Walker into an excellent one-handed save.

However, Barnet continued to play to their strengths and were being roared on by their supporters, cheering at their one-touch tiki taka play which was tiring the visiting side.

They were rewarded for their play with around 20 minutes left with Gorman linking up well with Collinge to find the former Dover defender in the box with plenty of space. Collinge returned the ball into the middle where Anthony Hartigan intelligently played a dummy for Zak Brunt to steer home. The team goal was reflective of Barnet's progress as a unit, with the side uniting to create a firmer advantage.

With the game drawing to a close, neither Justin Donawa nor Chris Conn-Clarke could give their side some momentum to try and salvage a point.

The late introduction of Marvin Armstrong into the game turned out to be a real positive, with the former Worthing midfielder immediately pickpocketing Conn-Clarke and forcing Ross into another full-stretch save.

Barnet FC's Nicke Kabamba celebrates by the corner flag after scoring the 3rd goal in their 3-0 win against Altrincham FC at the Hive London. (Photo Credit - Kieran Falcon/ @BarnetFC)

There was an opportunity to add one more to the party with only a few minutes of injury time left when Kanu took the ball from another short corner, flashed a ball across the face of the goal and found Kabamba to tap into an empty net.

Having scored 19 goals last season, the 30-year-old forward has now six goals to his name, taking him up to joint-second in the leaderboard for the Golden Boot award.

Player of the match:

Danny Collinge - Barnet

Barnet FC's Danny Collinge in action in their 3-0 win against Altrincham FC at the Hive London. (Photo Credit - Kieran Falcon/@BarnetFC)

The centre-back has become a real part of the core in this high-flying Barnet side, not only leading from the back but from the front as well.

He now has four goals for the Bees this season, providing a real asset off set-pieces. His defending was equally as crucial for the hosts today, denying Ollie Crankshaw from finding an equaliser early on.

The 25-year-old said in his post-match interview that '[Brennan] has shown a lot of trust for me to play forward and to my natural strengths' and he had opportunities to even 'score two or three' on another day.

Brennan reiterated the belief he has in Collinge in his interview, mentioning that Collinge 'has shown great character and is a real leader' as they look to continue their quest for promotion back to the Football League.