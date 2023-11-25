Carla Ward: "we lost the game rather than they won the game" after Everton defeat

Aston Villa Women's manager Carla Ward claimed her side "lost the game rather than they won the game" when discussing Villa's home defeat to Everton.

Speaking post-match, she said: "(it is) disappointing. I don’t think we played with any sort of intensity or any rhythm and I think ultimately we lost the game rather than they won the game.

"We nullified any of their threats but ultimately, it is an own goal and a penalty that has won them the game. But did we do enough to win it? Absolutely not. Did we deserve to lose it? Probably not. I think a point would have been a fair result but we have got to be better, we have got to be better than that. We certainly have to play with more intensity because we didn’t do that today."

Aston Villa slipped to another defeat (Photo by Catherine Ivill via Getty Images)

Rachel Daly equalised for the hosts two minutes after Everton took the lead through an Anna Patten own goal, but a Nathalie Bjorn spot-kick secured all three points for the Merseyside outfit, who climbed above Sunday's opponents in the table.

She added: "We wanted maximum points today, that is the reality. I felt they were there for the taking. I felt that if we did play with an intensity then we could have got the three points but look, credit where credit is due; they have come in on a bad run, they have dug deep and played in a way that has nullified our threats as well. We haven’t been able to play in a way that we wanted to."

It was a poor performance from the Villains, whose scorching run of form concluded on the freezing Sunday afternoon.

Ward's side failed to create enough clear cut opportunities throughout the ninety, and their inability to penetrate the Blues' backline was even more of an issue in the second city.

The 39-year-old said: "We didn’t really play with a fluidity or rhythm in that final third. Even when we have lost games we have created, but I don’t feel like we created enough today. I don’t think we caused them enough problems. I thought they probably felt at times it was comfortable, which is not reminiscent of what we try and achieve. I will be honest, this is a difficult one to take.

"I believe we lost it, I don’t believe they won it, I really don’t. I think we gifted them the own goal and the penalty. That’s football, they capitalized, they’ve gone home with three massive points and you’ve seen with the celebrations at the end, that was massive for them."

What's next

Up next for Aston Villa is a trip to third-placed Manchester City and then a home fixture versus Brighton.

The stakes of the two have definitely increased, with Ward's side seeming a shadow of the eleven that donned the claret and blue last season.

On the upcoming fixtures, she said: "We have to try and take points from both. City is a difficult place to go, they are playing some unbelievable football so that is going to be tough. Brighton is going to be one that we look at and try and get maximum points.

"Right now, we are disappointed that we are going into the international break with six points. We wanted to be going in with nine, but it is up to me to pick them up, to go again and to have a real go."

Lucy Parker's return

The good news for the Villa faithful though, is that defender Lucy Parker has stepped up her recovery.

The coach said: "She (Parker) has been back on the grass but hasn’t been in contact training, she will be in contact training I imagine on Tuesday. By City I am hoping that she will be there or there abouts. (She) definitely, definitely will be in the squad, hopefully she will be ready to start."