Hull City vs Huddersfield Town: Championship Preview, Gameweek 16, 2023

Whilst rarely glamorous or particularly exciting, a goalless draw was just what Huddersfield Town needed after a torrid couple of games. The eight goals shipped in losses to Cardiff and Leeds had left The Terriers in free-fall and in serious danger of dropping into the relegation zone.

The draw at Watford has gone someway to steady the ship, however a lack of goals has left many fans worrying where much needed wins will come from.

To the East of the county, fortunes have been different with Hull City flirting with the playoff places after a good start to the season. Defeat at the hands of West Brom last weekend saw The Tigers drop to ninth but a win could see them return to the top six.

Hull City haven't beaten their Yorkshire rivals since 2015 but with the differences in form and league position going into this fixture, The Tigers will be quietly confident of their chances at taking all three points.

Team news

Hull City

A continued wave of injuries has left Liam Rosenior with slim pickings for his starting 11 going into this weekend with a number of first team players out of action.

What started out as a precautionary exclusion for Dogukan Sinik from the West Brom tie has now morphed into a full on knee ligament injury, leaving the winger out for the foreseeable future. Joining him on the sidelines is Jason Lokilo whose knock will see him unavailable until after the international break.

After limping off during the trip to The Hawthorns, Adama Traore will also be out of action for the next couple of weeks at least. Regan Slater is now on the road to recovery and could be back by the end of this month.

The big news delivered by Liam Rosenior going into this weekend was the return of Jaden Philogene. The winger has taken part in full training this week and after a stellar start to the season will be pivotal to the black and amber outfit's efforts to bag all three points on Saturday afternoon.

Huddersfield Town

If Hull's injuries amount to a wave, then their opponents are facing a tsunami going into this weekend. Only able to name six substitutes for the Watford tie, The Terriers boast a lengthy list of absentees that doesn't look to be subsiding anytime soon.

Amongst the injured are key players Sorba Thomas, Danny Ward and Josh Koroma as well as Jack Rudoni who has been the creative spark for his side when fit.

Oliver Turton, Loick Ayina, Delano Burgzorg and Kian Harratt also join their teammates on the sidelines this weekend with their respective injuries keeping them out until after the international break.

Good news for Huddersfield fans is the likely return of Jonathan Hogg for the trip to the MKM Stadium. The Terriers' skipper returns from a one match suspension and will be a vital asset on Saturday afternoon.

Predicted lineups

Hull City

Allsop; Greaves, McLoughlin, Jones, Coyle; Seri, Morton, Philogene, Twine; Tufan, Delap.

Huddersfield Town

Nicholls; Pearson, Helik, Lees; Edwards, Hogg, Wiles, Nakayama; Thomas, Hudlin, Headley

Key players

Liam Delap

After conceding four times on three occasions last month, it is highly likely that most strikers in the league have now earmarked Huddersfield as an opportunity to bolster their goalscoring tally.

With four goals already this campaign, Liam Delap has enjoyed a strong start to life in East Yorkshire but still feels due a game were he truly dominates.

This fixture presents an opportunity for the Man City loanee to do just that. In front of packed home crowd and up against a leaky defence, the 20-year-old will have a platform to torment The Terrier's backline.

Able to use his use his strength to hold up the ball or turn on the after burners to run past his man, Delap's mix of pace and power leaves opposition defences rarely knowing how best to stop him.

After failing to score on either of his last two appearances, Saturday afternoon will be an opportunity for Delap to go into the international break on a high and highlight himself as one of the league's brightest stars.

Mikal Helik

Singling out a defender from the side that has conceded the second most goals in the division may raise some eyebrows but, Mikal Helik is far from your average centre back.

As much an asset protecting his own goal as attacking the opponent's, the Polish defender is Huddersfield's top scorer this season. Set pieces have very much been his bread and butter with Helik's presence around the opponent's box seeing him notch on four occasions already.

The 28-year-old's prowess in front of goal has not come at the expense of his defensive capabilities with Helik ranking in the top three for both clearances and interceptions this season amongst all players.

Overall, Huddersfield boast the second highest expected goals from set plays with Helik himself ranking fifth in the league for aerial duals won. This emphasis on set pieces could have the potential to wreck havoc upon a Hull side more comfortable with the ball on the floor then up in the air.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

Hull are the hosts for this fixture with the match taking place at the MKM Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

This game is scheduled to get underway at 15:00 BST on Saturday, November 11.

How can I watch?

Taking place during the blackout, viewers in the UK cannot watch this game live.