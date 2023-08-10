Southampton vs Norwich City: Championship Preview, Gameweek 2, 2023

Southampton host Norwich City at St Mary’s on the back of a first round exit in the League Cup to Gillingham in mid-week and will be looking to pick up where they stayed in the league following last weeks opening day win over Sheffield Wednesday.

In front of the cameras at Hillsborough, The Saints took the lead after eight minutes thanks to Adam Armstrong.

In the second half, the home side pulled level thanks to a goal from Lee Gregory.

Sheffield Wednesday Lee Gregory leveling up the score line against Southampton (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

But with the game seemingly heading for a 1-1 draw, up stepped Che Adams,who slotted home the winner to give the visitors all three points in manager Russell Martin's first league game in charge.

Norwich City also started their league campaign with a victory, defeating Hull City at Carrow Road.

Hull took the lead after 17 minutes thanks to Manchester City loanee Liam Delap and held the lead until three minutes into injury time of the first half when Jonathan Rowe leveled up for the hosts.

The game was headed for a 1-1 until Adam Idah fired home the winner to give the Canaries all three points.

Key players

Che Adams

Che Adams has been key for Southampton, scoring 26 goals in 124 appearances for the club since joining from Birmingham City in 2019.

He made his Scotland debut in 2021 and in that time has found the back of the net five times in 23 games.



Still only 27 and with over 100 Premier League appearances, the talented striker will likely have many suitors and The Saints will do well to keep hold of him.

Kenny McLean

Scotland international Kenny McLean made his full senior international in March of 2016 in a friendly against Czech Republic.

But what every Scot will remember him for are the winning penalties against Israel and Serbia to secure qualification for Euro 2020.

After spells in Scotland, a move south beckoned for the central mid-fielder who joined Norwich City, where he clinched his first two league titles to date in the 2018-19 season and 2020-21 season. .

With plenty of experience in both the Championship and Premier League, he could play a pivotal role in any potential promotion push.

Previous meeting

25th Feburary 2022

Southampton 2-0 Norwich (Premier League)

Goals: Che Adams (36), Oriol Romeu (88)

Predicted lineups

Southampton

Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens, Manning; Smallbone, Charles, Alcaraz; Tella, A.Armstrong, Edozie

Norwich

Gunn, Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, Giannoulis; McLean, Nunez, Sara; Sargent, Idah, Rowe