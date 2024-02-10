Interim Brighton manager Mikey Harris has reflected on his first week in charge of the club, describing the experience so far as an adventure.

It was only last Friday that Harris did his first press conference as interim manager of the Seagulls, but this was his third meeting with the press in a week.

The former academy coach couldn’t believe how fast the week had gone but is also enjoying every minute of being in charge.

“In some ways, it feels like I’ve been doing this role for a lot longer than a week. In other ways, it feels like it has flown by.

“It’s been intense but also very enjoyable and I’m really pleased with the togetherness of the staff and the players.

“Like I said in my first press conference, it’s an adventure, it’s still an adventure, and hopefully we can pick up a result on Sunday.”

It’s been a baptism of fire in some ways for Harris.

Having started his reign away at Manchester United, he then played Aston Villa in the Conti Cup, before now facing an FA Cup tie this week. It’s a schedule that’s enough to test any manager.

“It’s been an intense week. A three-game week is always a challenge to manage, regardless of the circumstances.

“Obviously, these circumstances are slightly different to normal.

“It has been intense but post both games, the players and staff, the way they’ve approached what we’re trying to do with the team and the squad, everyone has bought into it.

“Anyone that’s seen our games would have seen that we’re moving in a really positive direction.

“It was disappointing to go out of the cup in the manner that we did, but I felt like it was a very even game and I thought we had chances to win it.

“I’ve seen the girls after and everyone is in a good place and looking forward to Sunday.”

Regarding a new permanent arrival at the Albion, Harris is yet to hear anything from the powers that be.

“There’s no update currently on a new manager. As far as I’m concerned, it’s just day by day, game by game.

“I’m really enjoying myself in this role, I’m happy to help the club for as long as they need me to do so. It’s all business as usual at the moment.”

In-form Baggaley

One player who has been impressing all season has been goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley.

Having made the move over from Manchester United in the summer, Baggaley has quickly cemented herself as the club number one.

An outstanding performance against Aston Villa in the cup in midweek was just one of many this season, and Harris believes she’s one of the best in the league.

“I think she’s a top tier keeper in the WSL, and we think really highly of her.

“We’ve got two keepers in Katie Startup and Melina Loeck who are pushing her, so we’re in a good place in that area of the pitch.

“Sophie made some fantastic saves against Villa on Wednesday night and with the ball at her feet, she’s been really good. Overall, our entire goalkeeping department is in a good place.”

Wolves matchup

The draw has pitted Brighton against third tier Wolverhampton Wanderers, the lowest ranked side left in this season’s competition.

Naturally, the neutral in this will be backing the lower tiered side, and Harris is acutely aware of that, and knows the dangers of underestimating an opponent.

However, he believes if his side continue on their upward direction, they will get the right result on Sunday.

“It’s the FA Cup, so we have to be respectful of the opposition first and foremost.

“Then the focus is on us and what we can do and looking to build on the foundations that we’ve started to build in the first two games.

“We’ve got some things we need to evolve on and get better at, particularly in the final third, so we’ll be working on that before Sunday, where hopefully it will pay dividends.

“I’ve been in this game a long time, and football has a very nasty habit of kicking you in the teeth when you don’t take things seriously and don’t do things properly.

“We will prepare in the same way as we would any opposition, and if we turn up and build on what we’re doing, I’m sure we will be through to the next round.”

One thing that could go in the Seagulls’ favour is the fact that they’ve been in a similar position before.

In the last round, under Melissa Phillips, Brighton took on the then lowest ranked team Luton Town away from home and came away with a 5-0 win.

That experience will certainly help this time around, according to Harris.

“It can help us potentially. I wasn’t involved in that Luton game personally, but this feeling and situation won’t be something new to the players.

“I’m sure that experience will stand them in good stead, but ultimately, it’s a game of football.

“It’s eleven players against eleven players, and we want to show up and perform. That’s the key. If we perform the way we know we’re capable of, I’m sure we will be fine.”