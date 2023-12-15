Chelsea vs Sheffield United: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 17, 2023

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea host The Blades as they look to bounce back from a 2-0 loss to Everton. Whereas Sheffield United want to continue their winning ways after they beat 11th-place Brentford.

Chelsea’s home form shows two wins, three draws and three losses out of the eight matches played, with wins coming against Luton, Fulham, Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle and Brighton.

With only a 25 per cent win rate at home, Sheffield United will travel to Stamford Bridge with confidence that they can claim some points. On the other hand, Sheffield United sit bottom of the league table, in 20th position, with only eight points out of the possible 48, with their promotion hopes not going as first hoped.

Chelsea currently sits 12th in the Premier League, one place below their west London rivals Brentford, after a rocky 22/23 campaign they still haven't got their rhythm under the ownership of Todd Boehly as they continue to get back to winning ways in their fight for a European spot next year, after a year out.

Team News

Chelsea

Ahead of Saturday’s match against Sheffield United, Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Christopher Nkunku will debut against The Blades. The club has also confirmed that Reece James, Marc Cucurella and Robert Sanchez are set for spells on the sideline following medical results this week, all three of the players were substituted in their last Premier League fixture against Everton, with the club captain being withdrawn during the first half.

Trevor Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemenka, Wesley Fofana, and Lesley Ugochukwu are continuing to undergo their rehabilitation programme. With Noni Madueke progressing with the reconditioning phase of his rehabilitation, Romeo Lavia returning to partial team training and alongside Nkunku, Malo Gusto returned to full team training.

Oli McBurnie and Oliver Norwood will return from suspension this weekend, whilst Ben Osborn and George Baldock will be back included in the squad.

Sheffield United defender will serve a one-match ban against The Blues due to accumulating five yellow cards across the season. Chris Basham still remains out due to a broken leg he sustained earlier in the season against Fulham.

Rhian Brewster [hamstring], Tom Davies [unknown], John Egan [calf], I. Coulibaly [unknown], Daniel Jebbison [groin], R. Norrington-Davies [hamstring] and Jack Robinson [ disciplinary suspension].

Likely Lineups

Chelsea

Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill, Caicedo, Fernandez, Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling, Broja.

Foderingham, Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Lowe, Souza, Hamer, Brooks, Archer, McAtee, McBurnie.

Key Players

Chelsea – Cole Palmer

After his transfer from Manchester to London in the summer, Cole Palmer has made an instant impact. He has also stepped up into the role of club penalty taker since Jorghino departed to London rivals Arsenal in the summer. He has scored five goals since joining the club with four of them coming from the penalty spot.

With four out of four penalties scored this season, he has been impactful for Chelsea when securing points, particularly with his penalty against his old club Manchester City, with the result being 4-4.

Oliver McBurnie is the top goalscorer and top assist provider this season for The Blades and - with his comeback to the team this weekend after suspension - he can take advantage of Chelsea’s slightly weakened defence.

After Chelsea lost Reece James last week, Sheffield United’s attack will be exploiting the slightly weakened right side of Chelsea's defence to create goals and hopefully secure their third win of the season.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

It is being played at Stamford Bridge, kick off at 3 PM GMT.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 3 PM GMT.

How can I watch?

As the game kicks off at 3 PM GMT, it is not shown on TV due to the blackout.