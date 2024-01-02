Four players who could leave Sheffield Wednesday this January

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl has reinjected belief into the hearts of fans up and down the country thanks to a string of positive results, but as we enter the January transfer window all eyes are on the young coach, who will navigate his first window as a manager.

With lots of activity expected at S6, we'll examine four players potentially on the verge of departing Sheffield Wednesday in January.

Lee Gregory

Lee Gregory is largely expected to depart Sheffield Wednesday in January. The 35-year-old striker has consistently found himself on the periphery of Röhl's team selections, having played a mere 68 minutes since the German's arrival at the club. With his contract set to expire in the summer, the general consensus is that he will head for pastures new this January.

Gregory joined the Owls in the summer of 2021 and went on to play 86 times, scoring 27 goals in that time. Gregory’s most significant contribution for Wednesday, however, was not any of his goals - although he did score some important ones. The striker was part of the Sheffield Wednesday team that got promoted last season, and played an integral role in the success of Darren Moore’s side, crucially getting the assist for Josh Windas’ 123rd minute winning goal at Wembley.

Interest in Gregory will not be scarce, thanks to his impressive goal-scoring prowess for Sheffield Wednesday over the last few seasons. Many teams are expected to be in for the striker, believing he can significantly bolster their offensive capabilities.

Devis Vásquez

Devis Vásquez is another player who may leave Wednesday this January. Like Gregory, the 25-year-old shot stopper has fallen out of favour since the appointment of Danny Röhl, meaning a January return to parent club AC Milan is looking more realistic than ever.

Vásquez has appeared nine times in the league for the Owls, and made a relatively positive impression on the fans with some strong performances - including a man of the match performance in Wednesday’s 0-0 draw with Leeds United in September.

Danny Röhl has thus far shown an unwavering commitment to goalkeeper Cameron Dawson in his time at the club so far, and if this loyalty Röhl has shown towards Dawson is anything to go by, it is looking like as though Vásquez may be facing more time on the substitutes bench if he remains at S6.

Reece James

Many Wednesday fans firmly believe that Reece James can still be an important contributor to Sheffield Wednesday this season so his inclusion in this list seems a little bemusing, but as of yet it seems as though the left-back is confined to the fringes of Röhl’s starting eleven.

Reece James appeared consistently for the Owls last season, so the confirmation that he had joined the club on a permanent basis in the summer delighted fans. However, as of yet, James hasn’t had the chance to kick on and show himself as a permanent feature in the Sheffield Wednesday squad as many had hoped he would.

The Owls' number 33 has only played seven times this campaign, and with Röhl frequently opting to play Akin Famewo in an unnatural position at left-back there is speculation that James could be available this January.

James would be a great coup for any team in need of a capable defender this January. However, as of now any talk of a potential January exit remains as mere speculation so he can continue to represent a solid defensive option for Sheffield Wednesday.

Mallik Wilks



Mallik Wilks has so far failed to live up to the expectations of him at Sheffield Wednesday. Wilks was signed in the summer of 2022 by Darren Moore but only managed to play 566 minutes in the 2022/23 season, and with him only notching up six appearances in this current Championship season, there is a risk that he will complete what would be another sombre campaign with the Owls.

Wilks scored 19 times in the 2020/21 season for Hull City, but since then his career has stagnated. The prospect of signing a player who has the ability to score lots of goals at League One level would likely interest some of the promotion hopefuls playing in the third tier.

It remains to be seen whether he will make a move this January, but with interest being reported in the previous transfer window, it would not be a shock to see the winger leave Sheffield Wednesday.

