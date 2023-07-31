VAVEL's National League Roundup: Gameweek 1

Woking's Greg Taylor (left) and Kidderminster Harriers' Amari Morgan-Smith during the Vanarama National League match at Aggborough Stadium, Kidderminster. Picture date: Saturday August 5, 2023. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)

Gameweek One of the Vanarama National League brought plenty of goals, red cards and last-minute drama as well as surprising results from new and old teams.

With Southend's off-the-field antics making them a contender for relegation, their 4-0 victory against a much-improved Oldham side was one to watch. York City's first game under new ownership saw them struggle at Wealdstone, while Hartlepool couldn't quite pull off the comeback after conceding three goals to Barnet.

Our non-league VAVEL team covered each fixture around the country yesterday afternoon, giving a brief account of what GW1 looked like for each club.

Aldershot Town 5-2 Oxford City

written by Makayla Thomas

Aldershot Town got off to a flying start in their Vanarama National League campaign, beating recently promoted Oxford City 5-2.

The Shots started off the first half strong, hitting the opposition's crossbar just one minute into the game.

They found a breakthrough with 13 minutes gone, as Jack Barham netted from close range.

However, the visitors got back level in the 26th minute. A Mullins mistake was capitalised on by City, and Josh Parker opened his account for the season.

But seven minutes later, Aldershot Town were back in front through Haji Mnoga, who took advantage of the corner not being properly cleared, and he smashed home.

Ten minutes were added on at the end of the first half, and in the ninth, Lorent Tolaj made it 3-1 to the hosts. Barham drove towards goal before squaring it to the striker, who kept his cool and scored.

The goalscoring continued shortly into the second half, and this time it was Josh Stokes getting in on the action with a low finish out of the keeper's reach.

Shots made it five in the 89th minute and Tolaj got his second of the afternoon. A brilliant move that started with the goalkeeper saw some magnificent ball movement on display, and Tolaj completed the move and his brace.

Tolaj could’ve arguably had four goals, with some spectacular long-range efforts forcing Chris Haigh into acrobatic action.

Oxford City did get a late consolation and this time Josh Parker had his brace, but it was The Shots that had shone in front of their home fans and picked up all three points.

VAVEL's Player of the Match: Lorent Tolaj (Aldershot Town)

Altrincham 1-1 Dagenham & Redbridge

written by Joel Page

Dagenham & Redbridge needed until the very dying embers of nine minutes' stoppage time to snatch a dramatic point at Altrincham through a looping header from Harry Phipps.

It cancelled out what looked to have been the winner by record Alty signing Chris Conn-Clarke in a season opener contested amid intermittent rain showers, which rendered areas of the pitch barely playable at times.

Myles Weston struck the woodwork for Dagenham in a first half that ended with Elliot Justham making a stunning save to deny Regan Linney, whose effort took a deflection en route.

The contest opened up thereafter, with Justham making another top save to deny Kosylo one-on-one, moments before Inih Effiong saw a 40-yard thunderbolt cannon the opposite bar.

A goal felt imminent and sure enough, when played through against Justham shortly afterwards, Conn-Clarke fired home assuredly.

That seemingly secured all three points, until the stoppage time heroics at 90+8.

VAVEL's Player of the Match: Chris Conn-Clarke (Altrincham)

Barnet 3-2 Hartlepool United

written by Aaron Jaffe

John Askey and Hartlepool United's first test back in the National League came in the form of a strong Barnet side, who showed why they are a side to take notice of this season.

Ade Oluwo broke the deadlock in his competitive debut for the Bees after 22 minutes, latching onto a loose ball in the Hartlepool box after a mix-up occurred from Harry Pritchard's half-attempt at a shot.

Laurie Walker was called to action minutes later, pulling off an outstanding triple save to deny Tom Crawford initially, then Chris Wreh and finally Josh Umerah from levelling the score.

Zak Brunt found Nicke Kabamba in the 54th minute to make it two with a powerful header which was adjudged to have crossed the line by the finest of margins. Matters worsened for the Pools when Danny Collinge headed home 12 minutes later, providing the Bees with a comfortable lead.

However, the Pools fought back and showed what they had to offer as the clock started to wind down. Umerah slid in Jake Hastie, slotting it past an outstretched Walker with ten minutes of regular time remaining.

Askey's side managed to reduce it to a one-goal deficit five minutes into injury time, winning a penalty kick which was saved superbly by Walker, only to be finished on the rebound by Umerah. However, it wasn't enough to seal the comeback, and Barnet took all three points.

VAVEL's Player of the Match: Ben Coker (Barnet)

Chesterfield 4-3 Dorking Wanderers

written by Ben Smith

Title favourites Chesterfield had a less than straightforward opening day, eventually triumphing 4-3 over Dorking Wanderers after a seven-goal thriller.

Liam Mandeville scored twice for Paul Cook’s side, with Ryan Colclough and Joe Quigley also finding the net.

Meanwhile, Jason Prior got a brace of his own for Dorking, joined on the scoresheet by Sebastian Bowerman.

The Spireites controlled the territory in the early exchanges without creating anything particularly clear-cut, before Colclough eventually turned in a corner to break the deadlock.

That lead would be short-lived, however, after Chesterfield gave possession away cheaply and were caught short at the back, leaving Jason Prior the freedom of North Derbyshire to fire the visitors level.

And the Wanderers forward would strike again after the break, this time from the spot, after referee Ruebyn Ricardo spotted a foul from a Dorking corner.

Goalscorer Colclough turned provider for the home side to tie the score at 2-2, supplying Liam Mandeville with the easiest of finishes.

Mandeville’s second, however, was far less straightforward; his fine free-kick just about beating opposition keeper Harrison Male after substitute and former Spireite Joe Cook had received his marching orders for a second yellow card.

But when 13 added minutes were signalled by the fourth official, there always seemed the potential for further drama; And was there ever.

First, Bowerman, introduced from the bench at half-time, brought the 10-man Wanderers level, profiting from further disorganisation in the Chesterfield back line.

Then, in the final twist in an incredible tale, Spireites striker Quigley, himself having been brought on to replace Will Grigg, planted a beautifully guided header into the bottom corner to land a fourth and final blow.

VAVEL's Player of the Match: Ryan Colclough (Chesterfield)

Halifax Town 2-0 Bromley

written by Aaron Jaffe

Halifax Town started their campaign with three points, putting in a solid performance to secure three points against Bromley.

Sam Johnson's double save to deny Adam Marriott and Jude Arthurs prevented the Ravens from taking the lead at the Shay Stadium.

Nothing could separate the two sides in a rather dull affair in the first half, however, debutant Jack Evans opened his account for the Shaymen seven minutes into the second half with a tidy effort beating Teddy Sharman-Lowe.

With 15 minutes to go, Halifax's dangerman Millenic Alli found the back of the net yet again, capitalising on an easy tap-in after some excellent work by substitute Max Wright in the midfield.

Seven minutes of injury time wasn't enough for Andy Woodman's side to grow back into the game, and the Shaymen were able to treat their home support to a comfortable victory.

VAVEL's Player of the Match: Jack Evans (Halifax Town)

Gateshead 2-2 Boreham Wood

written by Aaron Jaffe

Two playoff hopefuls played out an enthralling battle at the Gateshead International Stadium, with Cameron Coxe's last-minute volley ensuring that Boreham Wood didn't leave empty-handed.

The Heed started on the front foot, taking the lead in under ten minutes through Marcus Dinanga. Archie Mair's long ball fell into the feet of the 25-year-old who took it down comfortably and opened the scoring for the hosts.

The visitors thought they found the equaliser with Tyrone Marsh, however, the ball through to him by Tom Whelan was flagged offside by the linesman.

Gateshead doubled their lead minutes later after Dinanga's effort was saved by Nathan Ashmore but only as far as Jordan Hunter for an easy finish.

Despite the deficit, the Wood continued to play to their strengths and were rewarded when Charlie Owens' delivery met Kwesi Appiah mid-air, heading past Mair on the hour mark.

Timmy Abraham's first start in Boreham Wood colours only lasted four minutes - he was handed a straight red for a rash challenge on Mair as the Wood scrambled to try and salvage a point.

In the dying embers, the Hertfordshire side found the much-awaited leveller through full-back Coxe. The former Colchester United man's volley at the back post was enough to prevent the Heed from securing all three points.

VAVEL's Player of the Match: Marcus Dinanga (Gateshead)

Kidderminster Harriers 0-0 Woking

written by Aaron Jaffe

Newly-promoted Kidderminster Harriers have been tipped to struggle by a lot of people this season, but having held Woking to a goalless draw they don't appear as a relegation-stricken side.

Zak Brown was first to threaten the Cardinals, catching onto a through ball and firing at Will Jaaskelainan who managed to save the attempt comfortably.

Woking came closest near the interval after some excellent link-up play between Josh Casey, Matt Robinson and Jim Kellerman before Rhys Browne's effort flew narrowly wide of the target.

Jaaskelainan denied Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain in superb fashion moments later, stopping the effort with his feet to deny the hosts from the first goal.

Kidderminster thought they had the breakthrough in the 58th minute, but heroics from Jaaskelainan and Rohan Ince on the goalline denied the Harriers of the opportunity.

Chances for Scott Cuthbert and Robbie Willmott came agonisingly close as Darren Sarll's side searched for a late winner, but neither side could find the back of the net on a wet afternoon at the Aggborough Stadium.

VAVEL's Player of the Match: Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain (Kidderminster Harriers)

Maidenhead United 2-2 AFC Fylde

written by Aaron Jaffe

AFC Fylde snatched a point on the road, coming back from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 against Maidenhead United.

The hosts took the lead in the 12th minute with Reece Smith taking advantage of a lapse in concentration from the Fylde defender and firing past Theo Richardson.

It was almost two immediately after with Shawn McCoulsky's effort deflecting just over the Fylde net.

However, the deficit was doubled seven minutes later through an own goal by Emeka Obi, turning into his own net from a Maidenhead cross.

Maidenhead's lead was reduced in the 33rd minute when Luke Conlan's cross from the left wing found the eager Nick Haughton, slotting into the bottom corner.

Ashley Nathaniel-George's effort in the 61st minute should've made it three, if not for smashing the crossbar and away from danger. New signing Craig Ross then saved the hosts from conceding the lead, denying Jonathan Ustabasi with a wonderful save from only six yards out.

Things were looking bleak for Fylde when Connor Barrett saw red for a reckless challenge on Smith, limiting the Coasters to ten men for the remainder of the game.

However, Maidenhead's fortune fell to a sloppy set piece in the last minute of regular time. Alex Whitmore rose highest for the Coasters off Haughton's corner, securing their first point back in the National League.

VAVEL's Player of the Match: Nick Haughton (AFC Fylde)

Solihull Moors 1-1 Eastleigh

written by Aaron Jaffe

Kyle Morrison's late leveller ensured that Andy Whing earned a point in his first National League game with Solihull Moors against Eastleigh.

Eastleigh were the better side for the majority of the first half, coming closest through Enzio Boldewijn who struck the post with an outstanding curling effort from distance.

Charlie Carter had the chance to break the deadlock in the 23rd minute, dragging his effort just wide of Tommy Simkin's goal.

Despite heading into the half-time break goalless, Eastleigh took the lead ten minutes into the second half after Carter's cross was headed in by Boldewijn.

The hosts threw everything at it as they attempted to find the equaliser after Boldewijn's opener. Kyle Morrison posed a real threat, forcing two great saves out of Joe McDonnell.

Birmingham City loanee Nico Gordon made things even harder for the Moors, seeing red for a second yellow offence.

However, Solihull Moors' patience was rewarded through a last-gasp equaliser from Morrison, heading in from the resulting cross of a poorly-cleared corner in the Spitfires' half.

VAVEL's Player of the Match: Kyle Morrison (Solihull Moors)

written by George Davis

Southend beat Oldham at Roots Hall 4-0 thanks to goals from Callum Powell, Oli Coker, Harry Cardwell and Dan Mooney.

Powell rifled home early after a corner found him loose in the box. Joe Nuttall then replied with a shot of his own parried by Colin Adeng Ndi.

Then minutes later Oldham's Will Sutton was shown a straight red for his poor tackle on Shrimpers captain Nathan Ralph.

Cardwell and Husin then had shots blocked within seconds of each other before Nuttall replied up the other end with an effort of his own, flashing wide of the post.

Late on both substitutes Coker and Mooney scored wonder strikes to consolidate the home side's lead.

Coker then crossed in for Cardwell to head home at the near post not long after. A 4-0 victory for a team that not so long looked like it may not have made this day, a win through all adversity.

VAVEL's Player of the Match: Harry Cardwell (Southend United)

Wealdstone 2-1 York City

written by Ryan Brookes

Things were finally looking rosy for York City when alleged record signing Dipo Akinyemi turned home at the far post to give the Minstermen a lead, which they carried into the break, despite promising attacking signs from Wealdstone.

Having set up in an unexpected 3-5-2 formation, Michael Morton’s side kicked off the second half on the front foot too, but a handball inside the area broke their stride, as Max Kretzschmar dispatched coolly down the middle on the hour mark.

From then on, it was constant pressure from the Stones, who, time after time, rarely allowed their Yorkshire opponents a chance to attack.

The pendulum swung majorly in Wealdstone’s favour inside the final ten minutes, when Michael Duckworth sold his goalkeeper short, giving the ball away to a blue shirt, who was excellently denied by a Callum Howe block, yet that would be the last action for the City defender, who was immediately shown red for a foul in the build-up.

And then with two minutes left of regular time, Jaydn Mundle-Smith rose to the occasion, being played through to the byline before smashing it into the back of the net from the tightest of angles, sealing all three points for the Stones.

VAVEL's Player of the Match: Max Kretzschmar (Wealdstone)

Rochdale 0-1 Ebbsfleet United

written by Ryan Brookes

It was the worst possible start to life in the National League for relegated Rochdale, who fell victim to a home defeat against recently promoted Ebbsfleet United.

Dale ‘keeper Louie Moulden was forced into action after just twelve minutes, tipping a header over the bar.

Ten minutes later, the opener almost arrived at the other end of the pitch but a last-ditch clearance from the Fleet managed to prevent the ball from crossing the line.

The mood inside the majority of the Crown Oil Arena was dampened on 37 minutes when the visitors edged into a surprise lead.

Right-back Luke O’Neill was in the right place at the right time to turn home a corner at the near post, giving his side the advantage heading into the break.

However, there was a bit of panic for Ebbsfleet in the last knockings of the first half as Kairo Mitchell rattled the underside of the crossbar.

The second 45 minutes saw a lot less than the latter, but ultimately, the Fleet were able to hold on for a miraculous win.

VAVEL's Player of the Match: Luke O'Neill (Ebbsfleet United)