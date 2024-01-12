Brian Sørensen excited for Aston Villa FA Cup challenge despite Everton's internal issues

Brian Sørensen’s Everton travel to the Poundland Bescot Stadium on Saturday to face Aston Villa in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup in both sides’ first game back from the Christmas break.

The two sides are already acquainted, having played against each other at Villa Park back in November, with the Toffees taking the spoils on the occasion after an own goal from Anna Patten and a penalty from the now departed Nathalie Björn gave them a 2-1 victory on the day.

This latest fixture gives Everton a much needed opportunity to see how the squad is looking and playing following the break without risking their league position.

‘It’s the first one after the break, so let’s see where everybody’s at’

It is expected that there could still be some rusty legs following the Christmas break, but this hasn’t stopped the confidence of Sørensen, who believes that his side can go to Villa again and gain another victory over the Villans.

On his side’s chances, he said: “Yeah, of course we’ll try to win. “It’s not so long ago that we played against Villa, but it’s a different game.”



He also stated his plan to use the game to check the fitness levels of his squad, saying: “It’s the first one after the break, so let’s see where everybody’s at!”

He then expanded on his confidence ahead of the game, stating: “You know, we’re full of confidence and we’re ready to get going and it would be really nice to progress in the cup, and if we have to win something it would be nice for it to be a competition like that.”

‘It’s not that we can go out and just buy a new centre back, we don’t have the funds available for that’

Recently, the Toffees’ financial constraints were made clear by men’s team manager Sean Dyche, who admitted that his side would find signing players immensely difficult in this transfer window.

Sørensen admitted that these challenges are also affecting the women’s team and that there may be a tough road ahead as a result.

An example of this is the departure of Björn to Chelsea, a transfer that hasn’t done much to assist the club’s financial struggles, though this hasn’t shaken his confidence in his team.

On this, he said: “It’s not that we can go out and just buy a new centre back, we don’t have the funds available for that, but we’re comfortable in the squad we have because we have so many defensive players!”



This hasn’t stopped Sørensen’s staff being at work to find a replacement for Björn, something that he made clear is still an ambition for the club in January or beyond.

On the subject of a new defender, he said: “Of course we are looking, and we have identified a centre back that we want in, but it’s probably going to be in the summer due to the finances we have at the minute.”

‘It is how it is’

Since Dyche’s admission about the club’s funds, it has become known that this is an issue that has affected the club’s entire season, rather than just the recent weeks.

Sørensen however has used his experience in his overall management of the issue and hasn’t let it affect his side throughout the season.

On his experience of the problem, he said: “It is how it is, I’m from Denmark and two or three of the players that we have are getting in a year what I had in my whole budget and I was still able to compete in the Champions League.”

He also elaborated on his handling of the problem, saying: “It’s just about finding ways to get around it. “The players we have are super committed, so I’m not concerned.”

‘For us it’s about showing that consistency’

The Toffees have seen an improved run of form as of late, gaining triumphs over the likes of West Ham United and Aston Villa in the league, results that have helped bring them into a mid-table position.

Amongst these are also positive showings against Merseyside rivals Liverpool in the League Cup, as well as in the league against Manchester City, games that though they were defeated, they found the net and showed encouraging moments against two of the league’s better teams.



Sørensen expressed his desire to ensure that this positive run is maintained and can lead to a successful second half of the season for his side, but also dwelled on his side’s missed chances throughout the season, particularly their narrow defeat to Leicester City.

Discussing this, he said: “In the game away at Leicester we were so unlucky, but those games come. “If you look at it that, we could have had more points and then we would have been even better in the league.”

Sørensen then expressed hope ahead of the coming games, saying: “For us it’s about showing that consistency now and hopefully, knock on wood, we don’t have players out every week because that is challenging, but we’re comfortable in the squad as we said before.”