Carla Ward believes her side can kick on in second half of the season starting at home to Everton on Saturday

Aston Villa women's manager Carla Ward believes her side can push on in the second half of the season and pick up where they left off at the end of 2023.

After a shaky start to the 2023-24 Women's Super League season, Aston Villa picked up after winning six of their last eight games in all competitions and Carla Ward believes her side are both physically and mentally ready to go again, starting with this weekends game at home to Everton in the Women's FA Cup fourth round.

However, Ward is also keen to keep expectations under control at the same time

Carla said: "We had a difficult start as everyone knows but then we finished the year strong which I think is really important. I think we have to start this year how we finished last year. That is something that we did last season in terms of doing well after the break.

"I think the girls have come back in wanting to kick on and I think they are ready mentally and physically. I think the break allowed people a moment to breath and they will be ready for the weekend that is for sure.

"Last year we had an exceptional season and I don't think people realise how hard that is to replicate. We have seen it over the years that it is very difficult to go again and do it again, particularly when you are as far ahead in terms of resources compared to other clubs in the division.

"I think it is really important that we manage expectations within the group as well as on the outside. It is good that we had a great season but then it was always going to be tough this season. The mentality of this group is so strong and everyone has stuck together and dug in together and we have got to kick on from that now."

Looking ahead to Everton in the cup

Aston Villa's return to competitive action starts with a tricky home tie to Everton in the fourth round of the women's FA Cup.

The West Midlands club have lost all four of their last home games against Everton in a run stretching back to 2020 but have often come away with a positive result against the Merseyside club away from home.

And Carla Ward knows her side will be in for a tough game but believes it is one that they can win against Brian Sorensen's side.

Carla said: "Ever since Brian has come in [at Everton] they have played a decent side of play. It is always two teams who want to get the ball down and play proper football in my eyes. Look, it is going to be a tough game, it always is. We have had some tough battles against them since Brian came in and he has done a good job with them. But we are going out there to progress to the next round and nothing less.

"I don't think either team likes facing the other at home. We both like to play the right way but they have been our bogey team at Walsall but I think we have been theirs at Walton Hall and we have to change that. We are going out there with only one intention and that is to be front footed and try and win the game."

The importance of a cup run

It has been twelve years since a side outside of London or Manchester last won a cup competition. Despite that, Villa went a long way in both cups last year reaching a Quarter Final and a Semi Final and they will be hoping to replicate that this year.

Manager Carla Ward made it clear just how important the cup competitions are to her and she also knows how much the fans enjoy it as well.

She said: "The first fixture back, whether that is at the start of the season or after the break, is always important and it sets the tone. Last year the cup competitions were great for us with a Quarter Final and a Semi Final. We want to replicate that. We gave the fans some unbelievable moments last year and some headaches with penalty shoot outs.

"We had an enjoyable cup run in both. I love the cup and I loved playing in the cup. I certainly love managing in the cup so we want to kick on and use this as a platform to get going for sure."

Two new injury issues

During her press conference, Villa manager Carla Ward was asked about injuries and confirmed that her squad had picked up two new injuries that would see long term absences affect the team.

Ward confirmed that England defender Lucy Parker had a recurrence of a previous injury that needed surgery and would see her out for most of the season while full back Danielle Turner's knee injury that she picked up against Man City in December is worse than first thought and would see her out until February.

Carla said: "We had a friendly when we came back after the break and sadly Lucy Parker has picked up a recurring injury on her ankle that will need surgery meaning she will miss the majority of the rest of the season. She has been excellent since she came back so it is a big blow to us. We finish the season in early May and with Lucy set to miss three to four months, it is a sizeable chunk. If we can get her back towards the end it would be a bonus.

"Danielle Turner picked up the injury against Man City and it is probably worse than we first thought so we are probably looking at mid-February before she is back which is another blow. Dan's injury was quite late on in the game from a tackle.

”She was trying to manage it but having seen the consultant I think we are going down a different route. She is in good spirits because she is now clear on a plan to get back and she is a massive loss as she has been superb for us in the last couple of years and is one of the most underrated centre halves in the division in my opinion.

"It is one of those. It is not ideal but we will look after them both and we will prepare the best way we can. It is now an opportunity for others that they now need to take."

Transfer Activity

The transfer window is now open for Women's Super League Clubs and they have until the end of the month to make any changes to their squad.

Aston Villa moved quickly to bring in defender Noelle Maritz from Arsenal on a two-and-a-half-year deal with the defender having also previously played in Germany for VFL Wolfsburg.

In her press conference, Carla expressed how happy she was to have brought Noelle to the club but also admitted that recent injuries have meant the club are now searching for another defender to bring in this month.

On Noelle Maritz, Carla said: "Noelle is a top top player first and foremost. She has a lot of experience in the Champions League. She has been there and done it and been unbelievable at Arsenal. Not just in terms of her playing ability but the way she handles herself, she is a top top pro.

"She is someone who we showed interest in during the summer and we are delighted now that we have got her in because she has added a lot of quality and valuable experience to the group."

On the need for a new defender Carla said: "We had seven defenders for four positions and we are now down to five for four. So it is absolutely imperative we get a centre half in during this window and it is something we are actively on the search for. Five for four is not something we want to be going into the second half of the season with so we need to get another body through the door in this window.

"Being honest without the two injuries I would have been happy with the squad we had and the cover in each area. But football moves quickly and we are now in a position where we have to get someone in. That might now be a loan.

"As everyone knows we are very strategic in the way we plan and recruit so it would not be a panic buy because that is not something we are willing to do. We have a very clear plan so it could be a loan and if we do buy it will only be someone who fits our long term strategy."