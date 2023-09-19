Barnet 2-1 Aldershot Town: Collinge and Kabamba on target again for the Bees as they sting the Shots

Barnet continued their stellar 100% home win record at the Hive, beating Aldershot Town as they made it five home wins in a row for the first time since 2005.

The visitors seemed to be gaining momentum, winning away at Fylde and holding high-flying Gateshead to a draw. However, Barnet endured a minor setback, losing to Rochdale at the Crown Oil Arena.

A routine short corner setup for Barnet broke the deadlock; Idris Kanu's cross was met by a convincing header from Danny Collinge on the brink of half-time.

The Bees started quickest off the blocks after the interval, with Nicke Kabamba guiding the ball home from Reece Hall-Johnson's cross three minutes into the second half.

Aldershot did pull one back 10 minutes later through Laurent Tolaj, finishing off Ollie Harfield's corner with a powerful header. It is a boost of confidence for the Swiss forward, having scored his only two goals of the campaign in the opening match.

The Shots couldn't take advantage of the shift in momentum and Barnet held out to gain an important three points in their quest for promotion.

Aldershot are back on the road only 5 miles from the Hive, facing another tough test in Boreham Wood, who made it to the playoff semi-finals last year.

Barnet will host Halifax Town as they look to close in on league leaders Chesterfield and continue their impressive start in the National League.

Story of the game:

Dean Brennan made four changes to his side that registered their second loss at the feet of Rochdale on the weekend. Reece Hall-Johnson and Idris Kanu replaced Ben Wynter and Ben Coker, while midfielder Marvin Armstrong was preferred to captain Dale Gorman. Brennan also switched out Jerome Okimo for Sheffield United loanee Finley Potter as reinforcement at the back.

The visitors also rotated, making three switches having drawn 1-1 with Gateshead. Kwame Thomas, Jahir Scott & most importantly goalkeeper Jack Bycroft were replaced with the returning Jordi van Stroppershoef, Haji Mnoga and former Barnet forward Jack Barham.

The Shots started brightly with former Brighton academy prospect Laurent Tolaj playing through the in-form Josh Stokes on goal. What was certain to be a one-on-one was rescued superbly by Ade Oluwo, with an excellent sliding recovery to prevent the Bees from falling behind early.

It was Stokes who then threatened again, with an intelligent outside-the-boot pass into the feet of Barham, unfortunately flagged offside for Aldershot having mistimed his run slightly.

However, Barnet reminded the visitors of their quality when loanee Anthony Hartigan's deep ball caught out the Shots' defence, but Kanu couldn't direct an effort on goal.

The next ten minutes saw a flurry of yellow cards awarded by referee Aaron Palmer, with skipper Aaron Jones, Mnoga and Van Strappershoef both entering the book before the half-hour mark.

Armstrong could've broken the deadlock for the Bees in the 33rd minute after some extravagant footwork allowed him to dance through a sea of white Shots shirts. The resulting pass into Kanu was then returned back to the former Worthing midfielder, but his acrobatic attempt could only slam the side netting.

It was only moments later when Barnet found an opening again. Kabamba's flick on in the air found Armstrong again, but he was shut down by Van Strappershoef quickly with an excellent save.

The Shots continued to pose a threat on the counter-attack, with Ryan Glover and Tyler Frost combining well, but the latter's attempt was just wide of the target.

However, the Bees' work off set-pieces hasn't gone unnoticed this season, and it proved a real asset again. Brunt's short corner to Kanu was then directed in on a crowded box, and the red-hot Collinge found plenty of space to nod past Van Strappershoef for the opener.

Barnet FC's Danny Collinge pictured in action against Aldershot Town in the Vanarama National League at the Hive London. (Photo Credit - Kieran Falcon/@BarnetFC)

The 25-year-old has registered five goals this season - an outstanding feat, let alone for a centre-back, but reflective of all the hard work that Brennan has implemented on the training ground.

The Bees should have doubled the deficit seconds later with the goalscorer Collinge sending a cross into the dangerman Kabamba, but his stooping header was saved calmly by Van Strappershoef.

Despite the missed opportunity, the deficit was doubled soon after the interval with Hall-Johnson bombing down the wing and firing a cross for Kabamba to tap home.

The ex-Northampton Town striker now has nine goals in the league, making him the top scorer at the end of Gameweek 10.

Aldershot should have mounted a comeback moments later when Barham was presented in on goal with a glaring opportunity, however former Shots 'keeper Laurie Walker pulled off an outstanding save with his outstretched foot to deny the 27-year-old.

The Shots' new talisman Josh Stokes has had a very impressive start to his time in Hampshire with five goals scored. However, his closest chance fell on the hour mark, forcing Walker to parry out for a corner with a powerful shot.

The following corner ignited the Aldershot comeback; Harfield's out-swinging corner fell to Tolaj, placing a looping header into the back of the net to halve the deficit.

The goal signalled the transition of momentum, with Barnet sustaining a lot of pressure from Tommy Widdrington's side. Chances for Frost and Tolaj were defended well, and some crucial individual acts from Walker and Oluwo denied the visitors of an equaliser.

With seven minutes indicated at the end, Aldershot were unable to find the back of the net and snatch a point on the road after knocking at the back door for the last 30 minutes after pulling one back.

In saying that, the hosts maintained control of the match before and after taking the lead, proving why they are in contention for the title with the likes of Chesterfield and Solihull Moors.

Player of the match:

Reece Hall-Johnson - Barnet

Barnet FC's Reece Hall-Johnson pictured in action against Aldershot in the Vanarama National League against Aldershot Town. (Photo Credit - Kieran Falcon/@BarnetFC)

A really hard decision, given that Kanu, Kabamba, Collinge and Pritchard were all standouts in the victory. However, having been benched due to Ben Wynter's inclusion in recent matches, the former Wrexham full-back showed why he deserves a run of starts for the Bees.

He provided raw pace, a large range of passing and an assist for the second goal, evading the Aldershot defender and finding Kabamba to get the vital 2nd goal of the evening.